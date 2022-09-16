ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Protecting Remington Woods is the sustainable choice

Climate change has affected our world in unprecedented ways: monster monsoons, climate change refugees, heat stress, frequent extreme weather events, species and habitat loss, and environmental degradation. Here in Connecticut, we have seen more extreme storms, historic droughts, warmer temperatures, flooding events and sea level rise. Americans are growing increasingly worried that extreme weather and other environmental problems will impact them.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue

BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Lisa Brinton (opinion): Open primaries or election reform? CT needs both

Roughly 41 percent of voters in Connecticut do not identify with either major party and are excluded from the primary process. We lag most states in election reform such as open primaries, equal ballot access, early in-person voting or ranked choice. Both parties claim and counter-claim a desire for fairer and freer elections — yet ignore reforms that would increase turn-out, improve proportional representation and tamp down party extremism.
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Southern Connecticut State University opens new building for health care students, community clients

NEW HAVEN — Southern Connecticut State University officially opened its new health and human services building, exposing health care students to a hospital-like environment while increasing the capacity for community clients. SCSU President Joe Bertolino said the four-story, 94,750-square-foot building cost $74 million, an amount he said was “on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Serious crash in Stamford slows I-95 traffic, police say

STAMFORD — An early-morning crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer shut down part of Interstate-95 north Monday, according to Connecticut State Police. State police reported serious injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt or if anyone was taken to a hospital. Emergency medical personnel and the local fire department responded to the scene.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Enfield woman killed in Rocky Hill crash on I-91

ROCKY HILL — An Enfield woman was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. A Massachusetts man was also seriously injured in the crash, state police said in a news release Monday morning. Eralda Xhaxha, 32, of Enfield,...
ROCKY HILL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose economies are...
MICHIGAN STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Hartford police: Man shot on Maple Street Saturday night

HARTFORD — A man was shot Saturday night on Maple Street in Hartford, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a wounded man arriving at an area hospital around 11 p.m., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "The victim, a male in his forties, was suffering...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Stamford man sentenced to 20 years in home invasion homicide

STAMFORD — A 24-year-old city man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the home invasion killing of a 32-year-old man on the city’s East Side last year. Judge Gary White sentenced Deandre Parsons, 24, to 20 years in accordance with a plea deal state prosecutors and Parson’s lawyer Howard Ehring reached earlier this year.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

First start for Drew Pyne, 300-yard game for Will Levis: How CT college QBs fared this weekend

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut natives were starting quarterbacks in major college football games this weekend. Will Levis of Madison and Xavier High accounted for three touchdowns and recorded his second 300-yard performance in three games for Kentucky. Glastonbury's Tyler Van Dyke, who graduated from Suffield Academy, completed 21 of 41 passes for 217 yards for Miami.
NEW CANAAN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull field hockey tops Brien McMahon

Senior Gabby Margolies scored two goals, and classmates Kayla Barbagallo and Maura Carbone each added one goal and two assists as Trumbull defeated Brien McMahon, 5-1, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at McDougall Stadium. The Eagles led 2-0 after one quarter on goals by Carbone and Barbagallo. Margolies added...
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Carbone scores 2 goals, assists 2 others for Trumbull field hockey

Senior Maura Carbone had a hand in four second-half goals as visiting Trumbull defeated Fairfield Warde, 4-1, in a FCIAC field hockey contest at Tetreau/Davis Field. Carbone scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Eagles overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit. Alyssa Russo scored Warde’s goal eight minutes...
TRUMBULL, CT

