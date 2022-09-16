Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies win Carolyn Hummel Invitational
The Jackson County Central volleyball team won the Carolyn Hummel Invitational Saturday, beating Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda in three sets in the finals for the second straight season. The Coyotes won the first set 25-20 before JCC scored the final three points to win the second set 25-22. JCC jumped out to...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies rally past Bucs
The Jackson County Central football team rallied from a 26-6 second-quarter deficit to beat Blue Earth Area 34-26 in a battle of unbeaten, state-ranked teams. Gabriel Wolff ran for a 38-yard touchdown to start the comeback, then Roman Voss caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brenan Runge with two seconds left in the first half to cut the BEA lead to 26-20.
Jackson County Pilot
Lois A. Peterson, 88
Preceded in death by husband Arvid Jr.; sister Dorothy Bjerk; grandson Lewis Donley; and parents Oscar and Fleeta Larsen. Survived by son Timothy (Dawn) and daughter Joy Donley (Michael); grandchildren Tiffany Peterson, Matthew (Serena) Peterson, and Emma Donley; brothers Alvin Larsen and Dale (Charlotte) Larsen, sister Irma Tyson, and many nieces and nephews.
Jackson County Pilot
Goldie Pettit, 87
Goldie Pettit, age 87 of Lakefield, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Jackson. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Jackson, with Pastor Steve DeKok and Pastor Nathan Janzen officiating.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
Bat infestation prompted school cancellation in Austin, Minnesota
A southern Minnesota school district had to cancel over a week of classes this month after discovering bats had invaded one of the school buildings. Austin Public Schools alerted families to the situation at the Community Learning Center in an Aug. 31 email, stating there'd be no school Sept. 1-12 while new arrangements could be made.
Faribault County Register
‘Meat’ the Walters
Sometimes, things just work out for people when they are not really expecting it. It certainly did for Zac and Kate Walters. The young couple had been trying to find some land in the Amboy area to purchase so they could open a new butcher shop business. “It was taking...
Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
KEYC
Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
Southern Minnesota News
Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Rural Blooming Prairie man loses home to fire
State fire officials are trying to determine what caused a rural Blooming Prairie home to go up in flames Friday morning. Fire crews from Booming Prairie and Hayfield responded to the blaze at 69261 120th Ave. located east of Blooming Prairie in Dodge County at 7 a.m. Friday. While the house belongs to Chad Hamersma, no one was home at the time of the fire.
2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN
NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
KIMT
2 teens involved in Cerro Gordo Co. rollover crash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two north Iowa teens were involved in a rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by Saige Kingery, 17, of Mason City, drove off the road at the intersection of Hickory Ave. and 295th St.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon
UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
KEYC
Woman killed in following fatal UTV crash
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - South of Mapleton, Elysian woman died in a UTV crash and a man is awaiting charges. Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Police met with...
fox9.com
Suspect sought in Mankato shooting that led to shelter-in-place order
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Mankato are seeking the public's help in finding the suspect in a shooting that led to a shelter-in-place order and a lockdown at the nearby Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospital. In an update at 1:48 p.m. Friday, the Mankato Department of Public Safety...
Semi-truck driver killed in fiery I-35 crash near Iowa border
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. A freight driver was killed on northbound Interstate-35 near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon after the semi-tractor trailer he was driving collided with a guard rail and started on fire. The crash happened around...
wheelherald.com
MURRAY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE: CAR REMOVED FROM LAKE SARAH
On Monday August 29th the Murray County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local fisherman of a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah. On Tuesday August 30th, Murray County Deputies responded to the location provided by the fisherman. Murray County Deputies used a tow-able side scan sonar unit and confirmed the fisherman’s report of a vehicle in the Lake. The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Okoboji/Arnolds Park Fire Dept. Dive team to respond and inspect the vehicle. Later in the evening, the dive team arrived on scene. Divers went down and searched the vehicle to ensure the vehicle was un-occupied, check for signs of criminal activity, and retrieve identifiable information from the vehicle. The divers did not locate any signs of the vehicle being occupied or any signs of criminal activity, and retrieved a license plate from the vehicle. Murray County Deputies tied a buoy off to the vehicle to mark the location.
Southern Minnesota News
DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period
Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push. The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota. DPS says...
KIMT
Woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone found a woman's body in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say it was spotted by someone near 390th Street in between Raven Avenue and Robin Avenue. That person immediately notified the Sheriff's Office. Early...
