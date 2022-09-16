Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
Parma Nuova: Keeping Italian Cuisine Alive on the Upper East SideCarlos L.Manhattan, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice
Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
trumbulltimes.com
In Photos: Fairfield County emergency responders check out new technology at 'Field Day' in Westport
WESTPORT — The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security showed off its advanced emergency response technology during the Region 1 Preparedness & Response Field Day at Sherwood Island State Park on Monday. First responders and town officials attended the event to see the advanced technology and mutual...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: How the Millstone Power Station can help CT understand the importance of ranked-choice voting
The Millstone Power Station provides over 47 percent of Connecticut’s electricity, and over 90 percent of its carbon-free electricity. It is Connecticut’s only nuclear power plant and it will help us understand why ranked-choice voting, or RCV, is so important. Gov. Ned Lamont recently received the endorsement of...
trumbulltimes.com
Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue
BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
trumbulltimes.com
Lisa Brinton (opinion): Open primaries or election reform? CT needs both
Roughly 41 percent of voters in Connecticut do not identify with either major party and are excluded from the primary process. We lag most states in election reform such as open primaries, equal ballot access, early in-person voting or ranked choice. Both parties claim and counter-claim a desire for fairer and freer elections — yet ignore reforms that would increase turn-out, improve proportional representation and tamp down party extremism.
trumbulltimes.com
Southern Connecticut State University opens new building for health care students, community clients
NEW HAVEN — Southern Connecticut State University officially opened its new health and human services building, exposing health care students to a hospital-like environment while increasing the capacity for community clients. SCSU President Joe Bertolino said the four-story, 94,750-square-foot building cost $74 million, an amount he said was “on...
trumbulltimes.com
Serious crash in Stamford slows I-95 traffic, police say
STAMFORD — An early-morning crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer shut down part of Interstate-95 north Monday, according to Connecticut State Police. State police reported serious injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt or if anyone was taken to a hospital. Emergency medical personnel and the local fire department responded to the scene.
trumbulltimes.com
Enfield woman killed in Rocky Hill crash on I-91
ROCKY HILL — An Enfield woman was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. A Massachusetts man was also seriously injured in the crash, state police said in a news release Monday morning. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield,...
trumbulltimes.com
Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose economies are...
trumbulltimes.com
Georgia man tried to bring loaded gun on Westchester County Airport flight, TSA says
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A Georgia man was arrested after attempting to bring a loaded gun onto a flight at Westchester County Airport on Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. A TSA officer spotted the handgun as the man's backpack went through an X-ray and alerted the Westchester...
trumbulltimes.com
Hartford police: Man shot on Maple Street Saturday night
HARTFORD — A man was shot Saturday night on Maple Street in Hartford, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a wounded man arriving at an area hospital around 11 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "The victim, a male in his forties, was suffering...
trumbulltimes.com
Stamford man sentenced to 20 years in home invasion homicide
STAMFORD — A 24-year-old city man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the home invasion killing of a 32-year-old man on the city’s East Side last year. Judge Gary White sentenced Deandre Parsons, 24, to 20 years in accordance with a plea deal state prosecutors and Parson’s lawyer Howard Ehring reached earlier this year.
trumbulltimes.com
Southbury resident to appear in Hulu’s new pizza competition show: ‘A dream come true’
SOUTHBURY — Antoinette Capodicci has always loved cooking and baking, but she never imagined showcasing her skills for millions to see — let alone compete in a televised pizza-making competition. But the Southbury resident is now one of the contestants featured on Hulu’s new show, “Best in Dough,”...
trumbulltimes.com
First start for Drew Pyne, 300-yard game for Will Levis: How CT college QBs fared this weekend
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut natives were starting quarterbacks in major college football games this weekend. Will Levis of Madison and Xavier High accounted for three touchdowns and recorded his second 300-yard performance in three games for Kentucky. Glastonbury's Tyler Van Dyke, who graduated from Suffield Academy, completed 21 of 41 passes for 217 yards for Miami.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull field hockey tops Brien McMahon
Senior Gabby Margolies scored two goals, and classmates Kayla Barbagallo and Maura Carbone each added one goal and two assists as Trumbull defeated Brien McMahon, 5-1, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at McDougall Stadium. The Eagles led 2-0 after one quarter on goals by Carbone and Barbagallo. Margolies added...
trumbulltimes.com
Carbone scores 2 goals, assists 2 others for Trumbull field hockey
Senior Maura Carbone had a hand in four second-half goals as visiting Trumbull defeated Fairfield Warde, 4-1, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at Tetreau/Davis Field. Carbone scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Eagles overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit. Alyssa Russo scored Warde’s goal eight minutes...
