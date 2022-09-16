Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
OrthoNu™ Launches as First Known Company Created to Advance the Orthodontic Industry as it Hits an Inflection Point Driving Massive Opportunity for Practices and Patients
RUMSON, N.J. (PRWEB) September 19, 2022. Created by an orthodontist, OrthoNu™, the first company entirely focused on developing new, dynamic science-driven discovery to support the orthodontic community and patients, is redefining the orthodontic standard of care with a new category of self-care solutions for real life. OrthoNu is delivering a full line of premium, professional-grade self-care tools, including Tweakz® for Braces and Tweakz® for Aligners, to meet the daily oral care needs of orthodontic patients and enhance practice efficiencies.
Analyst Builds Bullish Case For This Neuromuscular Company, Sees 200% Upside
HC Wainwright has assumed coverage on Scholar Rock Holding Corp SRRK with a Buy rating and price target of $30. The analyst writes that with a positive readout from the Phase 2 TOPAZ study under their belt, Scholar Rock’s apitegromab (SRK-015) is shaping to be a transformative therapeutic for Type 2/3 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).
Theravance Outlines $250M Capital Return Program; To Repurchase GSK's Entire Holdings
Theravance Biopharma Inc TBPH is buying back over 9.6 million shares from GSK plc GSK for roughly $94 million, according to an SEC filing. In addition, Theravance plans to buy back $95 million from its existing investors "in the near term" and another $60 million in its shares on the open market.
What Are Whales Doing With Advanced Micro Devices
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices AMD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pfizer Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?
Pfizer Inc. PFE shares are trading lower by 1.93% to $45.14 Monday afternoon. Shares of several vaccine companies at large are trading lower after President Biden in a '60 Minutes' interview said the Covid pandemic is over. What Else?. Per a Sunday report by CNN, President Biden said: “The pandemic...
What Should Nvidia Reveal At The GTC Conference? Citi Analyst Lays Down Expectations
Nvidia Corp NVDA will host a GTC developer conference with Jensen's keynote scheduled for September 20, followed by Financial analyst Q&A. Citi analyst Atif Malik expects Nvidia to announce new RTX 40-series Ada Lovelace gaming cards with 2x performance improvement over the current generation Ampere-based RTX 30-series, starting in October.
Elon Musk Reacts To Study Which Finds Young Children Visiting Transgender Hormone Clinic
Excerpts of a research paper on providing hormonal treatment to young children was shared by the “American Accountability Foundation,” and it left Elon Musk pensive. The research paper presented as part of the Medical University of South Carolina’s annual research day 2021 showed that the average age of the first visit to the Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic at MSUC was 13.6 years, with ages ranging from four to 18 years old. The paper noted that the clinic's endocrine gender-affirming therapy to transgender youth had been linked to improved mental health outcomes.
Elon Musk Disagrees With Study Warning Of Economic Growth Collapse Before Year 2100 Due To Physical Limits
Economic expansion cannot continue unhindered and physical limits may soon end the current phase of development, according to a new analysis looking back at the 1972 report “The Limits to Growth,” which was shared on Twitter by the scientific journal Nature. Economic Expansion: How Long? Decisions on investment...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
84K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0