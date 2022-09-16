Read full article on original website
landgrantholyland.com
What if Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn played for Ohio State?
Getting beat by 56 points doesn’t leave much room for any positives if you’re a Toledo fan. However, scoring three touchdowns against Ohio State is certainly something to celebrate, especially compared to Note Dame! Quarterback Dequan Finn was responsible for two of those scores and he was very impressive in my eyes. So, as my mind wandered during the fourth quarter — which lasted what seemed like a quarter century — I was wondering, what if he was playing for Ohio State, instead of against them?
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Toledo
The Buckeyes hosted the Toledo Rockets in the final non-conference game of the season, looking to finish fine tuning both the offense and defense ahead of next weekend’s matchup against Wisconsin. Things went pretty well overall, with Ohio State cruising to a 77-21 victory. One could be forgiven for not thinking there is anything to complain about in such a comprehensive victory, but… well, that’s kind of my thing. I now present my list of items that vexed me on Saturday night.
The Dotted Line Podcast: Four-star guard Taison Chatman expected to commit to Ohio State on Tuesday
On “The Dotted Line”, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini talks to recruiting experts, LGHL’s recruiting analysts, and prospects themselves to get a unique perspective on the players that will be a part of Ohio State’s future. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS |...
Film Review: Ohio State finds run game rhythm, elite passing game, but defensive questions remain
The Ohio State Buckeyes left no doubt in their 77-21 win over the Toledo Rockets in their final preparation for the Big Ten conference schedule. On offense, the Buckeyes had a nearly perfect performance. This was led by C.J. Stroud, who came out firing on all cylinders. In the run game, the Buckeyes faired just as well, and found an early balance offensively that has yet to be present so far.
Buckeye Stock Market Report: Buckeyes’ offensive machine crushes Toledo Rockets
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
Ohio State opens as 17.5-point favorites over Wisconsin
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Betting Line: Ohio State -17.5. It isn’t quite the 30-plus points they were favored against Toledo this past weekend — which proved to not even be enough in Ohio State’s 56-point victory over the Rockets — but once again the Buckeyes are double-digit favorites as they are set to begin their Big Ten schedule when they host Wisconsin next weekend. Now 3-0, Ohio State came out of the gates a bit slow in Week 1 against Notre Dame, but since then has defeated Arkansas State and Toledo by a combined 122-33. The Badgers, on the other hand, are 2-1 on the year, losing a head-scratcher to Washington State in Week 2 but dominating against New Mexico State this weekend with a 66-7 win.
LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Toledo game
Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. No. 3 Ohio State...
Ohio State vs. Toledo: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, more
The year was 1921; Ohio Stadium was still under construction and the Ohio State football team welcomed the Oberlin Yeomen to Ohio Field. The result of that contest is one that will live in infamy within the borders of the state of Ohio and will hang heavy on the hearts of every Buckeye fan the world over.
Bold Predictions: Stroud moves up the all-time passing leaders list
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
