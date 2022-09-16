ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Comments / 23

Clarice Tinsley
3d ago

So Desantis thinks that the voters in Hillsborough County votes don't count. Sounds just like some former President

Reply
5
Tina Smith
3d ago

i hope he is reinstated because desantis is wrong and should be voted out

Reply
12
Sydney Wilson
3d ago

Then we can all laugh at him again when he loses. Don't do your job and be even more dumb to state it on paper, you got what you deserved.

Reply(1)
2
Related
usf.edu

Ruling not made in Andrew Warren case and it may still go to trial

Andrew Warren's fight to be reinstated as Hillsborough County's state attorney will possibly be heading to a trial. While a ruling was not released following Monday morning’s hearing where oral arguments were heard, Tallahassee federal judge Robert Hinkle appears to be leaning towards a trial as opposed to immediately reinstating Warren like he wants.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Hillsborough Hispanic Dems to open ‘CASA CRIST’ to boost voter outreach

The group is opening its first statewide voter outreach headquarters. The Hillsborough County Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida on Monday is hosting gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist at its Grand Opening of Florida’s first statewide Hispanic voter outreach headquarters. The Headquarters is named “CASA CRIST,” after the current U.S. Representative...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Embarks on Nationwide Tour To Endorse GOP Candidates, and Receives a ‘Mixed’ Welcome

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh from having gained coverage in the national news for shipping 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard by plane, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has now embarked on a nationwide tour in support of other GOP candidates across the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.11.22

The people of Martha's Vineyard rise to meet the challenge from Ron DeSantis. The Midterm Elections, less than two months away, could be the most consequential ones in years, maybe decades. They are always significant, of course, but this time the outcome could either persuade Republicans to make a course...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigns City Council post

The resignation follows allegations surrounding her residency. St. Petersburg City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned her position Thursday following accusations that she no longer lived in the district she represents. It is a violation of City Charter to no live within an official’s elected district. The accusation came from...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
floridianpress.com

Crist Urges DeSantis to Apologize Over Anti-Semitic ad

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) released an advertisement titled "Results," which has received criticism over the appearance of Pastor Larry Jinks of the First Baptist Church of St. James City, Florida. In the advertisement, Jinks praises DeSantis for protecting the right of religious congregation, but Jinks’ appearance in the advertisements has drawn controversy over the anti-semitic views that he’s shared in the past.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Defense seeks judge's removal in Florida school shooter case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked for the judge in his murder case to remove herself on Friday, two days after she scolded them when they abruptly rested their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses. The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer held a longstanding animosity toward lead defense lawyer Melisa McNeill. The motion cited Florida’s Judicial Code of Conduct that states a judge shall disqualify himself or herself if the judge’s impartiality might reasonably be questioned, including but not limited to instances where the judge has a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party or a party’s lawyer. Defense attorneys said Scherer’s repeated improper and unjustified attacks on the defense counsel undermine the public’s confidence in the judicial system and have also caused Cruz to fear that he will not receive a fair trial. Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer has been respectful to both sides.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here are the 3 Florida amendments that will be on the ballot this November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As they elect a governor, a U.S. senator and numerous state and local officials, Florida voters in November will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsborough#Attorneys#State Attorney#Politics Courts#Politics State#District Court#Floridian#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
stpetecatalyst.com

Clearwater to enter negotiations for airpark

The City of Clearwater will enter negotiations with FlyUSA and Paradise Ventures on potentially becoming the new fixed-base operator of the Clearwater Airpark. During a Thursday city council meeting, the council unanimously voted to approve the selection committee’s recommendation to engage with the vying group while confronting issues and concerns from residents and pilots.
CLEARWATER, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy