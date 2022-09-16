Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BLINN SOCCER SETS TEAM ASSIST RECORD IN WIN OVER AGGIE CORP OF CADETS
Eighteenth-ranked Blinn College men's soccer earned a 6-0 non-conference victory over Texas A&M Corps of Cadets on Sunday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. Sophomore midfielder Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and four other Buccaneers found the back of the net for Blinn (6-3-1). Freshmen Tom Hooper (midfielder)...
kwhi.com
NO. 14 BLINN VOLLEYBALL EARNS 20TH WIN OF THE SEASON ON DAY TWO OF BLINN INVITATIONAL
Blinn swept Dallas College-Brookhaven and Dallas-College Eastfield on Friday. The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team continued to roll in the Blinn Invitational with two wins Friday over Dallas College-Brookhaven and Dallas College-Eastfield at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. Both victories were three-set sweeps and improved the Buccaneers to 20-4...
kwhi.com
BURTON BASEBALL GETS A NEW SCOREBOARD FOR PANTHER FIELD
Burton High School fans will have something new to see when they start baseball season in the Spring. The Burton Panther Baseball Team has a beautiful new scoreboard for their home field. On their Facebook page, Burton ISD issued a thank you to Citizen’s State Bank for their huge donation...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SOFTBALL’S DELLA JASINSKI MAKES HER COLLEGE PLANS
Brenham High School’s leading softball pitcher for the past two seasons announced her college plans via social media yesterday (Sunday). Della Jasinski, who is a junior this year, has verbally committed to the Texas A&M Lady Aggies. This past season for the Cubettes, Jasinski was 22-10 with 1.59 ERA....
KBTX.com
Kats run to first win of the season
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston ran all over Texas A&M-Commerce on the way to a 27-17 victory at Bowers Stadium on Saturday. The Bearkats (1-2) rushed for 248 yards led by running back Zach Hrbacek who finished with 131-yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Quarterbacks Jordan Yates and...
kwhi.com
ROUND TOP-CARMINE DUO HAVE TRIPLE-DOUBLES IN SAME GAME FOR SECOND TIME
A triple-double is something that doesn’t happen very often in volleyball. For two players to do it in one game is even more rare. For the Round Top-Carmine Cubettes, lightning has struck twice in the same season. On Friday, RT-C lost to Weimar three sets to two. Weimar won...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS RUDDER, STAYS UNDEFEATED IN DISTRICT PLAY
Up next the Cubettes will travel to Lake Creek on Tuesday at 6:00p.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks
News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
Four Aggies Suspended Week 3 vs. Miami Hurricanes
Texas A&M will play Miami without four key contributors.
Elite 2024 QB Recruit D.J. Lagway Includes Baylor Bears in His Top 10
Willis (TX) product is one of the top 2024 quarterback recruits in the nation.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: If Texas A&M gets on an epic run, remember this night against Miami
Forget about the quarterback or the overpaid coach or the underachieving history. This was foundational. At its core, this was the season 3 weeks into the ride. They’ve been teased long enough in College Station. For decades, actually. So yeah, you better believe Texas A&M 17, Miami 9 meant...
VIDEO: Players react to loss at Texas A&M
Watch Tyler Van Dyke, Will Mallory, Jahfari Harvey and DJ Ivey react to the Hurricanes' 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday. Miami dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss. Video courtesy of Miami athletics. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to another cringy Texas A&M midnight yell
The college football world relentlessly mocked Texas A&M students for their cringy midnight yell tradition in which they called Appalachian State fans “backwater hillbillies” before losing to the Mountaineers on their home turf the following day. A&M attempted to scrub the evidence from the internet, but the internet is always forever.
kwhi.com
BLINN TRUSTEES FACE SHORT AGENDA TUESDAY
One action item is set to come before the Blinn Board of Trustees at its meeting Tuesday. The board will look to accept the admissions and registrar audit report related to the districtwide risk assessment effort. Also on the agenda are a series of administrative, financial, enrollment and campus housing...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ATTORNEY MAKES THE SUPER LAWYER LIST
For the sixth year in a row, a Brenham attorney has been selected as a Super Lawyer. Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm, PLLC has been selected to Thompson-Reuters’ Super Lawyers for 2022 in the area of Personal Injury Law. Less than 5% of Texas attorneys are named...
kwhi.com
RECORD-BREAKING WASHINGTON CO. FAIR COMES TO A CLOSE
The 154th Washington County Fair has concluded, and it is one that is sure to be remembered for years to come. Numerous records were broken over the span of the 2022 fair, from queen candidate tickets to the Junior Livestock Auction. Fair President Keith Mikolajchak says this year is a...
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates. Richard Lowery, a finance professor at UT-Austin who is...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WHO IS THE LUCKY MILLIONAIRE IN WILLIS???
Someone in Willis is now a millionaire. The Texas Lottery for Saturday night was $19 million. The numbers 5,9,18,22,35,48 were done on a Quick Pick at Master Food Market located at 13053 E. FM 1097 in Willis. Only one person won when they ended up with 6 out of 6 numbers. That winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER, BOYS & GIRLS CLUB
A pair of guests will be on hand this week for the KWHI Community Corner. Washington County Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about upcoming Chamber events. Meanwhile, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County Executive Director...
