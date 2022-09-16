Read full article on original website
Benzinga
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 6.8% to $0.45 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million. Apogee Enterprises APOG stock rose 5.0% to $41.32. The company's market cap stands at $915.5 million. Blade Air Mobility BLDE shares increased by 4.91% to $4.7. The market value...
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 19, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 16.92% at $0.08. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.39% at $19.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.17% at $2.38. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 15.09% at $0.45. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.26% at $0.42. MariMed MRMD...
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
KnowBe4 KNBE shares rose 29.4% to $22.39 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for KnowBe4's stock is 7.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 770.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose...
Benzinga
What Are Whales Doing With Affirm Holdings
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga
Is It Time Buy The Dip In Homebuilder Stocks? KeyBanc Says Yes, Names Top Picks
Homebuilder stocks have gotten crushed so far in 2022, but one Wall Street analyst said Monday now is the time for investors to buy the dip. The Analyst: KeyBanc analyst Kenneth Zener has issued the following homebuilder stock upgrades:. D R Horton Inc DHI upgraded from Sector Weight to Overweight...
Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Are Falling Over 30%
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares are trading lower by 36.9% to $1.72 during Monday's trading session after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. What Else?. Sonnet BioTherapeutics says the reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Sonnet's common stock to satisfy...
13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital
Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toll Brothers
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Toll Brothers TOL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Money Movers: Meet The Company That Processed $10 Billion In Payments Last Year
Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!. Louis Hoch, President & CEO of Usio, Inc USIO , was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Sep 16, 2022. Usio is a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients.
Benzinga
The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022. About The TJX Companies, Inc. The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and...
Analyzing Wayfair's Short Interest
Wayfair's (NYSE:W) short percent of float has fallen 21.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 18.93 million shares sold short, which is 33.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 5.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Terra Luna Classic Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours
Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price has increased 8.34% over the past 24 hours to $0.00030, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $0.00033 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18.
Looking Into Affirm Holdings's Recent Short Interest
Affirm Holdings's (NASDAQ:AFRM) short percent of float has fallen 6.59% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 35.15 million shares sold short, which is 16.43% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Why Cognex Stock Is Surging After Hours
Cognex Corp CGNX shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company raised third-quarter guidance ahead of its analyst day, which is scheduled for Tuesday. Cognex now expects third-quarter revenue to be between $195 million and $205 million as compared to the company's previous guidance of $160 million...
Peering Into Philip Morris Intl's Recent Short Interest
Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has fallen 8.89% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.34 million shares sold short, which is 0.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Here's Why Theravance Biopharma Shares Are Moving
Theravance Biopharma Inc TBPH shares are trading higher by 2.78% to $10.35 Monday afternoon after the company authorized a $250 million capital return program. Per the company, Theravance Biopharma has executed a definitive agreement with GSK to purchase all of GSK's equity stake in Theravance Biopharma, constituting approximately 9.6 million shares at $9.75 per share, with a closing date of September 20, 2022.
Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From September 19, 2022
Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 1.79% at $0.13. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed down 4.98% at $0.21. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 4.15% at $3.70. GH Research GHRS shares closed down 3.16% at $12.55. Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 1.73% at $7.40. Compass Pathways CMPS shares...
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And AMC In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 68.51%, 69.49% and 60.53% since then.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vale
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Vale VALE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Roku Whale Trades For September 19
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Roku ROKU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
