ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Money Movers: Meet The Company That Processed $10 Billion In Payments Last Year

Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!. Louis Hoch, President & CEO of Usio, Inc USIO , was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Sep 16, 2022. Usio is a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This State Will Ban Pet CBD & Hemp, Supreme Court Gets Involved In Marijuana Legalization Initiatives

This State Plans To Ban Sales Of Pet CBD & Hemp Products. As of November 1, the sale of CBD and hemp-derived products for pets will be banned, reported Idaho News. These products are considered illegal by the Idaho State of Agriculture (ISDA), even though they contain no THC and are third-party tested, said Jennifer Willett, the owner of pet supply store Bark N' Purr.
IDAHO STATE
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For September 19, 2022

Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 16.92% at $0.08. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.39% at $19.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.17% at $2.38. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 15.09% at $0.45. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.26% at $0.42. MariMed MRMD...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Advent Shares Pop On Winning Fuel Cell Systems Supply Contract In Germany

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc ADN has signed a three-year agreement with the German State of Brandenburg for the supply of methanol-powered fuel cell systems. The financial terms were not disclosed. Advent's solution was selected as part of a tender launched by the German State of Brandenburg. Advent's methanol-powered fuel cell...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Dfi#Cannabis Industry#Payment Processing#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Bankcard International#Pin Debit#Atm
Benzinga

Brands With the Largest Used Car Price Premiums

After more than a year of high inflation across all parts of the economy, consumers have recently been seeing some signs of relief. The overall rate of growth in the Consumer Price Index has leveled out in recent months after a steep run-up in 2021 and early 2022. And categories that have grabbed headlines for fast-rising prices are cooling down as well. Gas prices dropped from $5.03 per gallon in June to $4.08 in August, real estate prices have fallen slightly from record highs this summer, and travel experts have calculated that domestic airfare prices are down 37% compared to prices from this summer.
GAS PRICE
Benzinga

Solana's Daily Transactions Surpass Ethereum: Report

On-chain statistics for the second quarter of this year showed that despite challenges related to both macroeconomic conditions and network disruptions, Solana SOL/USD outpaced Ethereum ETH/USD in terms of users' daily transactions. According to Nansen's State of the Quarter Report, Solana's daily transactions steadily climbed during the second quarter, reaching...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Ideanomics Appoints Stephen Johnston As Finance Chief

Ideanomics Inc IDEX has appointed Stephen Johnston as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ideanomics did not disclose details about Conor McCarthy, who was appointed CFO in 2019. Johnston will oversee the company's financial strategy and activities, including accounting, financial controlling, financial reporting, treasury, and tax matters worldwide. He...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Benzinga

Compliance-Bred Innovation: Issues And Opportunities For Enterprises

Data is the most valuable asset for any business to rise to the top of its industry. Data can unlock new possibilities and business processes, but if disorganized or outdated, it can be a company's undoing. In general, regulations exist to enhance consumer confidence in data processing. They are set in place to protect businesses and customers from dangers, and compliance ensures they stay on the right track. This checks-and-balances system allows business leaders to innovate and helps the company remain sustainable in an ever-changing landscape.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Conversational Alpha®: Fintech is Revolutionizing Money

The intersection of financial services and technology, or fintech, is where many people now go to spend, lend, borrow, invest, and trade. And they do so like its second nature. Fintech makes financial services more efficient and adaptable, and more personal and inclusive. Whether buying a coffee with a credit card stored on a mobile device or splitting a dinner bill with Venmo, fintech applications transform how businesses and consumers interact with their finances.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: A Busy Week for Investors and Traders

The Fed is the primary focal point. Let’s begin our look at the week ahead with the 2-day FOMC policy meeting, which begins Tuesday, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected to announce a 75-basis-points rate hike on Wednesday afternoon. However, there has been some speculation as to whether or not recent data warrants a full 1% rate hike. In addition to the Fed on Wednesday, this week keep an eye on some of the housing numbers that are due out. We have the Housing Market Index to begin the week today, Housing Starts and Permits on Tuesday, and Existing Home Sales and the MBA mortgage applications on Wednesday. On Thursday, keep an eye on Jobless Claims and Leading Indicators. Friday, we get a look at the PMI Composite Flash to cap off a busy week.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
84K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy