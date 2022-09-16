ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discomfort is powerful according to science. Here’s how to use it successfully

I spent part of July glued to the World Track and Field Championships, featuring the best-in-class athletes running, jumping, or throwing for their countries. Multiple world records were shattered, and I couldn’t help but wonder how athletes are still able to break boundaries and reach new peaks. While I’m no professional athlete, I am a marathon runner and think that a key to their success is embracing discomfort as a source of growth. If you’d like a perfect example, check out the infamous running workout “The Michigan,” a routine so dreadful that even finishing it is an accomplishment.
You must figure out how to experience your business from the outside

At the end of July, I was in a cycling accident and shattered my pelvis that required surgery to fix. I’m a vice provost and professor at UT Austin, and I spent a little over a week in the hospital associated with our medical school recovering before I was able to go home.
How to guard against proximity bias in a hybrid workplace

There are many elements to contend with in the age of hybrid work. From productivity, to budgeting, to your collaboration tech stack, planning a work day is simply not what it was in the pre-pandemic era. A growing concern among employees is whether their managers will give preferential treatment–subconsciously or not–to people who work in a physical office over those who work remotely. While proximity bias is a legitimate concern, the solution is not creating more unproductive meetings to create “face time” and bring two groups together from different locations.
If everything is urgent, your leadership may need a hard reset

I’ve noticed corporations often operate from a baseline of persistent urgency. On the surface, urgency creates the illusion of an in-demand, fast-paced, and highly productive workplace. However, in my experience, a persistent culture of urgency often points to a management or leadership failure. Admittedly, certain functions need to happen...
