Savannah, GA

WJCL

Chatham County police to activate new school zone speed cameras

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department will be activating new school zone speed cameras on Monday. The cameras are located near St. James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools. They will be activated one hour before the start of school, will remain active throughout the school day and until one hour after the final school bell.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah restaurant damaged in fire set to reopen to public

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Savannah restaurant will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday. Belford's Savannah, located at City Market, will open at 4 p.m. for dinner service. A kitchen fire back in April closed the restaurant for several months. Belford's is known for its seafood, steaks and wines.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
WJCL

Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries

Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah police officer arrested in connection to domestic incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah Police Department officer is in jail following a domestic-related incident. Keith Roland was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts, according to a report from the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. WJCL is working to get a copy of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
#K12#Hodge Elementary#Derenne Middle School
WJCL

Port Wentworth church celebrates 100 years

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Port Wentworth's First Baptist Church is celebrating 100 years of history Sunday. It's been spreading the gospel since 1922. These days the church focuses on outreach by working with several local charities and universities. The special centennial celebration happens Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pinehurst...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WJCL

House fire in Savannah leaves 5 people displaced

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: weekend weather. Five people are now displaced after a house fire in Savannah on Friday afternoon. According to Savannah FD, the kitchen fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire department is now reminding the public how to avoid kitchen fires.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Garden City Police: 1 person dead after two shootings in same area

GARDEN CITY, Ga. — One person has died after shots rang out in Garden City on Saturday night. Police said there were two separate shootings in the same area. They happened at Priscilla D. Thomas Way at around 9 p.m. Chatham EMS said its crews arrived on scene three...
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJCL

Hot weather in the forecast and latest hurricane Fiona track

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There is a small chance for showers today mainly along the coast. Most of the rain today will stay over the coastal waters. It will be warm this afternoon with most areas in the mid to upper-80s. Also, it will be breezy at the coast with northeast winds.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Effingham County man with Down syndrome makes it onto Times Square jumbotron

NEW YORK — An Effingham County man with Down syndrome is once again breaking barriers. Michael Holton made it onto a Times Square jumbotron over the weekend. It was all a part of an hour-long video presentation that was put on by the National Down Syndrome Society. The video aims to remind the world about the value people with Down syndrome bring to their communities.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah/Hilton Head Airport expecting busy holiday travel season

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The start of the holiday travel season is not too far away, and if you're planning to fly, you can expect some pretty big crowds. The Savannah/Hilton Head International airport is preparing for a busy holiday travel season. The airport seeing record numbers of travelers all...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

New fall art exhibit now on display at SCAD Museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some new artwork is on display at Savannah College of Art Design. The SCAD Museum of Art is kicking off its fall season with a special free event Wednesday, Sept. 21 to show off its new exhibition. That exhibition will feature 10 new pieces of art...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Hostilo Hoops Community Classic set to take place at Savannah Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The annual Hostilo Hoops Community Classic is coming to the Enmarket Arena this Thanksgiving. The Division 1 college basketball tournament will feature schools from all over the country. Basketball fans will be able to purchase tickets starting on Sept. 22, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern looks to bounce back against Ball State this week

STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern University Eagles look to bounce back this Saturday at home against the Ball State University Cardinals. The Eagles fell in week 3 to UAB with a final score of 35-21. Georgia Southern's first loss of the 2022 season. After a two-game road trip,...
STATESBORO, GA

