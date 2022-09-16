Read full article on original website
Related
insideevs.com
Veo Introduces The Apollo, An Urban Two-Seater Electric Bike
Apart from actually buying your own e-bike, e-scooter, or any other LEV, you may have already tried using one of these urban mobility devices from a rideshare company such as Lime or TIER. Indeed, making LEVs available on a per-trip basis is a solid business model, and allows folks to have access to convenient means of getting around solely on a needs-basis.
electrek.co
Rivian shows off custom fleet of electric mobile service vans and R1T pickups in video walkthrough
American EV automaker Rivian is rolling out a new all-electric fleet of mobile service vehicles to support the growing number of R1T pickups and R1S SUVs hitting roads around the US. In addition to the images we’ve captured below, you’ll see a video posted by CEO RJ Scaringe, showing Rivian Vans and R1Ts being outfitted with a range mobile service equipment.
Freethink
This simple kit turns your regular bike into an e-bike in minutes
A low-cost, easy-to-install e-bike conversion kit could help get more people out of gas-powered cars and onto climate-friendly bicycles. The challenge: E-bikes are like regular bicycles, but they have battery-powered motors that can help you pedal or even pedal for you, depending on the model. This means you can get a workout from an e-bike, if you want, but also have the option of traveling up hills or at faster speeds without breaking a sweat.
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage
Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
insideevs.com
Lectric’s XP Lite Is A No-Frills E-Bike For On-The-Go City Dwellers
Thanks to rapid developments in technology, battery powered gadgets and gizmos are now a lot cheaper than they ever have been. From the ever useful power bank, to budget-oriented action cameras, and yes, electric bicycles, all things battery-powered are becoming more accessible thanks to the development of tech. These days, even if you have a budget south of $1,000 you could get yourself a fairly decent electric bike for the daily commute.
This New Two-Person eVTOL Flies at 100 MPH—and Fits in Your Driveway
Skyfly wants to make personal air travel as easy as driving a car. The London-based startup recently unveiled its first customer eVTOL, the Axe. The company is so confident in the two-seat aircraft that it is already taking pre-orders, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024. The eVTOL, which is technically called the Axe by Skyfly, has one of the more streamlined designs we’ve seen. It has two fixed wings, which reduces weight and complexity. The wings measure 16.4 feet across and have a five-foot-diameter propeller at each end. The minimalist cabin has two seats, positioned side by side, as opposed to...
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Model 3s Towing Trees In Norway
Norway is a world leader in EV adoption and people use their electric cars for everything, even tasks that would be best handled by some kind of truck... or a tractor. In a new video just posted on Instagram, two Tesla Model 3s can be seen towing trees behind them, with the caption saying Norwegian farmers are waiting for their Tesla Cybertruck and that until then they will use what they have, in this instance the smallest Tesla available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insideevs.com
Which US States Have The Most EV Charging Infrastructure Per Car?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
electrek.co
VW ID Buzz test drive: an EV with character and utility
I test drove the VW ID Buzz, an electric minivan and the latest VW electric vehicle. It’s a fun new EV with character and that is going to provide a ton of utility for families, and maybe even some special use cases. VW ID BUZZ SPECS. Let me preface...
insideevs.com
BMW's Upcoming Gen6 Battery Tech To Offer 620 Miles Of Range
Just last week, we told you in great detail about BMW's next-gen battery tech, which will improve range and charging speed, among other factors. Now, we've learned that the upcoming battery technology will offer an impressive 620 miles of electric driving range. BMW recently announced its upcoming Gen6 cells, which...
MotorAuthority
Ford patents power outlets in roof rails
Ford has submitted a patent application for power outlets integrated into vehicle roof rails, which the automaker believes could home in handy while tailgating or camping. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) January 12, 2021, and published July 14, 2022, the application describes a pretty straightforward setup. Power outlets are added to roof rails, protected by removable covers, and connected to a power source in the vehicle.
Jeep's newly unveiled all-electric SUVs heat up competition in the EV market
It wants to be the leading e-SUV brand in the market.
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
insideevs.com
ONE Reveals High Energy Dense Anode-Free Battery Cell: 1,007 Wh/L
Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage company, has unveiled a very interesting anode-free lithium-ion battery cell, with an exceptionally high energy density. The company claims that the 240 Ah prismatic anode-free cell, developed in-house, has a volumetric energy density of 1,007 Wh/l, which is probably the highest energy density large-format cell ever produced.
BMW i1 Due In 2027, i2 In 2028 As Entry-Level EVs: Report
BMW recently bid adieu to the i3 after making 250,000 units of the quirky hatchback in eight years. The alphanumeric designation lives on in China for a long-wheelbase 3 Series Sedan EV while Europe and other regions are getting the iX1, but neither is a direct replacement for the oddball city car. It looks as though a true entry-level EV from the Bavarian brand won't go on sale anytime soon, at least according to a well-known company insider.
torquenews.com
Lucid Is Building 40-50 Cars A Day, Gets A New Buy Rating
Brokerage firm R.F. Lafferty says Lucid's technology gives it an edge over its competition as production finally starts to ramp up. Wall Street stock brokerage firm R.F. Lafferty gave Lucid's stock price a boost on Monday with the announcement that it now rates LCID as a "Buy." The stock is up 14% in the past 5 days at the time of writing.
electrek.co
Watch BMW’s new ‘Mad Max’ electric Dune Taxi climb some of the tallest sand dunes known to man
You won’t want to miss this one. BMW Middle East released a video teasing a new electric dune taxi that looks as if it came straight out of Mad Max. The Dune Taxi electric prototype is shown racing across the streets and sand dunes in Abu Dhabi. Is BMW...
insideevs.com
GAC Aion Unveils Rimac Nevera-Rivalling Electric Hypercar
China’s GAC Aion Hyper SSR is a brand new electric hypercar that promises performance on par with the quickest EVs on the planet, including the now famous Rimac Nevera. At first glance, it looks like a believable effort, it has spectacular Lamborghini-style doors an in its more powerful 1,225 horsepower all-wheel drive will reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in 1.9 seconds.
Comments / 0