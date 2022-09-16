CNN announced that Alison Roman’s new project (More Than) A Cooking Show will join the network’s lineup this fall. It’s the latest CNN+ series to get a new home in the Warner Bros. Discovery universe. Roman’s show had yet to debut when the subscription streaming service was shut down after one month last April. The new CNN Original Series will be produced by Zero Point Zero Production. According to CNN, Roman will embark “on a journey to learn about some of her favorite ingredients – where they come from, how to cook them, and why we should and must love eating them as...

NFL ・ 6 MINUTES AGO