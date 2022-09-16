ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Eagles-Vikings inactives: Former Vikings players’ fate for Monday night’s game decided

PHILADELPHIA – Monday night will have to feel weird for Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson. Robinson was a member of the Minnesota Vikings for two training camps, being that he was the team’s fourth-round pick in 2021. However, he was eventually released by the Vikings and added to the practice squad, allowing the Eagles to sign him after defensive end Derek Barnett’s season was over after suffering a torn ACL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
City
Coatesville, PA
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Temple, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NJ.com

Riverside over Pemberton- Field hockey recap

Gianna Tete and Gwenn Farrell each had a goal to lead Riverside to a 2-0 win over Pemberton in Pemberton. Carlynn Venetz and Lydia Loughry each had an assist for Riverside (3-2). Izabella Vanard made one save to earn the shutout. Evelyn Moran made seven saves for Pemberton (2-3). The...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Temple Q A#Lincoln Financial Field#Ticketsmarter#Ticketmaster#The New Orleans Saints
NJ.com

Brody Zauner’s legacy lives on at Allentown through new scholarship fund

There are a lot of ways you can describe Brody Zauner, and what he accomplished in his short time on Earth. I would describe him as a very good soccer player, a willing SAT student under my tutelage, a co-worker–Zauner was a Digital Accounts Manager for New Jersey Advance Media when he passed away this summer, and I also worked with him for one season (2012) at the Field of Terror–and maybe most of all, a friend.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Deptford over Woodbury- Boys soccer recap

Tommy Newman scored all three goals for Deptford in its 3-0 win over Woodbury in Deptford. Matthew Schilling, Tyler Newman and Aidan Doerr dished out one assist each in the victory. Collin Peters made five saves in the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
WOODBURY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NJ.com

St. Rose over Colts Neck - Girls soccer recap

Julia Whesper and Sofia Gialanella scored one goal each in its 2-0 win over Colts Neck in Colts Neck. Ava Gialanella dished out two assists in the victory and Isabelle Levy made 15 saves to record the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
COLTS NECK, NJ
NJ.com

Shawnee over No. 14 Bishop Eustace - Field hockey recap

Maddy Hutson led the way for Shawnee with two goals in its 4-2 upset win over Bishop Eustace, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Medford. Abby Davidson added one goal and one assist for Shawnee, which scored the final two goals of the game to break a 2-2 tie. Those goals were scored by Davidson and Maddy Huston. Angie Cooker also found the back of the cage for Shawnee.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Piscataway Magnet holds off Somerset Tech

Senior Erick Ramos led the way with a goal and two assists as Piscataway Magnet held off Somerset Tech 3-2 in Piscataway. Seniors John Gallego and Maynor Gutierrez each scored one for Piscataway Magnet (4-1) while freshman Vicents Godinez De Jesus also chipped in with an assist. Sophomore keeper Kenny Palacios made four saves for Piscataway Magnet.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Cumberland over Overbrook - Girls soccer recap

Cumberland had five different players score goals, led by two from Maria Lopez, in its 6-2 win against Overbrook in Pine Hill. Cumberland (3-2) finished with 17 shots on goal. Bridget Hitchner added two assists while Adrianna Rodriguez and Grace Frazer also found the back of the net. Anaya Stone...
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway gets past Washington Township - Girls soccer recap

Senior Emily Maden and sophomore Cailon Burlingame each had a goal to pace Kingsway past Washington Township 2-1 in Woolwich Township. Junior Ally Phalines assisted on Maden’s goal while junior Maddie Hicks assisted on Burlingame’s for Kingsway (3-2). Junior keeper Ashley Brown finished with six saves. Senior Jessica...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Moorestown Friends blanks Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap

Junior Foluke Balogun scored twice to help lift Moorestown Friends to a 3-0 win over Burlington Township in Moorestown. Junior Remi Cooke had a goal and an assist for Moorestown Friends (3-1) while sophomore Maryrose Paznokas and sophomore Mikelle Smith each were credit with an assist apiece. Junior keeper Chelsea Mohammed had six saves and senior Alissa Fox had two, both for Moorestown Friends.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
210K+
Followers
122K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy