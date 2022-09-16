Read full article on original website
More rural districts transition to a 4-day week in hopes of attracting teachers
ABERDEEN — It’s no secret that rural school districts have an especially hard time finding teachers. In the Aberdeen School District, one teacher opening has been advertised for three years without a single application coming in. The district did fill four other teaching positions this year, but none...
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho and Taiwan sign 2-year wheat trade agreement
Gov. Brad Little on Monday signed a two-year agreement supporting Idaho wheat sales to Taiwan in a deal that officials say gives wheat producers a reliable buyer and Taiwan a dependable supplier. The Republican governor participated in the ceremonial signing with officials from Taiwan, the Idaho wheat industry and Taiwan Flour Mills Association. Wheat is one of ...
KIVI-TV
Veterans Sportsman Alliance takes vets fishing at Schwartz Sturgeon Pond
PARMA, Idaho — Veterans Sportsman Alliance makes it their mission to help disabled veterans get outdoors for a social and therapeutic experience in nature. We caught up with this group as they had veterans out for a day of sturgeon fishing at Jim Schwartz Sturgeon Pond north of Parma, VSA is a non-profit that started in California and is now in five states including Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Family, friends and colleagues celebrate life of late Idaho legislator in Pocatello
POCATELLO – A bipartisan ensemble of the late Senator Mark Nye’s family, friends and colleagues gathered Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate his remarkable life. Hundreds of admirers filled the Barbara J. Marshall Rotunda in the Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University. Nye, a democrat who represented...
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho’s most recent hires, quits and layoffs
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released data for every state on Sept, 16 that updates information through August on job openings, hiring, quitting and firing. The big takeaway in this data is that the job market is still tight in both Idaho and the nation, despite some modest local variations. A caveat is ...
eastidahonews.com
Could crypto miners raise your electricity bills? Idaho Power says yes. What to know
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Cryptocurrency miners are flocking to Idaho for its cheap power. State authorities say the additional energy demand is placing a burden on the entire electrical grid. In fact, Idaho Power asked the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to create a new customer class for large-scale crypto...
BLM to conduct prescribed burn in southwest Idaho to improve sagebrush steppe habitat
The goal of the burn is to reduce western juniper tree encroachment to help diversify the sagebrush landscape, which improves wildlife habitat. The post BLM to conduct prescribed burn in southwest Idaho to improve sagebrush steppe habitat appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
There was good economic news for Idaho Falls this week in 1922 as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced work would be started at once to complete the new LDS Hospital. “Contracts have been let for the plastering and the doors and windows will be put in place so that inside work may be continued during the winter with a view of having the structure complete by late spring,” wire services reported. “Work has already been done to the amount of $225,000 and an additional $175,000 will be spent this fall and winter. The hospital will have a capacity of over 200 patients and is being erected by the people of the Upper Snake River valley and the general authorities of the LDS Church. It is expected that a modern nurses’ home will be erected after the institution gets into operation as between 50 and 100 nurses will be employed. Announcement of the resuming of operations on the big building has created a general optimistic feeling over the upper valley country as an indication that projects shut down by the financial stringency are again being taken up. Local labor and local material will be used in the work so far as consistent.”
Post Register
Idaho Spud Day to highlight weekend
SHELLEY — The 94th Annual Idaho Spud Day will be taking place here this weekend, bringing free family fun to the Bingham County community with the main events happening Saturday. “It’s something everybody looks forward to. Many family reunions are planned at Spud Day, many high school reunions are...
The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2022
When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
ISP trooper 'making remarkable progress' on recovery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper is "making remarkable progress" on his recovery after he was hit by a car over a week ago on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Sergeant Mike Wendler was critically injured in the incident and has been recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU. According to a Facebook post from Idaho State Police (ISP), he was recently moved out of ICU and can now walk short distances.
Why Idaho’s Home Values Are Increasing More Than Any State in the Country
With low interest rates and a life-altering pandemic that found many trading in their commute for remote work, it’s no secret that the real estate market in 2022 looks a whole lot different than it did five years ago. Those circumstances led many would-be homeowners to broaden their search, looking outside of the cities and suburbs they’d normally consider. And while it’s been apparent for at least a year that these shifts stood to benefit sellers in more rural states, the state to actually see the biggest growth in real estate prices since 2017 may not be the first one that comes to mind.
Boise State political expert sets scene for Idaho's November general election
BOISE, Idaho — Ahead of the November 8th general election, millions and millions of dollars are flowing into political campaigns through donations. As of Friday afternoon, 54,648 Donors have given $43,837,132 to 1,093 Candidates and 236 PACs. Attention expands far beyond the top race on the ticket, the race...
Post Register
Eastern Idaho law enforcement feel prepared for rising school dangers
After incidents such as the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that saw 37 students and staff killed or injured, preventing such events has been a topic of focus. Despite that, there have been two more school shootings — one in Baltimore and one in...
Horseshoe Bend city councilman accused of grand theft for stealing money from fire district
In the spring, KTVB reported that the Horseshoe Bend Fire Protection District announced a member it did not identify was let go for allegedly using district money for personal use. KTVB has, however, obtained court documents showing it was Curtis Corvinus who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the Horseshoe...
