bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Motley Fool

1 Cryptocurrency to Buy and Hold Forever

Ethereum's smart contracts were a first in the blockchain world. Without Ethereum, decentralized finance likely wouldn't exist. Even though there are more competitors than before, Ethereum continues to be the most popular smart-contract blockchain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
EWN

Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token

Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: Ethereum completed a key revamp of its blockchain network

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Celsius, rising 22.51%. Bitcoin extended a rally amid a brighter mood in global markets and as traders await U.S. inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain. Bitcoin jumped about 10% on September 9 and 3.9% on Monday, trading above $22,000. The move was encouraged by a weaker dollar and as investors awaited U.S. inflation numbers, writes Bloomberg.
Motley Fool

Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?

The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
The Independent

Ethereum Merge date announced for ‘biggest event in crypto history’

The developers of the Ethereum cryptocurrency have announced the dates for the highly anticipated ‘Merge’ event, which will vastly reduce its electricity consumption.The Ethereum Foundation revealed on Wednesday that the upgrade to its underlying technology will take place in two stages, with the first set to occur on 6 September, 2022. The second and final step will then be completed at some point between 10-20 September.The event will see Ethereum switch from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake protocol, meaning that it will no longer require vast amounts of computing power to mint new units of the cryptocurrency and verify transactions....
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Grabs Spot As 2nd Biggest PoW Crypto Following Ethereum Merge

Dogecoin is making some noise now. When the Ethereum Merge finally concluded on September 15th, investors didn’t see the massive market shift they were anticipating. However, one significant outcome of this event was that meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin has now become the second-largest Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus-based network, trailing only the Bitcoin network in terms of market value.
cryptoglobe.com

Small Bitcoin ($BTC) Holder Number Hits New High as Sidelined Investors Move In

The number of Bitcoin ($BTC) addresses with small holdings on the flagship cryptocurrency’s network has recently hit a new all-time high, with blockchain data suggesting that investors who were previously on the sidelines are now moving in. According to data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode, the number of Bitcoin...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Is Not Part Of HSBC’s Future, CEO Explains Why

Crypto is not part of every banks’ strategy for the future. HSBC, one of the world’s biggest multinational banks, says they’re not too confident about crypto and thus, will not be offering any service related to it in the future. Noel Quinn, HSBC CEO, says:. “I do...
Investopedia

How To Invest in Crypto Without Buying Crypto

If you’re looking to buy cryptocurrencies, you can choose between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins. There are, however, also indirect ways of exploring the crypto world. Here’s a closer look at what you need to know if you want to invest in crypto without buying crypto. Key Takeways.
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 19

The crypto market has not had a good week, with the entire market suffering in the wake of several incidents. One would think that the market would have seen some boost in price given the likes of landmark occasions like Ethereum’s Merge. However, that’s not the case, as there...
Entrepreneur

A Retiree's Guide to Trading Crypto

Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
u.today

Cardano Might See Investment Inflows Following Issues with Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 16

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Investopedia

After The Merge, Ethereum Fork ETHPoW Mainnet Goes Live

Following the Ethereum Merge on September 15, Ethereum's rival, who advocates the proof-of-work consensus mechanism, launched ETHPoW on its mainnet. The mainnet for the Ethereum proof-of-work chain has launched. The ETHW token is now available on over ten exchanges, with over 1.7 billion transactions taking place. The price of ETHW...
