Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Rain Helps Mosquito Fire But Brings Flooding Concerns
The heavy rain in the Mosquito Fire burn area up in Placer and El Dorado counties is somewhat a mixed bag, according to officials. On the one hand, incident command spokesperson Dave Saldavini says it is knocking down the flames. Adding, “It has really diminished the fire behavior and allowed us to get in and do some really good work.”
Some evacuation orders reduced as rain approaches Mosquito Fire | Updates, maps and evacuation latest
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Rain showers, cooler temperatures and higher humidity managed to keep the Mosquito Fire tame Sunday. Crews took advantage of the conditions to make direct control lines along portions of the fire's edge on the eastern flank. Firefighters were also able to strengthen and hold their control lines around the southeast corner near Stumpy Meadows.
onscene.tv
Mosquito Fire Threatens Historic Sequoia Trees | Placer County
09.14.2022 | 2:00 PM | PLACER COUNTY – The famous and historic Placer Grove of Big Trees is threatened by the growing Mosquito Fire. The grove is home to several sequoias that are likely over 1,000 years old. It is the home to approximately six mature sequoias and about a dozen juvenile trees. Nearly 20% of giant sequoias have been lost in high severity fires. Crews are working within the grove and taking proactive measures to protect the trees. There is a hose lay with sprinklers prepared to be used. Firefighters are using chainsaws and tools to clear out any brush and fuels around the trees. At least one building is foil wrapped. Firefighters plan to possibly do a prescribed burn within the grove, or “fight fire with fire.” The fire continues to push east toward the grove. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
goldcountrymedia.com
Guest editorial: Mosquito Fire a hard-hitting reminder for home hardening
Auburn City Fire Department: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/159/Fire CAL FIRE: Fire.ca.gov. For low-cost retrofits from CAL FIRE, go to osfm.fire.ca.gov. Greater Auburn Area Fire Safe Council: https://www.auburn.ca.gov/212/Greater-Auburn-Area-Fire-Safe-Council Greater Auburn Area Firewise Community Forum: https://www.facebook.com/groups/608900356594093 Auburnfiresafecouncil@gmail.com Placer County Resources: Contact the regional coordinator for the Firewise USA® program in Placer County by email at FireReady@placer.ca.gov or by phone at 530-886-FIRE (3473). National Fire Protection Association: NFPA.org For more about home hardening, go to ReadyForWildFire.org. For more about readying for a Red Flag Warning, go to iafc.org. To make a donation to the Mosquito Fire Relief Fund, go to Placer Community Foundations direct link at PlacerCF.org/relief. For previous columns in this series, go to GoldCountryMedia.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Firefighters extinguish Placer County structure fire that spread to vegetation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Saturday afternoon structure fire in Placer County spread to nearly 30 acres of vegetation, officials with Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said. At 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Cal Fire officials said they were responding to a structure fire with extension to nearby vegetation off of Garden Bar Road near Fowler Road in Placer County.
Map shows status of Placer County properties within Mosquito Fire perimeter
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a report showing which homes and structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Mosquito Fire. Residents in Placer County can check their addresses to see the status of their homes. When clicking on a home, a photo is also available to see the […]
‘Our church doors are wide open’: Rocklin church helps Mosquito Fire evacuees
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Northern California authorities lifted some evacuation orders in the area of the Mosquito Fire, allowing thousands of people to return to their homes for the first time in several days. The areas include Cannon Creek, Bottle Hill and Grey Eagle in El Dorado County. The voluntary evacuation orders were also lifted […]
goldcountrymedia.com
PCWA Board receives update on resource impact due to Mosquito Fire
Knowing their facilities lie within the boundaries of the Mosquito Fire, Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) staff presented to its board of directors Thursday on the status of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project. The Middle Fork American River Project provides water supplies, clean hydroelectric power, public recreational opportunities...
Rio Linda power pole damaged, causes power outage to thousands of customers
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Rio Linda, North Sacramento and parts of Sacramento County lost power Sunday afternoon after a power pole was damaged, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. The power outage occurred around 3:34 p.m. and affected more than 10,000 customers. At around 5:10 p.m., SMUD informed that around 5,000 […]
KCRA.com
Northern Californians prepare for first rain of the season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain in the mid-September forecast had many Californians preparing for the change of the seasons. The last time Sacramento saw significant rainfall was Dec 13, 2021, and the last recordable rain in Sacramento was June 5, with .15 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
KCRA.com
El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire
Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
mymotherlode.com
Garbage Grab Along HWY 108
Tuolumne County, CA — Although Caltrans has named the project California’s Coastal Cleanup Day, inland crews did a little tidying up themselves yesterday. Caltrans District 10 had crews cleaning up several areas throughout Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador, Mariposa, and Alpine counties on Friday, Sept. 16th. In total, crews filled 243 bags of trash, according to district officials.
Roughly 5,000 customers have power restored in downtown Sacramento | Update
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update:. According to the SMUD outage map, most customers have had their power restored after a blackout in downtown Sacramento. More than 5,000 customers are without power in the downtown Sacramento area. According to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District (SMUD) outage map, the blackout happened around...
Selfless Wildfire Survivors Help Those Affected by Devastating Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has officially been declared California’s largest wildfire of 2022, now spanning more than 70,000 acres. Since the blaze broke out on September 6th, thousands of residents of Placer and El Dorado counties have evacuated. And considering its rapid growth, many left home with just the clothes on their backs. Now, survivors of the devasting 2018 Camp Fire—which killed 85 people, destroyed 19,000 residential and commercial structures, and just about leveled the town of Paradise—have stepped forward to aid evacuees of the Mosquito Fire. Many of this year’s evacuees are experiencing the same grief and tragedy Camp Fire survivors experienced several years ago.
Cal Fire spokesman: Mosquito Fire "looking a whole heck of a lot better"
FORESTHILL — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering Foresthill and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that's become the largest in the state so far this year.Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco were "looking a whole heck of a lot better," according to fire spokesman Scott McLean.Crews on the ground built up containment lines while water-dropping helicopters knocked down hotspots after the fire roared back to life on Tuesday, burning structures near Foresthill."It's looking really good on the west end where we had that dramatic increase of fire earlier this...
seniorresource.com
Best Places in Northern California for Retirement
Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
This Northern California city is among the sunniest on the planet
According to several analyses of historical weather data, Sacramento is among the cities that receive the most hours of sunlight, particularly during the summer months.
KCRA.com
Tracking Northern California weather: What to know about Monday rain, possible thunderstorms, flash flood watch
An area of low pressure off the coast is sending in showers at times on Monday in Northern California and brings the possibilty of debris flows near the Mosquito Fire burn scar. "We are looking at some scattered showers in the forecast today, and maybe even some isolated thunderstorms for...
Sierra Sun
History: Floriston Paper Mill
In the early days of the Transcontinental Railroad there were many bustling towns that focused on lumbering, ice, and even more ambitious industries. Only a few of these communities have survived with one being Floriston. Floriston is located between Truckee and Reno and today it is a minor exit off Interstate 80 but at one time it was a lively town.
actionnewsnow.com
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to...
Comments / 0