Musk says Starlink will seek exemption from Iranian sanctions
Sept 19 (Reuters) - SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the company will ask for an exemption from sanctions against Iran to provide the firm's Starlink satellite broadband service in the country.
How much 'pain'? Fed to signal more rate hikes ahead
The Fed is expected at its latest meeting to raise its key short-term rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time. Another hike that large would lift its benchmark rate — which affects many consumer and business loans — to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level in 14 years.
Lula maintains large lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil election -poll
SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slightly extended his lead over President Jair Bolsonaro with less than two weeks from the South American country's election, showed a poll by IPEC released on Monday.
