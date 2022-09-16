Read full article on original website
WIFR
One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Pecatonica man is dead after a crash involving a Winnebago School District bus Monday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. Sept. 19 on eastbound U.S. Route 20, east of Winnebago. Illinois State Police say the school bus was stopped in the right lane of Route 20 with red lights activated when it was rear-ended by a gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 17-year-old boy from Pecatonica.
starvedrock.media
Henry Man Dies After Crashing His Motorcycle
Before storms rolled in, a motorcycle wreck claimed the life of a man from Henry. Just before 2:30 Sunday afternoon, deputies were called about a Harley Davidson that crashed a couple miles south of Tiskilwa on 1900 E. Street. The 65-year-old rider from Henry, a man, was taken to OSF St. Clare Medical Center in Princeton where he died from his injuries. Nobody was involved in the wreck.
Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
1470 WMBD
Man dead following crash near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A man is dead following an accident near Chillicothe early Sunday morning. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says the crash happened around 1:00 a.m. on Krause Road in rural Chillicothe. Deputies say a 20-year-old male was found ejected from a vehicle that was believed to be...
wcbu.org
Man killed in Krause Road crash
Peoria County Sheriff's Police said a 20-year old man died in a crash early Sunday morning. The single-vehicle incident happened about 1 a.m. Deputies said the man was ejected from the vehicle when it left the southbound lane in the 16000 block of Krause Road. The vehicle rolled multiple times.
wjol.com
Three People From Berwyn Stabbed in Bolingbrook Following Family Argument
Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive in for the report of a subject stabbed on Saturday night, September 17th at 8:37. The stabbing stemmed from an old family disagreement with family members from Berwyn. Upon arrival officers located two subjects who had been stabbed...
25newsnow.com
Man dead after fatal crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - An investigation is underway after an early morning crash took a man’s life. According to a release by the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Krause Road in Chillicothe Sunday morning around 1:00 a.m. There, they found a 20-year-old man ejected from a vehicle that left the roadway going southbound. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
walls102.com
Individual found deceased after residential fire in Rochelle
ROCHELLE – One person was found deceased after a residential fire in Rochelle Sunday morning. The Rochelle Fire Department say they were called to the 500 block of 7th Ave for a report of smoke around 10:45 AM. The Rochelle Police Department also responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Release of the deceased individual’s name is pending notification of next of kin.
walls102.com
Car seat safety check in Peru held Saturday
PERU – A car seat safety check was held Saturday in Peru. The Peru Police Department in cooperation with HyVee used a portion of the parking lot to inspect and install child safety seats. A total of 20 vehicles came through to be inspected, and one expired car seat was replaced. Many grandparents took advantage of the free event to have a certified car seat technician not only check fitment, but to go over the current laws regarding child seat use. The Illinois State Police remind all drivers that children should remain in a proper seat until they are 4’ 9” tall.
walls102.com
Horse killed after being struck by car in rural Ottawa
OTTAWA – A Zion resident was injured after a car vs horse crash in rural Ottawa Friday evening. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say the 35-year-old driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries after the collision in the 1300 block of IL Rt. 71 around 8:15 PM. An 85-year-old Ottawa man was charged with violating the Illinois Domestic Animals Running At Large Act and the horse was pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office.
starvedrock.media
Two Streator residents sought after Saturday shooting
Two Streator residents with a troubled past are being sought again by police. Twenty-seven year old Alyssa Shelton and 24-year old Timothy Wheaton are wanted for questioning after a shooting in Streator Saturday. The Livingston County Sheriff's release said it happened at 1427 South Cleveland, but gave no other details.
walls102.com
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
WSPY NEWS
Earlville woman facing charges after crash with home in Mendota
An Earlville woman is facing charges following a vehicle versus home crash in the area of 5th Avenue and 1st Street late Thursday night. 18-year-old Shaylee M. Davis, of Earlville, was ticketed with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
iheart.com
Suspects Sought in Geneva Armed Robbery
Geneva Police are looking for two suspects in an early morning armed robbery. The two alleged bandits robbed the Pick Quick on East North Street at gunpoint at around 6am. Police say the pair tied up the clerk with an extension cord, stole the cash register, then fled the scene going north in a tan, early-2000s Toyota Corolla.
Stillman Valley school struck by lightning
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Stillman Valley’s Highland Elementary School were shocked to have a day off on Monday after officials said a bolt of lightning struck and wreaked havoc with the building’s electrical systems. Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Caposey said the school’s air handler was struck by lightning or suffered a […]
25newsnow.com
2 wanted for questioning in relation to shooting in Streator
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question two people in relation to a shooting in Streator. The sheriff’s office says Alyssa K. Shelton and Timothy M. Wheaton, both from Streator, are wanted for questioning after a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Streator on September 17.
Naperville home struck by lightning
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A home in Naperville was struck by lightning, causing it to catch on fire late Sunday night. According to the Naperville fire department, a family who was at their home located at the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive around 10:59 p.m. contacted police of their home catching on fire after being struck […]
starvedrock.media
Teenage Driver Ticketed For Driving Into Two Homes In Mendota
Things that go “bump in the night” late Thursday include a car hitting two Mendota houses. Angi Orozco, living at 201 Fifth Avenue told WLPO...a car veered from the street, hit the porch at 203 Fifth....then, struck the north wall of her house. On the other side of that wall, Orozco was in bed. She later told WLPO she felt the impact:
Central Illinois Proud
Woodford County deputy sent to hospital after chase, man arrested
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested and a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the hospital after a crash that involved a stolen vehicle Friday morning, according to Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Robert K. Gibbs of Henry, IL...
wcsjnews.com
Motorcyclist Injured in Major Accident in Morris
A motorcyclist was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and 47 shortly before 7 tonight. Police officials say a motorcycle struck another vehicle. The motorcycle driver was transported to Morris Hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported. The Grundy County...
