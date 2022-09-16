ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy football: Kamara among five running backs to avoid in Week 2

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

MIAMI, Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Alvin Kamara is among my five running backs to avoid for Week 2 of the fantasy football season. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley leads my Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HMQq_0hy0gzs200
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (R) is not among my Top 10 fantasy football options this week. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Aaron Jones , Rex Burkhead , Cordarrelle Patterson and Darrell Henderson Jr. are among the other players I would try to keep out of my lineup.

Week 1 performance, opportunity, strength of Week 2 opponents and expected game script are among the factors I considered when determining the players to avoid. My full Top 30 rankings are below.

Kamara was the player selected first in fantasy drafts among my five players to avoid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYSPw_0hy0gzs200
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is a low-end RB2 for me this week in fantasy football. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

Alvin Kamara

Kamara's first- or second-round average draft position looks a bit pricey after he totaled just 46 yards on 12 touches in a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The New Orleans Saints also used Taysom Hill and Mark Ingram , who reach received four carries Sunday in Atlanta. Hill totaled 81 yards and a touchdown. Kamara's lack of success and the split workload make me feel uneasy about his success going forward.

The Saints also will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2. The Buccaneers allowed the fewest rushing yards to running backs last season. They allowed tied for allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to the position in Week 1.

Kamara will still be involved in the passing game, but I would look elsewhere for production if you have decent options for a starter at the position, outside of the Saints running back.

The Saints star is my No. 19 running back for Week 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxJey_0hy0gzs200
Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones (L) received just five carries in Week 1. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Aaron Jones

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is my No. 20 option this week, a few spots behind backfield teammate A.J. Dillon.

Dillon received 10 carries and caught five passes, compared to Jones' five carries and three catches in Week 1. Dillon also appears to be the Packers' top goal-line option. Dillon's larger share of the workload could be a sign that the Packers intend to see if the young running back could take control of the top job.

The Packers will face the Chicago Bears in Week 2. The Bears tied the Buccaneers for allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs in Week 1. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ' passing success against the Bears also leads me to think he finds the end zone several times, which could lead to fewer opportunities for Jones.

He can be used as a low-end RB2 this week, but don't expect elite production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgfDS_0hy0gzs200
Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead doesn't rank inside my Top 30 fantasy football options for Week 2. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Rex Burkhead

Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead totaled 19 touches for 70 yards in Week 1. His workload was a shock to many fantasy football team owners, who expected rookie Dameon Pierce to lead the Texans in carries.

Pierce totaled 12 touches last week, but coach Lovie Smith recently hinted he could get a larger workload in Week 2.

"I wish he had gotten more and we're going to work to get him more of those opportunities," Smith told reporters. "I wouldn't say that just being a primary ball carrier is holding him back. Those are some things that we're going to work on to make sure that that situation doesn't happen again."

Pierce's increase in touches should result in fewer opportunities for Burkhead. The Texans also will battle the Denver Broncos, who allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs in Week 1.

Burkhead, who was a popular waiver-wire pickup, is not included in my Top 30 rankings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33f0vY_0hy0gzs200
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson can be used as a fantasy football RB2 or flex play this week. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Cordarrelle Patterson

Atlanta Falcons playmaker Cordarrelle Patterson exploded for 120 yards and a score on 22 carries in Week 1. He lands at No. 23 in my Week 2 rankings due to a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams tied for allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs last season. They allowed the second-fewest points to the position in Week 1.

Patterson should still provide value, due to his ability to catch passes in addition to his running opportunities, but I would only plug him in as an RB2 or flex play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjUzj_0hy0gzs200
Running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) dominated the backfield workload in Week 1 for the Los Angeles Rams. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Darrell Henderson Jr.

Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. was another player who received a surprisingly large workload in Week 1, with 13 carries and five catches in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Henderson received a start in the NFL's season opener, while Cam Akers totaled just three carries and didn't gain any yards. Look for the Rams to involve Akers and their other running backs more this week, which downgrades Henderson's fantasy football outlook.

The Rams also will face the Falcons, who just held Saints running backs to the fewest fantasy points in the league. Henderson is my No. 25 option for Week 2.

Week 2 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. CAR

2. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at JAX

3. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. HOU

4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at PHI

5. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at NYG

6. James Conner , Arizona Cardinals at LV

7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at BUF

8. Joe Mixon , Cincinnati Bengals at DAL

9. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders at DET

10. Ezekiel Elliott , Dallas Cowboys vs. CIN

11. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. NYJ

12. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NE

13. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. WAS

14. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

15. Miles Sanders , Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN

16. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

17. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

18. David Montgomery , Chicago Bears at GB

19. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. NYJ

20. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

21. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. ARI

22. Chase Edmonds, Miami Dolphins at BAL

23. Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons at LAR

24. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

25. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs. ATL

26. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at PIT

27. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans at DEN

28. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. MIA

29. Jeff Wilson Jr., San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

30. Michael Carter, New York Jets at CLE

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sunday Outfit

Erin Andrews turned heads during her Week 1 debut for Fox Sports last weekend. The veteran Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 announcing crew, calling games with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen for Fox Sports. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left Fox Sports for ESPN earlier...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Falcons#Buccaneers#Jets#American Football#New York Giants#The New Orleans Saints
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?

Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals coach had 1 complaint after loss to Cowboys

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a complaint after his team’s 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Taylor was annoyed that the officials got a call wrong in the fourth quarter. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger delivered a 42-yard punt that put the Bengals at the 17 with just over 12:30 left in the game. The ball appeared to hit the huge videoboard that hovers over the field at AT&T Stadium, but the officials said it did not.
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Former NFL star Richard Sherman: 'Don't bet against' Jets coach Robert Saleh

CLEVELAND -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Will players have his back? Coach Robert Saleh's "taking receipts" comment made headlines and enraged an already frustrated fan base, but it didn't surprise one of his former players. "Not at all," former cornerback star Richard Sherman...
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
450K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy