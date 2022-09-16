Read full article on original website
Related
Horror moment savaged remains of great white shark slaughtered by ‘serial’ killer whales washes up on beach
THIS is the horrifying moment the remains of a great white shark that was savaged to death washed up on a South African beach. The shark was slaughtered by a pair of "serial" killer whales before its body was discovered at Hartenbos Beach, in Mossel Bay. Shocking photos show the...
Dramatic footage shows orcas breaking an ice platform to trap and kill a seal, a rare technique used by only 100 whales
The whales made an artificial wave to break up the ice platform by swimming side by side, as shown in a new BBC documentary.
Smile for the camera! Incredible moment Nelson the great white shark shows off his dagger-sharp teeth as he chases a lure through the water
Incredible images from the deep show a great white shark named Nelson flashing the camera a toothy smile as he stalks a lure just under the ocean's surface. One particularly gripping image shows the deadly shark with its jaw open displaying its 300 dagger-sharp teeth chasing a lure through the water.
natureworldnews.com
Weird Shark with Rough Skin, Exposed Teeth, Swollen Eyes Caught in Australia: Internet Debates Species
Another social media debate is making its rounds. This time, it is to determine the species of an unusual shark that was captured in Australia. It has swollen eyes, exposed teeth, and rough skin. A Sydney-based fisherman named Trapman Bermagui posted a picture of what he claimed was a deep...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I collect teeth of the biggest shark to ever live in dangerous 100ft sea dives – my most terrifying experience revealed
A MEGALODON fossil collector dives up to hundreds of feet underwater to gather the teeth of the prehistoric monster that was the largest shark to ever live. Bill Eberlein, the founder of the Georgia-based Megateeth Fossils, spoke to The U.S. Sun about a near-death experience during one of his dives - and about finding hundreds of teeth in a two-week span.
Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet
Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
‘Huge’ shark thrashes in the sea as mom screams ‘get out of the water’ where swimmers fled predator a week earlier
A TEN-FOOT long hammerhead shark has been spotted thrashing off the coast – days after swimmers were forced to flee in fear. One mom told her son to get out of the water as the predator lurked near Orange Beach, Alabama on August 22. Dramatic footage shows the hammerhead...
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
64-Year-Old Woman Bitten And Dragged Underwater By Sea Turtle While Holidaying
An elderly Russian tourist is reeling from the aftermath of being attacked by a sea turtle while holidaying on the coast of Turkey. Lidia Bazarova, 64, said she was at the popular Güzeolaba Resort, a place she has frequently visited in the coastal region of Antalya when the incident took place.
Fox News
Researchers spot image resembling 50-foot megalodon shark, turns out to be large school of mackerel
Researchers studying sharks in the northwest Atlantic recently spotted a shape that temporarily led them to believe the extinct megalodon shark was still swimming in the deeps. The Atlantic Shark Institute shared the image captured on its fish finder to its social media accounts, saying researchers estimated the apparent megalodon...
Texas Hunter Catches Legendary 'Man-Eating Dinosaur' Crocodile on Holiday
The enormous reptile was 15 feet long and weighed over 1,000 lbs.
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
Fisherman Catches Rare “Leopard Redfish” on South Texas Coast
Every redfish is unique, and it’s not that unusual for a Gulf Coast spot-tail to sport a few extra spots. But the leopard redfish that Ryan Hernandez caught late last month on the South Texas Coast falls in a class of its own. The fish had so many spots...
Swarms of 'mini-shark' beach bugs are on a foot-biting rampage in California
Local news reports suggest that unusually large swarms tiny foot-biting isopods on beaches around San Diego are leading to a greater number of toes being chomped on.
Elk Hunter Makes Big, Gross Mistake Field Dressing Bull In Hilarious Viral Video
An old video that never gets old. And also, a friendly reminder this hunting season… don’t nick the gut bag. We’re taking it back to 2015 for this life lesson on field dressing. It’s a pretty classic video if you’ve been around outdoors interwebs for a while, but with fall hunting season underway in most states, what better time than now to share it again.
Deer Stomps The Life Out Of Hawk, Saving Rabbit Who Was About To Be Hawk Food
Some times this stuff just doesn’t make any sense at all. I mean, a deer helping a rabbit get away from a hawk sounds like the plot of a Disney movie, really. But, what doesn’t necessarily make sense usually makes for something cool. I mean, if it’s not common, it is more intriguing.
Grizzly Bear Chases Down Bull Elk For Fight To The Death In The Yellowstone River
I’m a huge fan of nature shows like Planet Earth, Our Planet and more, but sometimes, the harsh reality of nature is a little too much to stomach. A lot of people who don’t know any better thing hunting is a cruel endeavor, but the truth is, it’s far more brutal to let nature take its course.
TMZ.com
California Surfer Gets In Wild Standoff With Sea Otter Over Board
A surfer's day on the waves quickly turned into a fight for his board -- 'cause a sea otter stole it from him as he was dippin' in the Pacific Ocean, and refused to give it back!!. The wild scene all happened off the shores of California on Monday when...
Having a whale of a time! Awesome moment humpback repeatedly breaches just meters from where father, son and their dog Shelby are kayaking
This awesome footage shows the moment a humpback whale performed a series of stunning breaches just metres away from a father and son kayaking with their dog in British Columbia. Ryan, 45, was kayaking with his son Aidan, 19, and their nine-year-old Australian Shepherd Shelby on August 9 in Desolation...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0