Park & Rec Group Gets Key AwardsGregory VellnerYardley, PA
What to Eat and Drink at Fishtown Fall FeastivaleMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New Liberty Distillery Launches Bloody Butcher Sour Mash Straight Bourbon WhiskeyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Seeing his son coach against Eagles will be surreal moment for Delaware County’s Bill O’Connell
PHILADELPHIA — Right around the opening kickoff Monday night, amid the chants of “E-A-G-L-E-S” rocking Lincoln Financial Field, Bill O’Connell’s life will flash before him. All-City defensive back on the 1972 St. James City Championship football team. Bulldog in special operations with the FBI. Above...
Eagles-Vikings inactives: Former Vikings players’ fate for Monday night’s game decided
PHILADELPHIA – Monday night will have to feel weird for Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson. Robinson was a member of the Minnesota Vikings for two training camps, being that he was the team’s fourth-round pick in 2021. However, he was eventually released by the Vikings and added to the practice squad, allowing the Eagles to sign him after defensive end Derek Barnett’s season was over after suffering a torn ACL.
Greg Schiano updates Rutgers QB Gavin Wimsatt, Noah Vedral’s injury statuses for Big Ten opener vs. Iowa
Rutgers quarterbacks Gavin Wimsatt and Noah Vedral will be game-time decisions for the Scarlet Knights’ Big Ten opener against Iowa on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. “It’s kind of unsettling, you have two quarterbacks that are game-time decisions,” Schiano said. “Thank goodness Evan (Simon) is healthy. ......
Here’s who Eagles elevated from the practice squad for Monday night’s game vs. Vikings
There are still a few hours away before the Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings in their Monday night home opener, but the Eagles have made a couple of moves ahead of the game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles elevated wide receiver Britain Covey and...
Son of ex-Giants QB, Super Bowl champion to start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
PHILADELPHIA — Rutgers will face a quarterback with a familiar name on Saturday. Temple will start true freshman E.J. Warner at quarterback against the Scarlet Knights in Saturday’s clash at Lincoln Financial Field, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Field hockey: St. Joseph (Hamm.) blanks Gloucester Cath. for 5th shutout
Junior Cassidy Perri had a goal and two assists to help lead St. Joseph (Hamm.) to a 4-0 win over Gloucester Catholic -- its fifth shutout in five games -- in Hammonton. St. Joseph has scored 21 goals against opponents in their games so far this season, without conceding any.
Riverside over Pemberton- Field hockey recap
Gianna Tete and Gwenn Farrell each had a goal to lead Riverside to a 2-0 win over Pemberton in Pemberton. Carlynn Venetz and Lydia Loughry each had an assist for Riverside (3-2). Izabella Vanard made one save to earn the shutout. Evelyn Moran made seven saves for Pemberton (2-3). The...
Brody Zauner’s legacy lives on at Allentown through new scholarship fund
There are a lot of ways you can describe Brody Zauner, and what he accomplished in his short time on Earth. I would describe him as a very good soccer player, a willing SAT student under my tutelage, a co-worker–Zauner was a Digital Accounts Manager for New Jersey Advance Media when he passed away this summer, and I also worked with him for one season (2012) at the Field of Terror–and maybe most of all, a friend.
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep falls to Woodstock Academy (CT) - Boys soccer recap
Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, suffered its first loss of the season when it was defeated by Woodstock Academy of Connecticut, 3-2, at the Mainline High School Jamboree in Downingtown, Penn. Jesus de la Torre scored the tie-breaking goal in the 60th minute for Woodstock...
Jackson’s 2 goals leads Delran past Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Mya Jackson scored two goals as Delran came from behind in the second half to take down Cinnaminson 3-2 in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (2-3) totaled nine shots on goal and held a 2-1 lead heading into halftime. Delran (4-0-1) was ready on both ends of the field as he defense held...
Deptford over Woodbury- Boys soccer recap
Tommy Newman scored all three goals for Deptford in its 3-0 win over Woodbury in Deptford. Matthew Schilling, Tyler Newman and Aidan Doerr dished out one assist each in the victory. Collin Peters made five saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
St. Rose over Colts Neck - Girls soccer recap
Julia Whesper and Sofia Gialanella scored one goal each in its 2-0 win over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Ava Gialanella dished out two assists in the victory and Isabelle Levy made 15 saves to record the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Shawnee over No. 14 Bishop Eustace - Field hockey recap
Maddy Hutson led the way for Shawnee with two goals in its 4-2 upset win over Bishop Eustace, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Medford. Abby Davidson added one goal and one assist for Shawnee, which scored the final two goals of the game to break a 2-2 tie. Those goals were scored by Davidson and Maddy Huston. Angie Cooker also found the back of the cage for Shawnee.
Boys soccer: Piscataway Magnet holds off Somerset Tech
Senior Erick Ramos led the way with a goal and two assists as Piscataway Magnet held off Somerset Tech 3-2 in Piscataway. Seniors John Gallego and Maynor Gutierrez each scored one for Piscataway Magnet (4-1) while freshman Vicents Godinez De Jesus also chipped in with an assist. Sophomore keeper Kenny Palacios made four saves for Piscataway Magnet.
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
Cumberland over Overbrook - Girls soccer recap
Cumberland had five different players score goals, led by two from Maria Lopez, in its 6-2 win against Overbrook in Pine Hill. Cumberland (3-2) finished with 17 shots on goal. Bridget Hitchner added two assists while Adrianna Rodriguez and Grace Frazer also found the back of the net. Anaya Stone...
Kingsway gets past Washington Township - Girls soccer recap
Senior Emily Maden and sophomore Cailon Burlingame each had a goal to pace Kingsway past Washington Township 2-1 in Woolwich Township. Junior Ally Phalines assisted on Maden’s goal while junior Maddie Hicks assisted on Burlingame’s for Kingsway (3-2). Junior keeper Ashley Brown finished with six saves. Senior Jessica...
Moorestown Friends blanks Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Junior Foluke Balogun scored twice to help lift Moorestown Friends to a 3-0 win over Burlington Township in Moorestown. Junior Remi Cooke had a goal and an assist for Moorestown Friends (3-1) while sophomore Maryrose Paznokas and sophomore Mikelle Smith each were credit with an assist apiece. Junior keeper Chelsea Mohammed had six saves and senior Alissa Fox had two, both for Moorestown Friends.
Philadelphia radio’s Eric Lynch reveals who’s making the smoke up north
Eric Lynch works behind the scenes at Philadelphia‘s 100.3 R&B. A promotions assistant for Urban One, Lynch takes great pride in working in the music industry in the northeast region of the nation. At the 2022 Made in America festival, Lynch spoke to rolling out about who’s making the...
