Car goes off road, driver killed in crash on I-540 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A driver was killed Sunday night in a crash on Interstate 540 near Leesville Road. The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-540 near Glenwood Avenue. Police said the car went through a guardrail and ran off the road into an...
Crash, downed utility pole closes road in downtown Raleigh for nearly 12 hours, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a street is closed in downtown Raleigh because of a crash investigation. The road has since reopened. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. when a driver struck a utility pole, causing it to come down. As of 9:47 a.m., officers say...
Young NC man dies after truck flips in Johnston County crash
Kolby Alexander Jones, 20, died in the wreck near Princeton early Sunday morning.
One person killed, two seriously injured after driver loses control on US 29 in Guilford County
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Charges are expected in a deadly car crash in High Point, according to police. High Point Police, High Point Fire Department, and Guilford County EMS were dispatched to US 29 near Baker Road for a traffic crash with injuries around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. First responders...
Female, male ‘under 20’ found shot to death near powerline easement in Orange County, officials say
The bodies were discovered "just off a powerline easement" in western Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
The speed limit in downtown Raleigh could soon be lowered to 25 miles per hour
RALEIGH, N.C. — In an effort to make streets safer for pedestrians, Raleigh leaders are looking to change how people drive through downtown. The Downtown Pedestrian Safety Project was the result of a study ordered by Gov. Roy Cooper after a state worker was killed walking at the intersection of McDowell and Lane streets in 2019.
Rural crews battle fire at Dollar General in Wilson County
STANTONSBURG, N.C. — Crews were fighting a fire at a Dollar General in Wilson County early Saturday morning. The fire, which is at 219 Moyton Avenue, is about 15 miles outside of Wilson's city limits. Only rural fire departments are on the scene, with at least 5 county fire...
Young NC woman dies in wrong-way crash on highway; truck crosses median into her lanes, officials say
Sunshine Nichole Williams, 21, died after her car was hit by the driver of a truck that lost control and crossed the median of I-85 Business Saturday afternoon, officials said.
2 women taken to hospital after shooting in Durham neighborhood, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said two women were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening. The shooting happened just before 7:40 p.m. in the 500 block of East Trinity Avenue, which is in a neighborhood just off Avondale Drive north of East Geer Street, according to Durham police.
Man in wig, carrying trash bag robs Raleigh bank near NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC State University Police said they received a report of an armed robbery Monday afternoon that happened at a Wells Fargo just off campus. Police said a victim told them the robbery had happened at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Ave. The suspect reportedly presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said they had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the robbery.
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
Durham crews work to repair water system in 2 areas
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is working to restore its water service in some areas in the city from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Officials said crews are working to restore service at the corner of Cornwallis Road and TW Alexander Drive. They advised customers to flush their bathtub’s cold water while service is being restored.
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
Durham man charged with attempted murder, shot at officers in NC, police say
A Durham man is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, after police say he shot at officers in a city in Rockingham County.
New fire station opens in North Raleigh; facility will help decrease firefighter cancer risk
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh’s Fire Station No. 22 has a new facility equipped to help decrease the risk of cancer in firefighters. The new 15,750 square-foot, $9 million location at 10050 Durant Road houses the Raleigh Fire Department’s hazard material unit, according to fire officials.
One person hospitalized after two vehicles collide outside Raleigh car wash
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles collided, causing a Jeep to ram into a business on Friday afternoon along New Bern Avenue. A white Volkswagen went down an embankment after the crash at the car wash Flat Rate Finish at 5108 New Bern Ave. The...
Haphazard paint job confuses drivers at I-440 Glenwood Avenue exit
RALEIGH, N.C. — A haphazard paint job Thursday puzzled drivers exiting the I-440 Beltline onto Glenwood Avenue. The messy lane markings created confusion for I-440 drivers using three lanes to turn right onto Glenwood Avenue near the DoubleTree hotel at 4100 Glenwood Ave. Viewers told WRAL News the street...
