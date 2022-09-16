ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The US Sun

I collect teeth of the biggest shark to ever live in dangerous 100ft sea dives – my most terrifying experience revealed

A MEGALODON fossil collector dives up to hundreds of feet underwater to gather the teeth of the prehistoric monster that was the largest shark to ever live. Bill Eberlein, the founder of the Georgia-based Megateeth Fossils, spoke to The U.S. Sun about a near-death experience during one of his dives - and about finding hundreds of teeth in a two-week span.
Maya Devi

Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
International Business Times

64-Year-Old Woman Bitten And Dragged Underwater By Sea Turtle While Holidaying

An elderly Russian tourist is reeling from the aftermath of being attacked by a sea turtle while holidaying on the coast of Turkey. Lidia Bazarova, 64, said she was at the popular Güzeolaba Resort, a place she has frequently visited in the coastal region of Antalya when the incident took place.
