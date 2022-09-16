ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

click orlando

State Road 417 reopened in Seminole County after pickup truck crash blocks lanes

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 involving a pickup truck forced the temporary closure of all northbound lanes before mile marker 53 in Seminole County. The crash was reported at 11:44 a.m., according to Florida 511. Traffic cameras appeared to show the pickup truck with a trailer jackknifed, blocking the roadway.
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Tropical Storm Fiona is making its war east across the Antilles between today and Tuesday, by which time it’ll take a turn for the north, and unfortunately become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast. The forecast does not project its path past Wednesday, when it is to be still nowhere near the Florida Peninsula.
WESH

Missing Flagler County teenager found safe, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager reported missing has been found safe. The 15-year-old boy had been last seen when he left for school from his Palm Coast home on Friday. According to deputies, the boy did not come back from school, leading...
WESH

15-year-old Flagler County boy missing, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has been reported missing. Michael Perry, 15, was seen last when he left for school from his Palm Coast home located in the L-section on Friday. According to deputies, Perry did not come back from school. He...
WCJB

Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
click orlando

Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
palmcoastobserver.com

Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County

A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
WESH

MCSO: Plane crash in Marion County killed two people Saturday

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff's Office and Marion County Fire Rescue worked through the night to locate a fatal plane crash in northeastern Marion County Saturday night. According to MCSO, the private plane crashed in a heavily wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs Saturday evening. Both...
WESH

2 people killed in Volusia County shooting, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a shooting Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of East Parkway in DeLand around 8 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the incident appears to be related to domestic violence. The suspect,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

