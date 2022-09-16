To say that TikTok has flipped the music industry on its head is a serious understatement. Before the hot social media platform got its footing, it would take aspiring artists months if not years to get their music to eager fans. More traditional social media apps like Facebook and Instagram simply didn't cater themselves to sound quite like TikTok does — now, a song or particular track from a movie or television show can dominate video after video on someone's For You Page. There are, of course, artists who seemed to get into the TikTok game at the right time. From the D'Amelio girls to TikTok royalty Addison Rae to more organic creators like Mikayla Nogueira, TikTok has changed the game — and their careers — seemingly overnight. One such successful musician who has ridden the TikTok wave is country crooner Cooper Alan, whose mash-ups, original songs, and engaging content reach the tune of 7.5 million followers on the app alone.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO