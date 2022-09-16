Read full article on original website
wjol.com
Three People From Berwyn Stabbed in Bolingbrook Following Family Argument
Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive in for the report of a subject stabbed on Saturday night, September 17th at 8:37. The stabbing stemmed from an old family disagreement with family members from Berwyn. Upon arrival officers located two subjects who had been stabbed...
iheart.com
Suspects Sought in Geneva Armed Robbery
Geneva Police are looking for two suspects in an early morning armed robbery. The two alleged bandits robbed the Pick Quick on East North Street at gunpoint at around 6am. Police say the pair tied up the clerk with an extension cord, stole the cash register, then fled the scene going north in a tan, early-2000s Toyota Corolla.
Man dragged from car, robbed, and beaten in Wilmette
A man was dragged from his car early Friday morning, beaten and robbed in Wilmette. Police say at least six cars were also burglarized nearby.
starvedrock.media
Accused Ottawa Heroin Dealer Adds To His Rap Sheet
Charges continue to pile up for one Ottawa man. On Sunday, police in Ottawa arrested 40-year-old Brian Page for possession of a controlled substance, DUI and driving with a revoked or suspended license. He was hauled off to the La Salle County Jail. A judge has set his bond at $150,000.
WSPY NEWS
Kane County prosecutor recognized for efforts with DUI unit
An assistant Kane County State's Attorney is being recognized for keeping roadways safe by Mothers Against Drunk Driving or MADD. Assistant State's Attorney Katy Flannagan has been named as a 2022 MADD Hero and was awarded a plaque for her efforts. Flannagan heads the Kane County State's Attorney's Office DUI unit.
walls102.com
Man shot in Streator; pair with prior firearm charges sought
STREATOR – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two individuals they say were involved in an incident in Streator where one person was shot Saturday. Authorities say they are looking for 24-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton, who were allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 Block of South Cleveland Ave that left a male victim with non-life threatening injuries. The pair may be in a Purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and neon green accents. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. They are advising the couple may be armed and dangerous, but that the incident itself is isolated. In May of this year the same pair were allegedly involved in another shooting incident in Streator. They were taken into custody for that incident on May 25th in Peru at a restaurant and charged at that time with Reckless Discharge of Firearm, a Class 4 Felony. Shelton and Wheaton were currently out on a $5000 bond each pending trial for those charges.
Naperville home struck by lightning
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A home in Naperville was struck by lightning, causing it to catch on fire late Sunday night. According to the Naperville fire department, a family who was at their home located at the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive around 10:59 p.m. contacted police of their home catching on fire after being struck […]
Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
WSPY NEWS
Hinckley teens charged with damaging playground equipment
Three teens from the Hinckley area have been charged with tagging and damaging playground equipment in the village between September 4th and 8th. Police say the three came forward and confessed. A news release from the Hinckley Police Department says the three, and their guardians, have been cooperative. The teens...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was, 38-year-old, Justin Watkins, on a Will County warrant. He...
Man, 23, shot and killed while riding in vehicle in Grayslake
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot while riding in a vehicle in Grayslake Saturday morning. The man was a passenger in a vehicle on Washington Street near Lancer Lane around 10:45 a.m. when someone inside another vehicle started shooting at the victim's vehicle, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. The 23-year-old was struck, and the driver of his vehicle rushed him to Northwestern Medicine Center Graslake where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Grayslake Police responded to the hospital for a report of a gunshot victim and have requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force in the investigation. An autopsy is being scheduled, authorities said. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Grayslake Police at 847-223-2341 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or online.
Man found dead on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park killed in 'violent confrontation': police
A man found dead on the Lake Michigan shoreline was killed in a "violent confrontation," police said.
KCJJ
IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants
Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Saturday, September 17th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Luis LeFevers, 32 on a Grundy County warrant. He...
WSPY NEWS
House in Naperville damaged by fire after being struck by lighting Sunday
A home in Naperville was damaged by a fire started by a lighting strike during a thunderstorm late Sunday night. A news release from the Naperville Fire Department says it happened just before midnight in the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive. The fire was called in a by a resident who told firefighters that lightning had struck the home. Lighting was deemed the official cause by the fire department.
WSPY NEWS
Earlville woman facing charges after crash with home in Mendota
An Earlville woman is facing charges following a vehicle versus home crash in the area of 5th Avenue and 1st Street late Thursday night. 18-year-old Shaylee M. Davis, of Earlville, was ticketed with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
fox32chicago.com
Body of man found in ditch in Gurnee: police
GURNEE, Ill. - A man's body was found in a ditch Thursday morning in north suburban Gurnee. Around 10:26 p.m., Gurnee police responded to an area near the intersection of Delany Road and Grove Avenue for a possible deceased man in a ditch. When officers arrived at the scene, they...
Chicago Journal
16, 17, and 18-year-old shot at Archer Heights gas station
CHICAGO - Three young people were shot late Friday night while at a gas station on the city's southwest side, authorities said. The incident happened about 11:00 p.m. on the 4300 block of W. 47th Street in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the city's southwest side. Police said a 16-year-old...
WSPY NEWS
Increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School Friday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says there will be an increased police presence at Lisbon Grade School on Friday. In a statement, the sheriff's office says that it was made aware of a suspicious person at the school on Thursday. While the person could not be located, police say the incident was investigated. There have been no allegations of criminal activity.
Body found on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park, major crime task force investigating
A major crime task force is investigating after a man's body was found on Lake Michigan's north suburban shoreline, police said.
