Gov. Ricketts Names Interim Prison Director
(AP) Governor Pete Ricketts has selected an interim director to run Nebraska’s prison system when current Director Scott Frakes steps down next month. Ricketts announced that Diana Sabatka-Rine will serve as interim director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services starting October 8th. That is the day after Frakes leaves.
O'Neill woman arrested for shoplifting
Norfolk Police arrested a woman Sunday after she was caught shoplifting. Captain Mike Bauer says Police were called to 2400 Pasewalk Avenue after a woman left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. The caller was able to provide police with a description of the person and vehicle, as well as a license plate number.
