kwhi.com
BRENHAM SOFTBALL’S DELLA JASINSKI MAKES HER COLLEGE PLANS
Brenham High School’s leading softball pitcher for the past two seasons announced her college plans via social media yesterday (Sunday). Della Jasinski, who is a junior this year, has verbally committed to the Texas A&M Lady Aggies. This past season for the Cubettes, Jasinski was 22-10 with 1.59 ERA....
kwhi.com
BLINN SOCCER SETS TEAM ASSIST RECORD IN WIN OVER AGGIE CORP OF CADETS
Eighteenth-ranked Blinn College men's soccer earned a 6-0 non-conference victory over Texas A&M Corps of Cadets on Sunday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. Sophomore midfielder Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and four other Buccaneers found the back of the net for Blinn (6-3-1). Freshmen Tom Hooper (midfielder)...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS RUDDER, STAYS UNDEFEATED IN DISTRICT PLAY
Up next the Cubettes will travel to Lake Creek on Tuesday at 6:00p.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
kwhi.com
RECORD-BREAKING WASHINGTON CO. FAIR COMES TO A CLOSE
The 154th Washington County Fair has concluded, and it is one that is sure to be remembered for years to come. Numerous records were broken over the span of the 2022 fair, from queen candidate tickets to the Junior Livestock Auction. Fair President Keith Mikolajchak says this year is a...
KWTX
East Texas native competing in national mullet championship
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What started as an inconvenience during the pandemic turned into a run in a national competition. Matt Rollins, an ICU nurse in Bryan and Nacogdoches County native, is one of nearly 500 contestants competing in the USA Mullet Championships. His unique red, white, and blue firework...
kwhi.com
BURTON BASEBALL GETS A NEW SCOREBOARD FOR PANTHER FIELD
Burton High School fans will have something new to see when they start baseball season in the Spring. The Burton Panther Baseball Team has a beautiful new scoreboard for their home field. On their Facebook page, Burton ISD issued a thank you to Citizen’s State Bank for their huge donation...
kwhi.com
ROUND TOP-CARMINE DUO HAVE TRIPLE-DOUBLES IN SAME GAME FOR SECOND TIME
A triple-double is something that doesn’t happen very often in volleyball. For two players to do it in one game is even more rare. For the Round Top-Carmine Cubettes, lightning has struck twice in the same season. On Friday, RT-C lost to Weimar three sets to two. Weimar won...
kwhi.com
BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.
A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER, BOYS & GIRLS CLUB
A pair of guests will be on hand this week for the KWHI Community Corner. Washington County Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about upcoming Chamber events. Meanwhile, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County Executive Director...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL TO CROWN HOMECOMING QUEEN FRIDAY
Bellville High School will celebrate homecoming tonight (Friday). This year’s candidates for Homecoming Queen are Aylene Alanis, Abby Aschenbeck, Hope Luedeker, Keren Moreno, Jenna Motal and Wendy Velazquez. Also members of the homecoming court are Junior Duchess Valery Rodriguez, Sophomore Duchess Madison Terry and Freshman Duchess Reagan Fielder. A...
KBTX.com
Kats run to first win of the season
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston ran all over Texas A&M-Commerce on the way to a 27-17 victory at Bowers Stadium on Saturday. The Bearkats (1-2) rushed for 248 yards led by running back Zach Hrbacek who finished with 131-yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Quarterbacks Jordan Yates and...
kwhi.com
BURLESON CO. FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, LITTLE MISS
Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
KBTX.com
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. Behind-the-scenes photos of filming. Brazos County Medical Examiners presentation by the SmithGroup. Brazos County Medical Examiners presentation by the SmithGroup Presented Tuesday, July 26, 2022. College Station apartment complex fire. Updated: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM UTC. CSFD says they believe...
kwhi.com
FEDOR VFD TO HOST FISH FRY SATURDAY
The Fedor Volunteer Fire Department will host its 39th Annual Fish Fry this Saturday. The department’s all-day fundraiser will be held at the old Fedor picnic grounds at 4270 FM 1624, south of Lexington. Activities start at 10 a.m. with washers, followed by cornhole at 1 p.m. Michael Craig’s...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FM 1488 CLOSED IN WALLER COUNTY
9AM- A gravel truck has rolled over on Wyatt Chapel and FM 1488. Life Flight has been requested. The truck reported lost the load of rock on the road and fuel is leaking.
visitbrenhamtexas.com
Burgers in Brenham
When Brenham comes to mind, you may think of Blue Bell and rich Texas history. While that is all true, one thing you might not expect when you are here, is that you are in the middle of a foodie’s paradise. From authentic Italian food to award winning BBQ, Brenham/Washington County has it all! One staple that can be interpreted a million different ways is a big juicy hamburger with all the toppings and your favorite sides.
kwhi.com
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For FREE: black and tan Sheppard mix pups, all dewormed and vaccinated...
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR THE BLUE HYDRANGEA
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a specialty shop in Brenham. The Blue Hydrangea, located at 1406 South Market Street, will celebrate its grand opening with the Chamber tomorrow. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. The Blue Hydrangea offers...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: If Texas A&M gets on an epic run, remember this night against Miami
Forget about the quarterback or the overpaid coach or the underachieving history. This was foundational. At its core, this was the season 3 weeks into the ride. They’ve been teased long enough in College Station. For decades, actually. So yeah, you better believe Texas A&M 17, Miami 9 meant...
