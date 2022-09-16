ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Axios

Low-income Utahns still aren't enrolling in Medicaid

New census data suggest a lot of Utahns who are eligible for Medicaid aren't getting enrolled — even after the state fully expanded coverage. Driving the news: Utah had the nation's lowest rate — by far — of public health insurance coverage among kids from low-income families (less than $53,000 for a family of four).
UTAH STATE
Axios

Utah's reliance on private insurance leaves big gaps

Utah has the nation's highest rate of private health insurance coverage — but the lowest rate (by far) of public insurance, according to new census data. Why it matters: That leaves Utah with an above-average rate of uninsured people. By the numbers: 78% of Utahns are covered by private...
UTAH STATE
Axios Houston

More Houstonians are working from home

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/AxiosNew U.S. Census Bureau data shows the number of Texans working remotely has increased since 2019, another sign of how the pandemic changed the future of work.By the numbers: Remote workers in Texas jumped by 10.6 percentage points in three years.More than 16% of Texans worked remotely in 2021, up from nearly 6% in 2019.Across the country, 17.9% of Americans worked primarily from home in 2021 compared with 5.7% in 2019, per the survey results.Zoom in: Among Houston workers ages 16 and older, 15.6% worked from home in 2021, a large jump from previous...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Hurricane Fiona leaves Puerto Rico in the dark

Fiona, the first major Atlantic hurricane of the season, is bringing heavy rains, high winds and widespread power outages to Puerto Rico. The power grid, which was severely damaged during Hurricane Maria five years ago, failed yesterday afternoon and the entire island lost power -- even before Fiona made landfall.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios Dallas

Texas COVID-19 relief money goes to police and prisons

Texas is directing tens of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money toward law enforcement — a shift from initial pledges to address affordability of health care in the wake of the pandemic.State of play: The American Rescue Plan Act put $1.9 trillion toward cities nationwide as an unprecedented opportunity to make creative, meaningful and lasting investments.Some $52.6 billion went to projects that mentioned police, law enforcement, courts, jails and prisons, according to a new Marshall Project report.Zoom in: In Texas, millions were earmarked for jail renovations, updates to police buildings and revenue replacement to cover staffing. Bedford submitted...
TEXAS STATE
Axios Columbus

New report says Ohio is so-so for workers

Data: Oxfam America; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Ohio leaders love to tout our state as a great place to work but, according to Oxfam, it's not actually so great for a lot of people.Driving the news: Ohio ranks No. 23 on the anti-poverty nonprofit's annual study of the "Best and Worst States to Work in America."Why it matters: Much attention is rightfully paid to attracting new companies like Intel and workers to the Buckeye State, but the struggles of low-income workers are often overlooked. Zoom in: The state's minimum wage of $9.30 per hour is a far cry from...
OHIO STATE
Axios Richmond

Virginia Gov. Youngkin’s new transgender student policy

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is overhauling model policies for how school districts treat transgender students, rolling back accommodations sought by the previous administration.What’s happening: The new model policies posted online Friday say school districts should restrict students to programs and bathroom facilities that correspond to their “biological sex.”The new policies would also make it difficult for students to change their names and pronouns in official school records and would bar districts from requiring staff to adhere to those changes.Why it matters: The new policy pulls Virginia into the center of a national movement by Republican politicians to restrict the rights of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios NW Arkansas

Arkansas nonprofit aims to standardize climate benefits for farmers

Farmers may soon have a way to get paid out of thin air, or rather what they don't put into thin air. What's happening: Little Rock nonprofit Winrock International will lead a $20 million pilot project to develop a standardized climate-impact reporting platform for farmers.It'll be tested through suppliers to Arkansas' Riceland Foods and the Intertribal Agriculture Council of Montana. The platform is one of 70 climate-smart projects valued at $2.8 billion announced by the USDA last week. Why it matters: It's estimated that agriculture contributes about 11% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., or about 24% globally....
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Axios Phoenix

Unemployment is still low but increasing in Arizona

Reproduced from Arizona Commerce Authority. Chart: Axios VisualsUnemployment in Arizona increased for the second time in three months, though total joblessness is still near a historic low. Driving the news: Arizona's unemployment rate rose from 3.3% to 3.5% in August, according to the monthly jobs report from the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA).Nationally, the unemployment rate jumped to 3.7% from 3.5% in August.Arizona's 3.2% unemployment rate in June was the lowest since at least 1976.Yes, but: Total employment and total jobs both increased in August.Total employment increased by 11,137, while the state added 46,300 non-farm jobs.The majority of those new jobs...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Chicago

Where Illinois politics stand two months before the election

👋 Hi, it's Justin! We may be in the middle of the fall sports onslaught, but for many, the best game in town isn't football, baseball, basketball or soccer. It's politics.So we're bringing back our Trail Mix political column every Monday until Nov. 8. Shock and adsWe're less than two months until the election, which we know in our bones thanks to the sharp increase in political ads. Driving the news: Dan Proft's super PAC has created a series of controversial ads about violence, including one showing a mugging taking place with a woman screaming. No music, no voiceover....
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces New Ziegenfelder Company Facility In Lockhart

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.
LOCKHART, TX
Axios Nashville

Republicans, Democrats want faster DNA testing

While political leaders are still bitterly debating the best way to respond to high-profile violence in Memphis, Republicans and Democrats both support more funding for faster DNA testing. Why it matters: Lawmakers say chipping away at long testing lags for rape kits and other DNA evidence could help law enforcement identify and apprehend potentially dangerous suspects more quickly.Driving the news: Investigators say there is DNA evidence connecting the man charged with kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher to a September 2021 sexual assault.But a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab only tested the evidence in June and did not receive the results...
MEMPHIS, TN
Axios

Pick your fresh apples at Utah orchards

There is nothing like fall apples, and the September harvest is underway. Here are three Utah orchards that let you pick 'em yourself!. Most orchards have other produce and treats, too, so make a meal out of it. Riley's U-Pick. Where: 249 N. 800 East, Genola. When: Daylight hours Monday-Saturday...
UTAH STATE
Axios

Virginia won't allow transgender kids to change names without parental consent

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R.) is reversing the state's policies on how transgender students are treated in schools. The big picture: Republican-led states around the country have been introducing laws targeting transgender youth. Virginia's new guidelines, released Friday, pit the state at the center of a national battle over how transgender youth should be treated at school, per WaPo.
VIRGINIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure

HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
HYE, TX
