Manhattan, NY

Man attacked with baseball bat inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

By Nicole Johnson, AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit multiple times with a baseball bat during a group attack inside a Manhattan subway station Thursday, police said.

The victim was inside the 57th Street – 7th Avenue subway station around 4:30 a.m. when two people attacked him with a baseball bat, then ran off, according to authorities.

An argument between the men led to the violence, sources told PIX11 News.

The victim sustained severe head trauma and was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he was reported by police to be in critical condition.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Joe Brenia
3d ago

Someone. Needs. To. Fix. These. Trains. Because there. Are people that. Work. The. Night. Shifts and. Still. Have to ride the train at 4 30 am

PIX11

Tourist shot after refusing to give money to man on UWS: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A tourist from Denmark was shot in the back on the Upper West Side early Sunday after refusing to give money to the shooter, police said. The 31-year-old man had just left a party and was walking by West 103rd Street and West End Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 12, missing from Brooklyn home: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old Brooklyn boy has been missing since early Saturday, police said. Tyler Sanois was last seen leaving his Rockaway Avenue home, located near the intersection with Pacific Street, around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Police asked for help finding the missing child. He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspects wanted for stealing $28,000 in Brooklyn burglaries

NEW YORK - Police are searching for up to three men accused in a string of burglaries across Brooklyn. Investigators said the suspects hit at least six businesses, including restaurants and nightclubs, in Bay Ridge. The last crime happened on Sept. 5 when, according to police, the suspects broke into two restaurants and a grocery store overnight. In all, the suspects have gotten away with nearly $28,000 in cash, the NYPD said. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

FDNY: 1 dead in Brooklyn building fire

A Brooklyn man is dead following a residential fire early Monday morning. Officials responded to a building fire inside of 844 Midwood St., and found a 69-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive after extinguishing the fire. Police have identified the victim as Wayne Davis. EMS transported Davis to NYC Health &...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally stabbed in the neck on Bronx street

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck on a Bronx street, police said Sunday. Armani McDonald was knifed on Briggs Ave. near E. Kingsbridge Road in Fordham Heights at about 5 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed McDonald to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. He lived in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, according to cops. Police recovered two knives from the scene ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man swings axe after fight in McDonald’s: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man started swinging around an axe in a Manhattan McDonald’s early Friday after getting into a fight with three people, police said Saturday. The NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in the McDonald’s on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side. Witnesses told police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
