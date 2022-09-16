ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 6.8% to $0.45 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million. Apogee Enterprises APOG stock rose 5.0% to $41.32. The company's market cap stands at $915.5 million. Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares increased by 4.91% to $4.7. The market value...
What Are Whales Doing With Affirm Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 19, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 16.92% at $0.08. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.39% at $19.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.17% at $2.38. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 15.09% at $0.45. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.26% at $0.42. MariMed MRMD...
Terra Luna Classic Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours

Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price has increased 8.34% over the past 24 hours to $0.00030, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $0.00033 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18.
Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Are Falling Over 30%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares are trading lower by 36.9% to $1.72 during Monday's trading session after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. What Else?. Sonnet BioTherapeutics says the reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Sonnet's common stock to satisfy...
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Autodesk

Within the last quarter, Autodesk ADSK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $261.7 versus the current price of Autodesk at $193.64, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Autodesk...
Analyzing Wayfair's Short Interest

Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has fallen 21.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.93 million shares sold short, which is 33.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Purple Innovation PRPL shares moved upwards by 46.8% to $4.09 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 52.8 million shares is 3882.3% of Purple Innovation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.6 million.
Looking Into Affirm Holdings's Recent Short Interest

Affirm Holdings's (NASDAQ:AFRM) short percent of float has fallen 6.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.15 million shares sold short, which is 16.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With NXP Semiconductors

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NXP Semiconductors NXPI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Why Cognex Stock Is Surging After Hours

Cognex Corp CGNX shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company raised third-quarter guidance ahead of its analyst day, which is scheduled for Tuesday. Cognex now expects third-quarter revenue to be between $195 million and $205 million as compared to the company's previous guidance of $160 million...
Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment AMC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Peering Into Philip Morris Intl's Recent Short Interest

Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has fallen 8.89% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.34 million shares sold short, which is 0.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Roku Whale Trades For September 19

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Roku ROKU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vale VALE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
