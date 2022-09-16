ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2022. About The TJX Companies, Inc. The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#M A#Same Store Sales#Retail Business#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#High Tide Inc#Canadian#Hiti#Yoy
Benzinga

Why Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Are Falling Over 30%

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN shares are trading lower by 36.9% to $1.72 during Monday's trading session after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. What Else?. Sonnet BioTherapeutics says the reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Sonnet's common stock to satisfy...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Impossible Metals (YC W22) Declares It's Not Mining but Harvesting Critical Seabed Battery Minerals

The fractious debate around seabed minerals compels Impossible Mining to change its name. Today, Impossible Mining reemerges as Impossible Metals. After careful consideration of the fractious debate surrounding seabed critical minerals, along with the novel approach to harvesting metals in a way that keeps the ecosystem intact, and processing metals using naturally occurring bacteria, Impossible Mining has decided to formalize its differentiation from traditional mining practices, renaming the company, Impossible Metals.
METAL MINING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Benzinga

comdu.it Establishes Country Office in Sri Lanka

TORONTO, HAMBURG, Germany, ZÜRICH and JAFFNA, Sri Lanka, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - comdu.it has marked another important milestone with the official launch of its local office in Sri Lanka. Incorporated as a guaranteed limited company, comdu.it Lanka is located at 338 Palaly Road in Kondavil East, Jaffna, Northern...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Money Movers: Meet The Company That Processed $10 Billion In Payments Last Year

Sign up for this week’s All Access giveaway here!. Louis Hoch, President & CEO of Usio, Inc USIO , was a guest on Benzinga’s All Access on Sep 16, 2022. Usio is a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Affirm Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Terra Luna Classic Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours

Terra Luna Classic's LUNC/USD price has increased 8.34% over the past 24 hours to $0.00030, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $0.00033 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $119.18.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $56.75 versus the current price of Royal Caribbean Gr at $50.405, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

With Adult-use Cannabis Legalization Imminent, Germany Gears Up To Capitalize On Global Weed Wanderlust

Tourism has become a profitable and ever-growing asset of the licensed cannabis industries within the U.S. and Canada, as well as the Netherlands, despite the country’s lack of formal adult-use cannabis legalization. With Germany on the cusp of legalizing adult-use cannabis amid a profitable medical-only market, businesses, investors and travelers alike are gearing up to embrace new cannabis tourism opportunities on the horizon.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Chainlink Down More Than 8% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Chainlink's LINK/USD price has fallen 8.71% to $7.28. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $7.98 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past...
STOCKS
Benzinga

13 Analysts Have This to Say About Western Digital

Western Digital WDC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Western Digital has an average price target of $54.46 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $30.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
84K+
Followers
167K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy