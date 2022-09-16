Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Kickoff time set for Michigan State at Maryland
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s first Big Ten road game is set. The Spartans (2-1) play at Maryland (3-0) on Oct. 1 and that game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on FS1, it was announced Monday afternoon. Michigan State is coming off a 39-28 loss...
Michigan football looks good, but is it real?
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon saw more of the same from Michigan football’s team this season. A first-half shutout. A blowout victory. Fifty-plus points on offense. It’s been a start the program has never experienced before, even when you harken back to the early days of college football when Michigan dominated.
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
MLive.com
Minnesota loses top receiver to injury heading into Michigan State game
Michigan State will hope to get its top wide receiver back from an injury absence this week. Minnesota, meanwhile, will be starting life without its top pass catcher. Gophers wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell will miss the rest of the season due to a lower leg injury he suffered in his team’s Week 3 game against Colorado, coach P.J. Fleck announced on Monday.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker calls himself a ‘horse(bleep)’ coach amid Michigan State struggles
EAST LANSING – New season, familiar problem. Michigan State, which ranked last in the nation in passing yards allowed last year, was torched through the air in Saturday’s 39-28 loss at Washington. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards (394 of them through three quarters), four touchdowns and...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Week 4 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 3 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines destroyed Connecticut at Michigan Stadium...
MLive.com
Michigan State set to take on Tennessee in closed scrimmage
EAST LANSING – Add one more high-level opponent to Michigan State’s schedule. Don’t worry, this one doesn’t count. The Spartans will take on Tennessee in a closed scrimmage prior to the 2022-23 season, a source confirmed. The matchup was first reported by the Knoxville News-Sentinel. College...
Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season
No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
MLive.com
Michigan State opens as slim betting favorite vs. Minnesota
Las Vegas is starting Michigan State as a slim favorite for its Week 4 game against Minnesota. But bettors are already moving those lines quickly. Michigan State opened at -1 on Circa Sports and -1.5 on Fanduel on Sunday for their Saturday game against the Gophers. But by early afternoon, the Spartans had become underdogs; they were plus-1 on Fanduel and plus-1.5 on Draftkings after early line movements.
Michigan Daily
‘You never know’: An in-depth look into the Michigan students who stuck it out
Picture this: It’s over 80 degrees, it’s sweltering and the scoreboard reads 52-0, Michigan. Realistically, the game’s outcome has been decided for over two hours. Nearly the entire student section is cleared out — except for a select few. This is their story. ***. Pundits of...
MLive.com
Snap counts, PFF grades: A closer look at Michigan State’s defensive woes vs. Washington
If the first two games of the season served as a warm-up of sorts for Michigan State, Saturday’s game at Washington served as the big test. The Spartans return home with some tough grades. Michigan State fell, 39-28, on a tough night in Seattle in which Washington’s offense moved...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s defense crumbles on disappointing trip to Washington: live updates recap
Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Washington game to see the latest updates. Washington 39, Michigan State 28, final: That does it for a long night in Seattle that wasn’t as close as this final score looks. Michigan State gives up 397 passing yards, all through three quarters, as Michael Penix and Washington did whatever they wanted. The Spartans added a touchdown from Keon Coleman late, but they weren’t in this one from the start on a disappointing night in Seattle. Michigan State drops to 2-1 and hosts Minnesota next week.
MLive.com
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s loss at Washington
SEATTLE – With just minutes left to go before kickoff, the crowd noise built at Husky Stadium. There was plenty of support from those wearing purple on the shore of Lake Washington’s Union Bay but also loud chants of “go green, go white.”. Michigan State drew a...
saturdaytradition.com
AJ Henning increases Michigan lead over UConn with electric punt return TD
AJ Henning has been waiting for that one. He’s finally got his punt return score this season, and he had to work for it. Michigan is up big on UConn and we aren’t even to halftime. Henning took a punt the distance, breaking several tackles along the way while showcasing his ridiculous breakaway speed.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Washington: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
Last year in Week 3, Michigan State headed south for a non-conference matchup. It came back with a win over Miami that set the tone for a breakout 11-win season. Now, it’s Week 3 again, and Michigan State will again be taking a long trip for a non-conference game. The Spartans travel West to take on Washington in a battle of unbeaten teams that could again help shape a Spartans season.
MLive.com
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Too easy and a shame
SEATTLE – First road game of the season, first loss. No. 11 Michigan State (2-1) fell behind 22-0 in the first half en route to a 39-28 loss at Washington (3-0) on Saturday in Seattle.
MLive.com
Michigan was expected to be 3-0 but the dominance is record-setting
ANN ARBOR -- Bring on the Big Ten. That’s the attitude of many Michigan fans -- and perhaps some players too, if they’re being honest -- after a nonconference schedule produced three lopsided wins.
