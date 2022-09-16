ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The US Sun

Family issues heartbreaking plea as ‘bodies of teens Lyric Woods & Devin Clark’ found a day after friends went missing

A FAMILY has issued a heartbreaking plea for answers after the bodies of two missing teens were found only days after their disappearance, according to local reports. The families of high school students Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have reportedly told local publications that they believe the bodies found on Sunday afternoon are those of the missing friends.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Public Safety
Country
India
The Independent

Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen boys arrested after girl, 15, overdoses on fentanyl at high school campus

Two California high school students have been arrested after two teens overdosed and one of them died at a nearby campus. Melanie Ramos, 15, has been identified as the student found dead on Tuesday inside a bathroom stall at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to Melanie and another girl, 15, who also overdosed but received medical attention and is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told ABC News that the 15-year-old suspect was in possession...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

'Dispute Between Brothers' Led to Triple Murder-Suicide in North Dakota, Authorities Say

Three family members and a farmer were pronounced dead after being found in a wheat field in late August New details have emerged about the deadly August shooting on a North Dakota farm that left three family members and a beloved farmer dead. On Friday, Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier announced through a press release that there was "a dispute between brothers Robert Bracken and Richard Bracken" that had been escalating for weeks before the triple murder-suicide took place on August 29. Autopsy results showed that Douglas...
TOWNER COUNTY, ND
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

