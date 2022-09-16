ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored

The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise

It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho and Taiwan sign 2-year wheat trade agreement

Gov. Brad Little on Monday signed a two-year agreement supporting Idaho wheat sales to Taiwan in a deal that officials say gives wheat producers a reliable buyer and Taiwan a dependable supplier. The Republican governor participated in the ceremonial signing with officials from Taiwan, the Idaho wheat industry and Taiwan Flour Mills Association. Wheat is one of ...
KIVI-TV

Veterans Sportsman Alliance takes vets fishing at Schwartz Sturgeon Pond

PARMA, Idaho — Veterans Sportsman Alliance makes it their mission to help disabled veterans get outdoors for a social and therapeutic experience in nature. We caught up with this group as they had veterans out for a day of sturgeon fishing at Jim Schwartz Sturgeon Pond north of Parma, VSA is a non-profit that started in California and is now in five states including Idaho.
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho’s most recent hires, quits and layoffs

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released data for every state on Sept, 16 that updates information through August on job openings, hiring, quitting and firing. The big takeaway in this data is that the job market is still tight in both Idaho and the nation, despite some modest local variations. A caveat is ...
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

There was good economic news for Idaho Falls this week in 1922 as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced work would be started at once to complete the new LDS Hospital. “Contracts have been let for the plastering and the doors and windows will be put in place so that inside work may be continued during the winter with a view of having the structure complete by late spring,” wire services reported. “Work has already been done to the amount of $225,000 and an additional $175,000 will be spent this fall and winter. The hospital will have a capacity of over 200 patients and is being erected by the people of the Upper Snake River valley and the general authorities of the LDS Church. It is expected that a modern nurses’ home will be erected after the institution gets into operation as between 50 and 100 nurses will be employed. Announcement of the resuming of operations on the big building has created a general optimistic feeling over the upper valley country as an indication that projects shut down by the financial stringency are again being taken up. Local labor and local material will be used in the work so far as consistent.”
Post Register

Idaho Spud Day to highlight weekend

SHELLEY — The 94th Annual Idaho Spud Day will be taking place here this weekend, bringing free family fun to the Bingham County community with the main events happening Saturday. “It’s something everybody looks forward to. Many family reunions are planned at Spud Day, many high school reunions are...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

ISP trooper 'making remarkable progress' on recovery

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper is "making remarkable progress" on his recovery after he was hit by a car over a week ago on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. Sergeant Mike Wendler was critically injured in the incident and has been recovering at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICU. According to a Facebook post from Idaho State Police (ISP), he was recently moved out of ICU and can now walk short distances.
Architectural Digest

Why Idaho’s Home Values Are Increasing More Than Any State in the Country

With low interest rates and a life-altering pandemic that found many trading in their commute for remote work, it’s no secret that the real estate market in 2022 looks a whole lot different than it did five years ago. Those circumstances led many would-be homeowners to broaden their search, looking outside of the cities and suburbs they’d normally consider. And while it’s been apparent for at least a year that these shifts stood to benefit sellers in more rural states, the state to actually see the biggest growth in real estate prices since 2017 may not be the first one that comes to mind.
