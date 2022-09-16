ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscommon, MI

MTM On The Road: 43rd Annual Michigan Firemen’s Memorial Festival

By Lauren Creighton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5xS6_0hy0eXHO00

The Michigan Firemen’s Memorial Festival returns this weekend in Roscommon.

The annual festival is dedicated to honoring all the essential workers risking their lives in our local fire departments and educating the public on what they do.

Live demonstrations and events kick off Friday and go through Sunday.

Our On The Road crew is live in Roscommon, stepping into the shoes of a firefighter!

