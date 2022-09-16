ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Construction projects continue on roads in county

The Logan Daily News
 3 days ago

MARIETTA – The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that two ongoing road construction projects will continue to affect roads in Hocking County the week of Sept. 19. All outlined work is weather permitting. Click on each route to see its location at OHGO.com.

State Route 678 landslide – One lane of SR 678 is closed between Dunlap Road (Township Road 220) and Mt. Olive Road (Township Road 221) due to a landslide. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. The etimated completion date is Nov. 1, 2022.

State Route 93 resurfacing – A resurfacing project is taking place on SR 93, between U.S 33 and Walnut Street. Lane closures are in place. The estimated completion: date is Oct. 1, 2022.

Government
The Logan Daily News

Logan, OH
ABOUT

If you're looking for the best return on your advertising investment throughout the Logan area market, The Logan Daily News delivers three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). We believe that publishing a newspaper is a public trust to be carried out with energy, vision, integrity and compassion, independent of special interests. We are a community newspaper, accountable to our readers in all that we do.

 https://www.logandaily.com/

