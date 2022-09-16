Man attacked with baseball bat inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit multiple times with a baseball bat during a group attack inside a Manhattan subway station Thursday, police said.
The victim was inside the 57th Street – 7th Avenue subway station around 4:30 a.m. when two people attacked him with a baseball bat, then ran off, according to authorities.
An argument between the men led to the violence, sources told PIX11 News.
The victim sustained severe head trauma and was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he was reported by police to be in critical condition.
Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
