Watch: Aptera Motors Unveils the Newest Version of Its 1,000-Mile Solar Electric Vehicle
Aptera Motors is taking the time to make sure it gets its first solar electric vehicle (sEV) just right. The California-based startup publicly debuted the gamma prototype of its zero-emission three-wheeler over the weekend in San Diego. The big unveiling of the futuristic-looking cruiser suggests the brand really is on track to put the vehicle into production next year. The gamma prototype is the third iteration we’ve seen of the Aptera’s sEV since it was first announced in 2019. The next year, the company unveiled the alpha prototype, which it showed off with black (Noir), white (Sol) and silver (Luna) exteriors. Then,...
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Model 3s Towing Trees In Norway
Norway is a world leader in EV adoption and people use their electric cars for everything, even tasks that would be best handled by some kind of truck... or a tractor. In a new video just posted on Instagram, two Tesla Model 3s can be seen towing trees behind them, with the caption saying Norwegian farmers are waiting for their Tesla Cybertruck and that until then they will use what they have, in this instance the smallest Tesla available.
insideevs.com
Fully Electric BMW iX1 Very Unlikely To Be Available In US
The fully electric version of the BMW X1 crossover, the iX1, will reportedly not be offered in the US. The iX1 was revealed alongside the third-generation X1 earlier this year, with production for both taking place at BMW's Regensburg plant. Initially, many expected the iX1 to be available in the...
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Arteon To Be Replaced By ID. Aero EV In 2024
According to a recent report by Automotive News, the end is near for the Volkswagen Arteon. Revealed in 2017 as a replacement for the CC, the Arteon hasn't done too well in the US with just over 7,000 sold to date. That said, VW is committed to keeping a flagship sedan in its lineup and intends on launching a fully electric Arteon successor in 2024.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model Y and Model 3 With LFP Battery After 43,000 Miles
Do Tesla batteries degrade at different rates for a Model Y as opposed to a Model 3 RWD with LFP batteries? One owner shares his experience. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 With LFP Battery After 43,000 Miles. We have a comparison video of a 2021 Model 3 with LFP...
This New Two-Person eVTOL Flies at 100 MPH—and Fits in Your Driveway
Skyfly wants to make personal air travel as easy as driving a car. The London-based startup recently unveiled its first customer eVTOL, the Axe. The company is so confident in the two-seat aircraft that it is already taking pre-orders, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024. The eVTOL, which is technically called the Axe by Skyfly, has one of the more streamlined designs we’ve seen. It has two fixed wings, which reduces weight and complexity. The wings measure 16.4 feet across and have a five-foot-diameter propeller at each end. The minimalist cabin has two seats, positioned side by side, as opposed to...
Solar-Powered EV With 1,000-Mile Range Coming Next Year
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
insideevs.com
China: Tesla Cuts Estimated Delivery Time Of Model 3/Model Y Again
For the third time this month, we saw that Tesla reduced the estimated delivery time for its cars in China, which indicates a significant change in the demand/supply relation. Initially, we heard about the higher availability of the entry-level Made-in-China (MIC) Model Y, which later has been joined also by other four Model 3/Model Y versions.
insideevs.com
BMW's Upcoming Gen6 Battery Tech To Offer 620 Miles Of Range
Just last week, we told you in great detail about BMW's next-gen battery tech, which will improve range and charging speed, among other factors. Now, we've learned that the upcoming battery technology will offer an impressive 620 miles of electric driving range. BMW recently announced its upcoming Gen6 cells, which...
hypebeast.com
Honda Unveils Plan To Launch 10 Electric Motorcycles by 2025
Honda has an ambitious aim to further electric motorcycles over the course of the next few years. The company has announced its intent to roll out 10 or more commuter and FUN electric motorcycle models across the world by 2025 alone. The news comes as part of Honda’s overarching goal...
Photos: The new Dacia Manifesto Concept is an outdoor car that is less harmful to nature
Romanian automobile giant Dacia introduced a brand new concept vehicle today, Sept .16. The brand new concept car called Manifesto Concept stands out with its eco-friendly feature. By being durable and auxiliary outside, it also embodies and demonstrates the values that the company stands for, Dacia says. Manifesto Concept states...
CAR AND DRIVER
Uber Is Expanding EV Rides, Commits to an EV-Only Fleet by 2030
Uber's Comfort Electric service, which lets customers request EVs, is expanding from operating solely in California to 25 cities throughout North America. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi reaffirmed in an interview with CBS News that he wants all Uber fleet vehicles to be electric by 2030. Drivers with gasoline-powered vehicles at...
Autoblog
Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth
A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
RideApart
BMW Announces Sixth-Generation EV Batteries And Expands Production
When it comes to electric vehicles, BMW means business. By the 2030s, both BMW subsidiaries Mini and Rolls Royce will transition to all-electric lineups. That goal may sound ambitious until you learn that electric drivetrains will power all future BMW Motorrad urban mobility models moving forward. The Bavarian automaker will...
insideevs.com
Report: Tesla's Order Backlog Is Declining
A new analysis of Tesla's order backlog and wait times reveals that we might already be past the peak. According to Troy Teslike, Tesla's estimated order backlog as of August 31 was roughly 414,000 cars, which equals about 102 days of production. The numbers are based on carefully tracked Tesla-related stats (production volume, average wait times).
Mercedes-Benz to build wind farm in northwestern Germany, examining solar options
BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is planning to build a wind farm in the northwestern German state of Lower Saxony, by 2025 that is able to produce a hundred megawatts of electricity, equivalent to over 15% of the carmaker's annual demand in Germany, it said on Monday.
teslarati.com
Nikola launches orders for the battery-electric Tre in Europe
Nikola Corporation has launched the European version of its heavy-duty battery-electric Class 8 truck, the Tre, in Europe today in collaboration with its transport partner IVECO. Nikola will officially accept orders for the fully-electric, zero-emissions Tre semi-truck starting today. Nikola and IVECO announced today at the IAA Transportation 2022 event...
XPeng Launches Pilot Program For Autonomous Driving
Chinese electric vehicle company XPeng Inc XPEV has launched the pilot program of City Navigation Guided Pilot (City NGP). Guangzhou-based XPeng P5 customers can access City NGP through over-the-air (OTA) updates before launching to other cities. When City NGP is activated with a set destination, the vehicle performs the full...
2023 VW ID Buzz First Drive Review: The Bus Is Back as a Stellar, Retro-Chic Electric Van
Aaron ColeThe new electric van is cute without being tacky, and it drives better and more comfortably than the old versions.
MotorAuthority
Ford patents power outlets in roof rails
Ford has submitted a patent application for power outlets integrated into vehicle roof rails, which the automaker believes could home in handy while tailgating or camping. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) January 12, 2021, and published July 14, 2022, the application describes a pretty straightforward setup. Power outlets are added to roof rails, protected by removable covers, and connected to a power source in the vehicle.
