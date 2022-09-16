Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene first to find a one-story wood frame house fully involved and power lines on the ground arching. Caney Creek, Needham, and Porter assisted. As the fire was brought under control the male who was thought to be inside was located by neighbors.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO