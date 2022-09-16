Read full article on original website
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 6.8% to $0.45 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million. Apogee Enterprises APOG stock rose 5.0% to $41.32. The company's market cap stands at $915.5 million. Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares increased by 4.91% to $4.7. The market value...
Is It Time Buy The Dip In Homebuilder Stocks? KeyBanc Says Yes, Names Top Picks
Homebuilder stocks have gotten crushed so far in 2022, but one Wall Street analyst said Monday now is the time for investors to buy the dip. The Analyst: KeyBanc analyst Kenneth Zener has issued the following homebuilder stock upgrades:. D R Horton Inc DHI upgraded from Sector Weight to Overweight...
What Are Whales Doing With Affirm Holdings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 19, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 16.92% at $0.08. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.39% at $19.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.17% at $2.38. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 15.09% at $0.45. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.26% at $0.42. MariMed MRMD...
Terra Luna Classic Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours
Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price has increased 8.34% over the past 24 hours to $0.00030, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $0.00033 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18.
Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Are Falling Over 30%
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares are trading lower by 36.9% to $1.72 during Monday's trading session after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. What Else?. Sonnet BioTherapeutics says the reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Sonnet's common stock to satisfy...
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Autodesk
Within the last quarter, Autodesk ADSK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $261.7 versus the current price of Autodesk at $193.64, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Autodesk...
Analyzing Wayfair's Short Interest
Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has fallen 21.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.93 million shares sold short, which is 33.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Purple Innovation PRPL shares moved upwards by 46.8% to $4.09 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 52.8 million shares is 3882.3% of Purple Innovation's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.6 million.
Charles Schwab and NextEra Got Mentioned On CNBC Fast Money With Kevin O'Leary Buying These Two Stocks
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Looking Into Affirm Holdings's Recent Short Interest
Affirm Holdings's (NASDAQ:AFRM) short percent of float has fallen 6.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.15 million shares sold short, which is 16.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
What Are Whales Doing With NXP Semiconductors
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NXP Semiconductors NXPI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Why Cognex Stock Is Surging After Hours
Cognex Corp CGNX shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company raised third-quarter guidance ahead of its analyst day, which is scheduled for Tuesday. Cognex now expects third-quarter revenue to be between $195 million and $205 million as compared to the company's previous guidance of $160 million...
Looking At AMC Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment AMC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Peering Into Philip Morris Intl's Recent Short Interest
Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has fallen 8.89% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.34 million shares sold short, which is 0.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
Roku Whale Trades For September 19
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Roku ROKU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Analyst: S&P 500 Breaks Below Key Technical Support Level As It Enters Its Most Bearish Period Of The Year
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower by 0.1% on Monday after a horrendous performance last week. Investors were spooked by a higher-than expected CPI inflation number, and Bank of America analyst Stephen Suttmeier said Friday that the next couple of weeks may be very difficult for the market.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vale VALE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
'Grand Theft Auto VI' Leak Has Take-Two Interactive Stock Seeing Red: What's Next?
When a company's computer systems are compromised, it is not surprising there is going to be a negative impact on its share price, though the price action following such an announcement can vary. The above scenario applies to Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO, which is the Premarket Prep Stock Of The...
