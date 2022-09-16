ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Hill

House conservatives prep plans to impeach Biden

Republicans hoping to seize control of the House in November are already setting their sights on what is, for many of them, a top priority next year: impeaching President Biden. A number of rank-and-file conservatives have already introduced impeachment articles in the current Congress against the president. They accuse Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden administration announces first major step to fight America's racist roads

The Biden administration is capping off the president’s recent trip to Michigan, focused largely on worker rights and transportation innovation, by handing out its first federal grant to dismantle a highway built to perpetuate racial discrimination. The move is part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to remake America’s...
DETROIT, MI
#Wildfire#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Axios Salt Lake City
The Hill

The West’s water crisis is worse than you think

A couple of years back I moved from Arizona to Michigan, in part because I’m worried about the Colorado River’s growing water crisis. I have good reason to worry. I lived in the West for over 35 years, first in Colorado and then Arizona, working as a scientist studying climate and hydrological change around the globe, but always with a special focus on the West and the Colorado River.
COLORADO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power

WASHINGTON—The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call Thursday that their departments would advance efforts to increase capacity […] The post Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OREGON STATE
Insider

A busload of migrants — which included a 1-month-old baby — was dropped off near VP Kamala Harris' official residence by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he battles Democrats over immigration

A busload of migrants were dropped off near VP Harris' official residence on Saturday morning. The migrants included women, men and children, according to reports, and were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It comes amid a bubbling war between Republicans and the Biden administration's border policies. A busload of...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Manchin asks Big Oil CEOs to help whip GOP support for "dirty" side deal opposed by 72 Democrats

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Facing mounting opposition from environmentalists, frontline communities, and fellow Democratic lawmakers, Sen. Joe Manchin is reportedly asking oil and gas executives to help him build Republican support for permitting legislation that aims to weaken bedrock environmental laws and ease the review process for dirty energy projects.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

DeSantis: Florida will keep relocating migrants with state funds

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defended flying migrant families to Martha’s Vineyard this week and said he plans to spend millions that Florida has budgeted to continue the controversial practice. Driving the news: “These are just the beginning efforts,” DeSantis said, per CNN. “We’ve got an infrastructure in place now....
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Utah Senate race heats up

The Senate race in Utah is heating up, with independent Evan McMullin making his case against GOP Sen. Mike Lee at a rally Wednesday by tying Lee to former President Donald Trump. Lee “quickly became a loyal sycophant for the aspiring authoritarian, trading away his oath to the Constitution to...
UTAH STATE
