Data: Oxfam America; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Ohio leaders love to tout our state as a great place to work but, according to Oxfam, it's not actually so great for a lot of people.Driving the news: Ohio ranks No. 23 on the anti-poverty nonprofit's annual study of the "Best and Worst States to Work in America."Why it matters: Much attention is rightfully paid to attracting new companies like Intel and workers to the Buckeye State, but the struggles of low-income workers are often overlooked. Zoom in: The state's minimum wage of $9.30 per hour is a far cry from...

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO