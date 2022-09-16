PERU – A car seat safety check was held Saturday in Peru. The Peru Police Department in cooperation with HyVee used a portion of the parking lot to inspect and install child safety seats. A total of 20 vehicles came through to be inspected, and one expired car seat was replaced. Many grandparents took advantage of the free event to have a certified car seat technician not only check fitment, but to go over the current laws regarding child seat use. The Illinois State Police remind all drivers that children should remain in a proper seat until they are 4’ 9” tall.

PERU, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO