Jackson, MN

Jackson County Pilot

Huskies win Carolyn Hummel Invitational

The Jackson County Central volleyball team won the Carolyn Hummel Invitational Saturday, beating Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda in three sets in the finals for the second straight season. The Coyotes won the first set 25-20 before JCC scored the final three points to win the second set 25-22. JCC jumped out to...
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Huskies rally past Bucs

The Jackson County Central football team rallied from a 26-6 second-quarter deficit to beat Blue Earth Area 34-26 in a battle of unbeaten, state-ranked teams. Gabriel Wolff ran for a 38-yard touchdown to start the comeback, then Roman Voss caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brenan Runge with two seconds left in the first half to cut the BEA lead to 26-20.
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Lois A. Peterson, 88

Preceded in death by husband Arvid Jr.; sister Dorothy Bjerk; grandson Lewis Donley; and parents Oscar and Fleeta Larsen. Survived by son Timothy (Dawn) and daughter Joy Donley (Michael); grandchildren Tiffany Peterson, Matthew (Serena) Peterson, and Emma Donley; brothers Alvin Larsen and Dale (Charlotte) Larsen, sister Irma Tyson, and many nieces and nephews.
JACKSON, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Goldie Pettit, 87

Goldie Pettit, age 87 of Lakefield, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Jackson. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Jackson, with Pastor Steve DeKok and Pastor Nathan Janzen officiating.
LAKEFIELD, MN
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota

Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
MAPLETON, MN
Faribault County Register

‘Meat’ the Walters

Sometimes, things just work out for people when they are not really expecting it. It certainly did for Zac and Kate Walters. The young couple had been trying to find some land in the Amboy area to purchase so they could open a new butcher shop business. “It was taking...
BLUE EARTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Eight Minnesota schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Eight Minnesota schools are among almost 300 across the country to be named National Blue Ribbon Schools, an award recognizing student performance. National Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized each year by the U.S. Department of Education. This year’s awards, which marked the 39th year of the program, included 297 schools. Both public and nonpublic schools from elementary to high school levels are eligible for the awards.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Veterans and parents protect a Mankato elementary school from run-away gunman

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During an active shooting scene and shelter-in-place near Echo street on Friday morning, several entities went into lockdown, including Washington Elementary school. That’s when a handful of local community members, parents, and veterans showed resilience against the lone gunman on the run by surrounding and protecting...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Pedestrian hit, killed in Arlington

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash in Arlington on Saturday night. The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Highway 5 at 4th Ave NW in Arlington. Killed was Higinio Carrillo Pabalo, 62, of Guatemala. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was westbound on Highway 5...
ARLINGTON, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Rural Blooming Prairie man loses home to fire

State fire officials are trying to determine what caused a rural Blooming Prairie home to go up in flames Friday morning. Fire crews from Booming Prairie and Hayfield responded to the blaze at 69261 120th Ave. located east of Blooming Prairie in Dodge County at 7 a.m. Friday. While the house belongs to Chad Hamersma, no one was home at the time of the fire.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 injured after crashing into tractor trailer in southwestern MN

NOBLES COUNTY, Minn. -- Two young men suffered life-threatening injuries on Friday afternoon after crashing with a tractor trailer in southwestern Minnesota.The crash took place on Highway 60, just west of County Road 1 in Hershey Township. The state patrol says their car was traveling east when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was going north.The 20-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to separate hospitals. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
KIMT

2 teens involved in Cerro Gordo Co. rollover crash

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Two north Iowa teens were involved in a rollover crash where a vehicle caught fire. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle driven by Saige Kingery, 17, of Mason City, drove off the road at the intersection of Hickory Ave. and 295th St.
MASON CITY, IA
KEYC

Woman killed in following fatal UTV crash

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - South of Mapleton, Elysian woman died in a UTV crash and a man is awaiting charges. Thursday evening, Mapleton Police responded to a UTV accident. Initial reports were that a male was asking for help because a female was trapped under a UTV. Police met with...
MAPLETON, MN
wheelherald.com

MURRAY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE: CAR REMOVED FROM LAKE SARAH

On Monday August 29th the Murray County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a local fisherman of a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah. On Tuesday August 30th, Murray County Deputies responded to the location provided by the fisherman. Murray County Deputies used a tow-able side scan sonar unit and confirmed the fisherman’s report of a vehicle in the Lake. The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Okoboji/Arnolds Park Fire Dept. Dive team to respond and inspect the vehicle. Later in the evening, the dive team arrived on scene. Divers went down and searched the vehicle to ensure the vehicle was un-occupied, check for signs of criminal activity, and retrieve identifiable information from the vehicle. The divers did not locate any signs of the vehicle being occupied or any signs of criminal activity, and retrieved a license plate from the vehicle. Murray County Deputies tied a buoy off to the vehicle to mark the location.
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone found a woman's body in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say it was spotted by someone near 390th Street in between Raven Avenue and Robin Avenue. That person immediately notified the Sheriff's Office. Early...

