Oblong Chamber Set to Meet Tomorrow
(Oblong) – The Oblong Chamber of Commerce will be looking at the Fall Follies when they meet tomorrow morning. The Fall Follies will be held at the end of October and the Chamber is hosting a meeting tomorrow morning at 7:30 am at the Harmon’s meeting room on South Range. They will also be discussing tourism ideas for the Village.
Oblong Unit 4 Board Has a Busy Agenda for Tonight’s Meeting
(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 School Board will meet this evening. They are set to approve the 2022-2023 budget. In other business, they will hear a report from the academic foundation, approve FFA officers to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, a High School Spanish Class trip to Indianapolis, and the Teacher Retirement System Plan Resolution. The Oblong Unit 4 Board meets at 6 pm. There will be a budget hearing at 5:50 pm. Both the hearing and meeting will be held in the Oblong Room of Grade School.
Paris Fire Department declares end of propane leak emergency
Paris, Ill. (WTHI)- Fire officials have completed a controlled burn of the remaining propane from an area gas leak. The leak was identified Thursday afternoon at the Horizon Health Main Campus. Fire crews began a controlled burn of the remaining propane Friday. No further leaking has been reported and the...
Robinson Unit 2 Board to Hold Budget Hearing Ahead of Regular Meeting
(Robinson) – The Robinson Unit 2 Board will meet this afternoon. On the agenda in “Old Business,” the board will adopt the Fiscal Year 2023 District Budget. In “New Business,” they will review a resolution to adopt the Supplemental Savings Plan Employer Participation Agreement, discuss the extension of the Robinson TIF Districts for an additional 12 years and possible letter of support, as well as consider an application for the Fiscal Year 2023 School Maintenance Grant. In “Other Business,” the Unit 2 Board will consider an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Robinson regarding the property at Condit and Robb. The Robinson Unit 2 Board meets this afternoon at 5:30 pm at the District Office. There will be a budget hearing at 5:15 pm.
Energy Assistance Applications
Beginning October 3rd, Energy Assistance Applications for the 2022-2023 season will be available. PACE Community Action Agency says its program provides income qualified households in Daviess, Greene, Knox, and Sullivan Counties a one-time benefit toward their home’s primary heat source. Clients from the 2021-2022 season will receive an application...
Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the Edgar County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency […]
Mattoon Fire Department Responds To House Fire
On Wednesday September 14th, the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue at 7:51am for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 7:53am and found a working fire inside a single-family residence. Crews deployed a 1 3/4″ handline to the rear door of the residence and began an interior attack and search for any occupants. Crews were notified that there should be a dog inside, and it appeared the occupant would not be home, because there was no car in the driveway. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and conducted a search of the interior. No occupants or pets were located inside the residence. The fire was declared under control at 8am. Crews then conducted overhaul to ensure that the fire had not spread to the attic. The fire damage was contained to the room of origin, however, there was heat and smoke damage throughout the entire structure. Crews then began investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation into the cause is continuing with assistance from the Office of the State Fire Marshall as well as the Mattoon Police Department.
Fork in the Road: Ambro's OMG Bar and Grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ambrosini's was once a staple in Terre Haute. It could be found at the corner of 14th and Wabash. Over the years, this piece of real estate has gone through some changes. In fact, it's now the home to a brand new bar and grill.
IECC Schools Celebrating Adult Education and Family Literacy Awareness”
(Undated) – This week is “Adult Education and Family Literacy Awareness” week. According to Illinois Eastern Community Colleges Director of Marketing, Chris Forde, the IECC Adult Education Program is committed to helping students succeed and strengthen their communities. Forde says that the faculty and staff at all four IECC colleges and the offsite locations in Lawrenceville, Albion, and Flora have assisted 40 students in completing the GED program in the last year alone. If you know of individuals that could benefit from the IECC Adult Education and Literacy services, learn more at iecc.edu/adulted.
State Fire Marshal investigating 6 unexplained fires in Shelburn
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana State Fire Marshal is looking for information surrounding six fires that have been labeled as “unexplained” in the Shelburn area of Sullivan County. According to a release, there have been six unexplained fires in the area since July 5, with two fires happening within an hour of each […]
RHS Tennis Team Finishes 3rd in Weekend Doubles Tournament
(Robinson) – The RHS Maroons Tennis Team took part in the Paris Doubles Tournament Saturday. According to Head Coach, Steve Jenkins, as a team, Robinson finished in a 3rd place tie with Paris winning 104 games out of 196. Jenkins says that they did not get the results they had hoped for coming into the tournament. He says they got behind the other teams in the first few matches of the day, coming out a little flat, without the energy, and court movement. However, later in the day, they were able to limit unforced errors, have more patience setting up points, and finished the day with much better play. The RHS Tennis Team will travel to Charleston for a Varsity/JV match this afternoon and host Flora on Thursday.
Washington School Board Personnel Changes, School Ground on SR 257, and Approval for Traveling
The Washington School Board accepted resignations from instructional assistants Kaylee Smith and Ashlyn Krigbaum and approved hiring Jenna Burton as an instructional assistant. The Board also approved sending Assistant Superintendent Peterson and WHS computer and robotics instructor, Matt Riney, to the Project Lead the Way National Conference in Orlando, Florida...
Local McDonald’s manager surprised with a new car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local Terre Haute McDonald’s manager got the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, a brand new car. Owners, Nick and Jami Kasprzyk surprised general manager Rachel Washburn. Washburn’s restaurant on Lafayette Avenue was a top performer during the recent “Speedee Drive Thru...
Threat to Oblong Schools Remains Under Investigation
(Undated) – The investigation is ongoing following a threatening phone call to the Oblong High School. According to reports, the High School received the call this morning prompting a lockdown of both the High School and Grade School. Authorities were on the scene within minutes and have maintained a “safe perimeter” around both schools as the investigation continues. Oblong Police Chief, Chad Pusey, says that they have one person of interest in custody. However, they are not ready to sound the “all-clear” at this point.
Train vs car wreck stops traffic in Vigo County
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Doberman Street and Gross Road for a train vs car accident. According to Vigo County Dispatch, the call came in at 6:52 p.m. This is a developing story, we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Fatal crash in Vigo County
The investigation continues into a fatal crash in Vigo County. A train hit a car killing the only person in the vehicle. It happened a little before 7 PM on Friday, September 16, on Doberman Street south of Gross Road at a railroad crossing in Southern Vigo County. The victim’s...
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Oblong Schools Were on Lockdown for Several Hours Following Threat
(Oblong) – A threat of violence had the Oblong Schools on lockdown for several hours today. According to Oblong Police Chief, Chad Pusey, around 8:35 am this morning the high school secretary received a call from someone threatening to “shoot up the school.”. Pusey said that he arrived...
2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A rollover crash in Daviess County sent two people to the hospital. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle crash occurred near North Daviess High School at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The crash was located at the intersection of County Roads 800 E and 1400 N. Deputies […]
One killed in Vigo County crash involving train and car
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A car accident in southern Vigo County leaves one person dead. Just before 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a crash on Doberman street just south of Gross Road at the railroad crossing. The crash involved both a car and a train. The driver...
