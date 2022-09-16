I spent part of July glued to the World Track and Field Championships, featuring the best-in-class athletes running, jumping, or throwing for their countries. Multiple world records were shattered, and I couldn’t help but wonder how athletes are still able to break boundaries and reach new peaks. While I’m no professional athlete, I am a marathon runner and think that a key to their success is embracing discomfort as a source of growth. If you’d like a perfect example, check out the infamous running workout “The Michigan,” a routine so dreadful that even finishing it is an accomplishment.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO