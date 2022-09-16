ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte ranks 33rd among most unfaithful cities in America, study shows

By Connor Lomis
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Not necessarily a ranking that you’d want to see out of the Queen City.

In a study done by MyDatingAdviser , using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Charlotte ranked number 33 among the most unfaithful cities in America.

The list of who cheats was calculated for 200 major U.S. cities.

The full map can be seen below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdUCr_0hy0i3hZ00
(Courtesy: MyDatingAdviser)

The study factored in the population’s relationship satisfaction by looking at marriage, divorce, and separation rates.

Most may assume that bigger cities would produce more cheaters per capita; however, this data shows that there are cheaters everywhere!

