kwhi.com
BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SOFTBALL’S DELLA JASINSKI MAKES HER COLLEGE PLANS
Brenham High School’s leading softball pitcher for the past two seasons announced her college plans via social media yesterday (Sunday). Della Jasinski, who is a junior this year, has verbally committed to the Texas A&M Lady Aggies. This past season for the Cubettes, Jasinski was 22-10 with 1.59 ERA....
1st contest of the season is in the books!
All members pictured L -> R, Hannah Walker, Rylee Slaughter, Carlie Young, Dakota Brasher, Abby OBrien, Morgan Yarbrough, Kamryn Ostermayer,Santa Fe FFA. We took 13 kids to the Washington County Fair livestock judging contest this morning in Brenham.
kwhi.com
BURLESON CO. FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, LITTLE MISS
Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
kwhi.com
BLINN SOCCER SETS TEAM ASSIST RECORD IN WIN OVER AGGIE CORP OF CADETS
Eighteenth-ranked Blinn College men's soccer earned a 6-0 non-conference victory over Texas A&M Corps of Cadets on Sunday at Hohlt Park's Rankin Field in Brenham, Texas. Sophomore midfielder Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and four other Buccaneers found the back of the net for Blinn (6-3-1). Freshmen Tom Hooper (midfielder)...
kwhi.com
COMMUNITY CORNER TO HOST WASHINGTON CO. CHAMBER, BOYS & GIRLS CLUB
A pair of guests will be on hand this week for the KWHI Community Corner. Washington County Chamber of Commerce President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about upcoming Chamber events. Meanwhile, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County Executive Director...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL SWEEPS RUDDER, STAYS UNDEFEATED IN DISTRICT PLAY
Up next the Cubettes will travel to Lake Creek on Tuesday at 6:00p.
kwhi.com
NO. 14 BLINN VOLLEYBALL EARNS 20TH WIN OF THE SEASON ON DAY TWO OF BLINN INVITATIONAL
Blinn swept Dallas College-Brookhaven and Dallas-College Eastfield on Friday. The 14th-ranked Blinn College volleyball team continued to roll in the Blinn Invitational with two wins Friday over Dallas College-Brookhaven and Dallas College-Eastfield at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. Both victories were three-set sweeps and improved the Buccaneers to 20-4...
kwhi.com
RECORD-BREAKING WASHINGTON CO. FAIR COMES TO A CLOSE
The 154th Washington County Fair has concluded, and it is one that is sure to be remembered for years to come. Numerous records were broken over the span of the 2022 fair, from queen candidate tickets to the Junior Livestock Auction. Fair President Keith Mikolajchak says this year is a...
kwhi.com
BLINN TRUSTEES FACE SHORT AGENDA TUESDAY
One action item is set to come before the Blinn Board of Trustees at its meeting Tuesday. The board will look to accept the admissions and registrar audit report related to the districtwide risk assessment effort. Also on the agenda are a series of administrative, financial, enrollment and campus housing...
kwhi.com
ROUND TOP-CARMINE DUO HAVE TRIPLE-DOUBLES IN SAME GAME FOR SECOND TIME
A triple-double is something that doesn’t happen very often in volleyball. For two players to do it in one game is even more rare. For the Round Top-Carmine Cubettes, lightning has struck twice in the same season. On Friday, RT-C lost to Weimar three sets to two. Weimar won...
KHOU
Houston-area high school football scoreboard
HOUSTON — It was another action-packed Friday night under the lights across the Houston area. High school football is in full swing and we've got your scores below. And above are highlights from KHOU 11's Matt Musil. He'll have extended highlights Saturday night at 11 p.m. on Inside High School Sports.
kwhi.com
BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.
A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
kwhi.com
FEDOR VFD TO HOST FISH FRY SATURDAY
The Fedor Volunteer Fire Department will host its 39th Annual Fish Fry this Saturday. The department’s all-day fundraiser will be held at the old Fedor picnic grounds at 4270 FM 1624, south of Lexington. Activities start at 10 a.m. with washers, followed by cornhole at 1 p.m. Michael Craig’s...
kwhi.com
BURTON BASEBALL GETS A NEW SCOREBOARD FOR PANTHER FIELD
Burton High School fans will have something new to see when they start baseball season in the Spring. The Burton Panther Baseball Team has a beautiful new scoreboard for their home field. On their Facebook page, Burton ISD issued a thank you to Citizen’s State Bank for their huge donation...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FM 1488 CLOSED IN WALLER COUNTY
9AM- A gravel truck has rolled over on Wyatt Chapel and FM 1488. Life Flight has been requested. The truck reported lost the load of rock on the road and fuel is leaking.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSE FIRE IN LOST LAKE
Shortly before 9 pm, a house fire was reported in the 17200 block of Creekwood in Lost Lake Subdivision. An original report was a male had not exited the house which appeared abandon. East Montgomery County Fire units arrived on the scene first to find a one-story wood frame house fully involved and power lines on the ground arching. Caney Creek, Needham, and Porter assisted. As the fire was brought under control the male who was thought to be inside was located by neighbors.
KBTX.com
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school. Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”
Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
$19 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $19 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Southeast Texas from Saturday night's drawing. "A $19 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Willis!"
