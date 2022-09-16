Read full article on original website
What Hallmark Star Ryan Paevey Is Looking For In A Partner
Ryan Paevey is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading men. From playing Donovan Darcy in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" and its subsequent sequel to starring in his most recent film "Two Tickets to Paradise" opposite Ashley Williams, Paevey is surely a staple star on the Hallmark Channel. He is also a soap opera alum, having been a member of the "General Hospital" cast from 2013 to 2018.
Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
TikTok Star Cooper Alan On Sharing Music And Cookies With Fans - Exclusive Interview
To say that TikTok has flipped the music industry on its head is a serious understatement. Before the hot social media platform got its footing, it would take aspiring artists months if not years to get their music to eager fans. More traditional social media apps like Facebook and Instagram simply didn't cater themselves to sound quite like TikTok does — now, a song or particular track from a movie or television show can dominate video after video on someone's For You Page. There are, of course, artists who seemed to get into the TikTok game at the right time. From the D'Amelio girls to TikTok royalty Addison Rae to more organic creators like Mikayla Nogueira, TikTok has changed the game — and their careers — seemingly overnight. One such successful musician who has ridden the TikTok wave is country crooner Cooper Alan, whose mash-ups, original songs, and engaging content reach the tune of 7.5 million followers on the app alone.
'American Idol' judges reunite for Kelly Clarkson's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The original hosts of American Idol reunited on Monday as Kelly Clarkson, the show's first winner, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson gathered to celebrate Clarkson, who won the televised singing competition in 2002, launching a career that includes three Grammy Award wins and her own talk show.
George Burns' Secret To A Long And Happy Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. One of 12 children, Nathan Birnbaum was born in 1896 to a poor family in New York (per The Washington Post). After changing his name to George Burns, the cigar-chomping vaudevillian spent more than 70 years in show biz — acting, dancing, singing, writing, and telling jokes (even appearing as a guest star on "The Muppet Show"). He was married to fellow comedian Gracie Allen from 1926 until her death in 1964, and the team of Burns and Allen was one of Hollywood's most successful comedy duos.
Lady Gaga’s Security Guard Mistakes A Drag Queen For The Singer At Her Concert: Watch
Lady Gaga, 36, played her final show of The Chromatica Ball tour on Sept. 17, in Miami, Florida, and a security guard totally mistook a drag queen for the “Rain On Me” singer that night! In a now-viral TikTok video, drag queen, Penelopy Jean, 35, can be seen wearing an all-black outfit almost identical to the one Gaga wore during part of her concert, so it’s no surprise that a security guard on the premises tried protecting them from a crowd of cheering fans, thinking the drag queen was the singer herself. Penelopy captioned the video, “The moment when security realized I was not Lady Gaga,” along with laughing emojis.
3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now
Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
'Hey You': The Laser Spectacular featuring the music of Pink Floyd is coming to Metro Detroit
Metro Detroiters have a chance to experience that music like never before this weekend when Paramount’s Laser Spectacular featuring the music of Pink Floyd comes to the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren Friday night.
King Charles' Note On The Queen's Casket Is Making News For An Unexpected Reason
As Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is laid to rest at St. George's Chapel at Windsor, lowered down into the royal vault next to her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, millions of mourners say their final goodbyes to the long-reigning monarch (via The Guardian). The coffin has been adorned with a finely-curated wreath, each flower holding a special meaning. According to The Scotsman, the inclusion of English Oak represents the "strength of love," rosemary symbolizes remembrance, and Myrtle references a happy marriage. King Charles III, who is expected to make significant changes to the monarchy, requested that the wreath be made of entirely-sustainable materials (via Mirror).
U.K.・
The Bold And The Beautiful's Sean Kanan Reveals Deacon's Next Unexpected Move
Ever since Deacon Sharpe came back from the dead on "The Bold and the Beautiful," it seems like he's been involved in one controversy after another. While his relationship timeline has certainly been an interesting one, one of the reasons why he came back to this fictional town of Los Angeles was so he could reconnect with his daughter Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), according to CheatSheet. And while Deacon maintains that he's not the same "bad guy" that he was before, in the short time that he's been back, he's kissed Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), per Soaps.com, and has basically helped Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) continue her reign of terror.
The Last Person To See The Queen Lying-In-State Has Some Words For King Charles
Waiting in line for hours was worth it for Grant Murrell, who holds the dubious honor of being the last person to see the queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral. "I'm too exhilarated to be exhausted," Murrell told People. "This is something I'll never forget to my dying day. Walking all night is a small price to pay."
The Queen Spent Her Final Days With One Of Her Most Devoted Aides
Before Queen Elizabeth's heartbreaking death, she spent her last days at Balmoral Castle in the company of family and dedicated staffers. As reported by the Daily Mail, Paul Whybrew, the queen's page of the backstairs, was 19 when he began working for the royal family. His 44 years of service make him the longest-serving staff member.
Bizarre The Young And The Restless Fall Promo Leaves Fans Joyful And Confused
Anyone who has been following Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter's (Cait Fairbanks) relationship timeline on "The Young and the Restless" knows that their relationship has been full of activity lately. In fact, Mariah and Tessa's wedding managed to make history as it was the first same-sex union that daytime television has ever seen.
