Roughly 41 percent of voters in Connecticut do not identify with either major party and are excluded from the primary process. We lag most states in election reform such as open primaries, equal ballot access, early in-person voting or ranked choice. Both parties claim and counter-claim a desire for fairer and freer elections — yet ignore reforms that would increase turn-out, improve proportional representation and tamp down party extremism.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO