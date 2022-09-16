Read full article on original website
Miami Hurricanes drop in AP Top 25 poll after loss to Texas A&M
The Miami Hurricanes have dropped in the AP Top 25 poll following their 17-9 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami (2-1) dropped 12 spots to No. 25 after entering the game No. 13 against then-No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1). The Aggies moved up to No. 23 after the win.
Jesse Palmer reacts to Texas A&M's bounce-back victory, points to what Max Johnson offers
Jesse Palmer admitted that Max Johnson didn’t light up the box score against Miami, but the new starting quarterback at Texas A&M did the kinds of things the Aggies needed. He got the ball to playmakers, made plays with his legs at times and, most importantly, did not turn the ball over.
Miami fan praises 'incredible' environment at Kyle Field against Texas A&M
The pageantry of college football is almost as important as the game being played on the field come Saturdays. In the SEC, it’s a different feel compared to other programs. Miami might hail from SEC country since Florida calls the conference home, but the atmosphere on gamedays is vastly different in the 305 area code compared to anywhere else. And while Hurricane fans might love the glitz and glamour of Hard Rock Stadium, few places hold a candle to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday nights.
Mario Cristobal ripped on Twitter for bizarre game management decisions vs. Texas A&M
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes came to College Station on Saturday night with a chance to establish themselves as a College Football Playoff contender. Instead, the No. 13 Hurricanes looked off all night long against an elite Texas A&M defense. But, Cristobal did himself no favors with his conservative (and, frankly, scared) play calling.
Texas A&M Under Lawsuit For Diversity Hiring Practices
Texas A&M is facing a class-action lawsuit against their affirmative action based hiring practices for faculty positions. America First Legal (AFL), the non-profit legal firm suing the University, claims that A&M’s hiring practices to expand diversity among faculty violates federal law against discrimination. “Federal law prohibits universities that accept...
BRENHAM ATTORNEY MAKES THE SUPER LAWYER LIST
For the sixth year in a row, a Brenham attorney has been selected as a Super Lawyer. Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm, PLLC has been selected to Thompson-Reuters’ Super Lawyers for 2022 in the area of Personal Injury Law. Less than 5% of Texas attorneys are named...
BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
RECORD-BREAKING WASHINGTON CO. FAIR COMES TO A CLOSE
The 154th Washington County Fair has concluded, and it is one that is sure to be remembered for years to come. Numerous records were broken over the span of the 2022 fair, from queen candidate tickets to the Junior Livestock Auction. Fair President Keith Mikolajchak says this year is a...
Texas A&M Faculty Senate Gets Update A Month After Passing A Resolution Directed At The University’s Administration
Last month, the Texas A&M faculty senate adopted a resolution criticizing the administration for not practicing shared governance with educators. During the September 12 faculty senate meeting, speaker Dale Rice said progress has been made. One example was a meeting with the senate’s executive committee, the president, and other top...
Man shot twice by College Station police officer Monday morning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 26-year-old man was shot twice by a College Station police officer Monday morning. Around 5:50 a.m., a 911 call came in asking for an ambulance to be sent to a house in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive. The call was disconnected but the dispatch center was able to reconnect to the caller and learned that a 26-year-old man in the house was experiencing hallucinations and acting violent. A short while later another 911 call from the same home came in and the caller asked for police to come as well.
BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.
A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
Officer-involved shooting reported in College Station: Police
Police said the incident occurred at the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive in College Station, Texas.
Falls County Sheriff’s Office says report of attempted kidnapping at Chilton High football game is ‘incorrect’
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 16, disputed claims of an attempted kidnapping at a Chilton High School football game. It revealed the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District sent a notice to parents concerning an incident that occurred at last week’s football game.
BURLESON CO. FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, LITTLE MISS
Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. Behind-the-scenes photos of filming. Brazos County Medical Examiners presentation by the SmithGroup. Brazos County Medical Examiners presentation by the SmithGroup Presented Tuesday, July 26, 2022. College Station apartment complex fire. Updated: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM UTC. CSFD says they believe...
Armed Man Shot by CSPD Officer
A 26 year-old College Station man is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot by a College Station police officer Monday morning. Just before 6 a.m., College Station police responded to a residence on Bellerive Bend Drive, in the Pebble Creek neighborhood, after multiple 911 calls. Police Chief Billy Couch...
Sheriff says Rosebud-Lott abduction report ‘questionable’
ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – A report of an attempted child abduction at a football game is “incorrect”, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said in a statement to parents and staff that the district was notified that a young boy was able to free himself from the would-be kidnapper at the Chilton High School home football game on Friday, September 9. The boy bit and kicked the attempted kidnapper. The attempted kidnapper has not been apprehended, and is still on the loose.
CSPD: Speeding red light-runner caused fiery five-vehicle
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man was booked into Brazos County Detention Center Wednesday and is now facing multiple charges following a fiery five-vehicle crash that left another driver with serious injuries last year in College Station. Police say JB Obrian Wright, 22, was speeding and ran a...
College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters are looking into what started a fire that damaged an apartment complex during the noon hour Sunday. The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store. According to firefighters, a mother and her two children were trapped...
