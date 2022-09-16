Read full article on original website
State Road 417 reopened in Seminole County after pickup truck crash blocks lanes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 involving a pickup truck forced the temporary closure of all northbound lanes before mile marker 53 in Seminole County. The crash was reported at 11:44 a.m., according to Florida 511. Traffic cameras appeared to show the pickup truck with a trailer jackknifed, blocking the roadway.
Boil water notice issued for parts of Sanford after overnight interruption
SANFORD, Fla. — An overnight service interruption that happened has caused bacteria to appear in Sanford’s water supply. A precautionary boil water notice was issued Saturday, the City of Sanford said. The city said people living south of 25th Street and State Road 46, east of Old Lake...
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1A
Flagler Beach is located on the Atlantic Ocean roughly 20 miles north of world famous Daytona Beach. It's much less crowded and touristy than Daytona though, and much more of a small town local beach.
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 17, 2022
Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Tropical Storm Fiona is making its war east across the Antilles between today and Tuesday, by which time it’ll take a turn for the north, and unfortunately become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast. The forecast does not project its path past Wednesday, when it is to be still nowhere near the Florida Peninsula.
Missing Flagler County teenager found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager reported missing has been found safe. The 15-year-old boy had been last seen when he left for school from his Palm Coast home on Friday. According to deputies, the boy did not come back from school, leading...
15-year-old Flagler County boy missing, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has been reported missing. Michael Perry, 15, was seen last when he left for school from his Palm Coast home located in the L-section on Friday. According to deputies, Perry did not come back from school. He...
Volusia County tees up vote on new SunRail corridor
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Volusia County Council plans to vote on the proposed Sunshine Corridor before the Sept. 22 meeting of SunRail’s governing board, the Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission.
Troopers investigate deadly early morning motorcycle crash in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash involving a single rider in Seminole County. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday near the intersection of East Lake Mary Boulevard and Celery Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers...
Marion County residents are concerned a proposed crematorium maybe built near the neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Marion County held a meeting expressing their concerns about a crematorium possibly being built close to their homes. Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery on HWY 441 has requested a zoning change for a part of their property. They want parts of their land to be changed from residential to business to be able to build an 8,000 sq. ft. crematorium.
Volusia County boat burglary suspect coaxed out of water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A boat burglary suspect made it safely to shore, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The man was in the Halifax River when deputies arrived at the dock. In the released body cam video, a deputy can be heard asking the suspect to...
Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say
PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County
A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
MCSO: Plane crash in Marion County killed two people Saturday
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Sheriff's Office and Marion County Fire Rescue worked through the night to locate a fatal plane crash in northeastern Marion County Saturday night. According to MCSO, the private plane crashed in a heavily wooded area between Citra and Orange Springs Saturday evening. Both...
'We lost everything': Seminole County family recovers after house catches on fire
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A local family is picking up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire this week. The family is leaning on the support of their local community to rebuild. "We lost everything. No clothing was salvageable. No shoes. Everything," Les Kimball said. The Seminole...
Daytona Beach police searching for 20-year-old woman in connection to aggravated battery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday put out a bulletin on Twitter requesting the public to help officers find a woman wanted for questioning in an aggravated battery case. Police seek to speak with Skyler Alexis Thomas, 20. According to the post, the department is looking...
2 hurt in head-on crash on State Road 415 in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday night due to a head-on car crash on State Road 415, troopers said. The crash happened near Budd Road in a rural part of the county, south of New Smyrna Beach. The people hurt were two drivers...
Residents speak out on ‘crazy’ idea of more apartments on Rolling Acres Road
Residents are speaking out on the “crazy” idea of adding nearly 300 apartments on Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Commission will learn on Monday night about a plan for a 288-apartment complex to be built across from The Villages Woodshop on Rolling Acres Road.
Team Feed Flagler seeks donations to provide 1,500 Thanksgiving meals for local families
Team Feed Flagler is seeking donations to help bring 1,500 local families a happy Thanksgiving this year. The team is asking supporters to sponsor a family's meal for $50, or donate any amount to support the effort. Team Feed Flagler, which comprises local churches and other organization, provided 1,285 family...
VIDEO: Alleged DUI driver arrested after striking Volusia County patrol vehicle
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday night, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said a patrol vehicle was struck by a driver who allegedly had a DUI. The crash happened in the area of Lingering Lane and on U.S. 17. A driver hit the back of the patrol vehicle, causing one...
2 people killed in Volusia County shooting, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a shooting Sunday. The shooting occurred on the 1300 block of East Parkway in DeLand around 8 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the incident appears to be related to domestic violence. The suspect,...
