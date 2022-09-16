ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Highland Park High School is celebrating homecoming

KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago
Contestants for homecoming queen gather to take a photo before an assembly at Highland Park High School on Sept. 16.

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park High School celebrated spirit week this week leading up to their homecoming game tonight.

“We are family here at Highland Park, so this is what brings us together,” Elena Ramirez-Johnson, homecoming sponsor, said. “I believe that these kids deserve a time to celebrate and come together.”

The school has hosted several events throughout the week during their Friday Night Lights themed week. On Thursday the school gathered for an assembly to announce the homecoming king and queen contenders.

The weeklong celebrations come to a close today after the homecoming parade at 2 p.m. followed by the the homecoming game at 7 p.m. The Highland Park Scots will face the Sumner Academy Sabers at Hummer Sports Park.

