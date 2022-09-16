Richmond Flying Squirrels come from behind four times, finally beat Erie SeaWolves in 12 on Thursday night

Read full article on original website
Information about the upcoming State Fair of VirginiaMargaret MinnicksCaroline County, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia restaurant releases its own signature beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Augusta Free Press
Aldrete breaks shutout in eighth with homer, but Squirrels fall short in 5-1 loss to Erie
The Richmond Flying Squirrels trailed early and lost, 5-1, against the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night at The Diamond. The Flying Squirrels (65-71, 25-42) were held to four hits on the night and had six total baserunners...
Augusta Free Press
Kai-Wei Teng sets new Richmond Flying Squirrels season strikeouts record in 10-3 win over Erie
Kai-Wei Teng's record-breaking outing and five home runs drove the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 10-3 win over the Erie SeaWolves Friday night at The Diamond. Teng (Win, 6-12) notched the Flying Squirrels' franchise record for...
d9and10sports.com
Week 4 D10 Football Recaps: Knox, Oil City Continue Rushing Onslaught; Sharpsville, Wilmington, GC, Farrell Win in R3
OIL CITY, Pa. – Ethen Knox and Oil City’s offensive line were at it again as Knox rushed for 424 yards and five touchdowns in a 64-0 blanking of Route 8 rival Franklin. Bauer Sets School Record in Ike Win • Camper, Union/A-C Valley Top Brockway • D9 Recaps • Old School Karns City Edges St. Marys • Pizza Hut Scoreboard.
explore venango
Knox Ties PIAA Record as Oil City Runs Away to 64-0 Win Over Franklin
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Another week, another milestone for Oil City junior running back Ethen Knox. Knox rushed for 407 yards on 25 carries and six touchdowns as the Oilers downed Franklin, 64-0, on Friday night. It was Knox’s third consecutive 400-yard rushing game. His three 400-yard efforts...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Escape the Fate rocks Basement Transmissions in Erie, PA
Escape the Fate — a rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada — played live in Erie, Pennsylvania at Basement Transmissions. The band has come a long way since forming in 2004 and has continued to churn out heavy metal bangers over the last 18 years. Even though almost all of their founding members have been replaced (the only remaining founder is drummer Robert Ortiz), the band still rocks their older hits. The band got their start in 2005, when they won a radio show that was judged by My Chemical Romance. The prize was a spot on MCR’s tour, alongside Alkaline Trio and Reggie and the Full Effect. This tour helped them gain popularity and led to their first record deal with Epitaph. Now, nearly two decades and seven albums later, they continue to melt faces.
pahomepage.com
Breaking: Shots fired at Millcreek Mall in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There was heavy police presence at the Millcreek Mall and surrounding area Sunday afternoon following reports of shots fired. Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millcreek Mall food court area. Two suspects, possibly a third, fled from the mall...
Augusta Free Press
Chesterfield County: Midlothian teen dies from injuries in Route 288 crash on Sunday
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County on Route 288 just north of the Courthouse Road exit at 7:08 a.m. Sunday. A 2004 Nissan Pathfinder ran off the road to the left, struck...
Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
nyspnews.com
DWI arrest in Jamestown
On September 17th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Matthew Foster, 32, of Ashville, for Driving While Intoxicated. Foster was pulled over for committing a traffic violation on Route 60 in Jamestown and after failing several SFSTs, Foster was placed under arrest. Foster was transported to SP Jamestown where he provided a breath sample of .10. Foster was then processed, issued tickets and released. Foster is scheduled to appear in the town of Ellicott Court on a later date.
Viktor, Erie Zoo’s Amur tiger, dies at 17
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Zoo has announced that its 17-year-old Amur tiger passed away this morning (Saturday, Sept. 17). This news comes the same week that Nala, the African Lioness at the Erie Zoo, had to be euthanized due to age-related issues. She was one of the oldest African lions in the world at the […]
wnynewsnow.com
Assault Charge Lodged Following Overnight Fight In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old was charged with assault following an overnight fight in Jamestown. Jamestown Police officers responded to an address on Champman Street just before 2 a.m. for a reported fight. Police say as a result of an altercation, a male victim sustained injuries...
Millcreek Mall reviewing safety protocols after Sunday shooting
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Mall staff is having continued conversations about safety after shots were fired inside the mall on Sunday, Sept. 18. The question now is what will be done to prevent another situation like Sunday's from happening again? At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to calls about gunfire at the Millcreek Mall. […]
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested Friday At Local Convenience Store
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A man on Jamestown Police’s top ten most wanted list was arrested early Friday morning at a local convenience store. Officers say they observed 20-year-old Jordan Dandridge inside the 7-Eleven on Second Street in Jamestown around 4 a.m. He was taken into custody without incident.
New Curtze family exhibit now open at Watson-Curtze Mansion
Nearly 600 people were at the Watson-Curtze Mansion on Friday as a way to honor Erie's rich history. The Hagen History Center hosted its "Night at the Museum Gala" Friday night, and opened the new "Curtze Celebration Exhibit" on the second floor. The display includes furniture, paintings and many of the Curtze family's possessions that […]
Girard man, 24, killed in early morning motorcycle accident
One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Fairview. The victim, identified as Dylan Oakes, 24, of Girard, was reportedly heading eastbound on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of West Ridge Road. Following an investigation, Pennsylvania State Police report he traveled […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Deadly Motorcycle Accident
Pennsylvania State Police in Girard are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident. It happened around 5 am on Saturday morning in the 7000 block of West Ridge Road. The operator, identified as 24 year-old Dylan Oakes of Girard was heading east when he ran off Route 20, hit several fixed objects and was thrown from the motorcycle.
explore venango
Driver Killed Following Head-On Collision with Tractor Trailer
WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 52-year-old man was killed after his vehicle collided head-on with a tractor trailer in Warren County. According to Warren-based State Police, the crash happened September 15 at 6:54 a.m. along State Route 948, south of its intersection with Henrys Mill Road, in Sheffield Township, Warren County.
Last day of Rib Fest in downtown Erie
Rib Fest in downtown Erie continues, and visitors are enjoying barbeque from a variety of vendors. It's the last day of Rib Fest in Erie. The festival started earlier this week on Wednesday. Rib Fest concludes Saturday night at 11 p.m. While barbeque vendors travel from across the country for the event, there are also […]
explore venango
Man Indicted for Involvement in Erie County Kidnapping
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A former resident of Tampa, Florida, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced this week. The two-count Indictment named Thomas Edward Grossman, 47,...
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford, Warren Counties Seeing High Community Level of COVID-19; Erie County Moves to Medium Level
Warren County has moved to a high community level of COVID-19, joining Crawford County, and mask wearing indoors is recommended for both areas, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie County also moved from the low to medium level. At the high level, the following is...
