Chatham County police to activate new school zone speed cameras
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department will be activating new school zone speed cameras on Monday. The cameras are located near St. James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools. They will be activated one hour before the start of school, will remain active throughout the school day and until one hour after the final school bell.
Police in Savannah shut down interstate ramp following afternoon crash
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 4:25 p.m.: The ramp has reopened. Initial report: Police in Savannah have shut down the ramp to I-16 from I-516 after a vehicle went off the road Monday afternoon. Savannah Police say the ramp closure in Garden City will...
Savannah restaurant damaged in fire set to reopen to public
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Savannah restaurant will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday. Belford's Savannah, located at City Market, will open at 4 p.m. for dinner service. A kitchen fire back in April closed the restaurant for several months. Belford's is known for its seafood, steaks and wines.
Authorities in Bulloch County say 46-year-old man shot by elderly homeowner, hospitalized
BROOKLET, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Investigators in Bulloch County say an elderly homeowner shot a man who was being aggressive towards him in his own home. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office released a statement Monday regarding the incident that happened Saturday around 7 p.m. on Old River Road South, in Brooklet.
Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries
Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
Savannah police officer arrested in connection to domestic incident
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Savannah Police Department officer is in jail following a domestic-related incident. Keith Roland was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts, according to a report from the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. WJCL is working to get a copy of the...
Andrew Low House Museum in Savannah celebrates community with event Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A local museum is hosting an event to celebrate its community Sunday. The Andrew Low House Museum is celebrating Community Day. It’s designed to welcome members of the local community and will include tours of the museum, a scavenger hunt and treats in the courtyard.
Police: Shooting in Savannah neighborhood leaves 1 person seriously hurt, neighbors react
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating after one person was shot Saturday afternoon. It happened at East 71st Street and Sanders Street. That is not far from Memorial Health. Police said the victim, a male, sustained life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for...
Port Wentworth church celebrates 100 years
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Port Wentworth's First Baptist Church is celebrating 100 years of history Sunday. It's been spreading the gospel since 1922. These days the church focuses on outreach by working with several local charities and universities. The special centennial celebration happens Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pinehurst...
House fire in Savannah leaves 5 people displaced
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: weekend weather. Five people are now displaced after a house fire in Savannah on Friday afternoon. According to Savannah FD, the kitchen fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire department is now reminding the public how to avoid kitchen fires.
Garden City Police: 1 person dead after two shootings in same area
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — One person has died after shots rang out in Garden City on Saturday night. Police said there were two separate shootings in the same area. They happened at Priscilla D. Thomas Way at around 9 p.m. Chatham EMS said its crews arrived on scene three...
'When is the Debt Paid' Conference in Savannah works to help those coming out of incarceration
A Georgia Southern Professor is working to help those coming out of incarceration reintegrate into daily life. Dr. Maxine Bryant says she’s made it her life’s work to help those coming out of the system, and Saturday she will do just that. She’s hosting “When is the Debt...
Hot weather in the forecast and latest hurricane Fiona track
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There is a small chance for showers today mainly along the coast. Most of the rain today will stay over the coastal waters. It will be warm this afternoon with most areas in the mid to upper-80s. Also, it will be breezy at the coast with northeast winds.
Effingham County man with Down syndrome makes it onto Times Square jumbotron
NEW YORK — An Effingham County man with Down syndrome is once again breaking barriers. Michael Holton made it onto a Times Square jumbotron over the weekend. It was all a part of an hour-long video presentation that was put on by the National Down Syndrome Society. The video aims to remind the world about the value people with Down syndrome bring to their communities.
Savannah/Hilton Head Airport expecting busy holiday travel season
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The start of the holiday travel season is not too far away, and if you're planning to fly, you can expect some pretty big crowds. The Savannah/Hilton Head International airport is preparing for a busy holiday travel season. The airport seeing record numbers of travelers all...
New fall art exhibit now on display at SCAD Museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some new artwork is on display at Savannah College of Art Design. The SCAD Museum of Art is kicking off its fall season with a special free event Wednesday, Sept. 21 to show off its new exhibition. That exhibition will feature 10 new pieces of art...
Hilton Head's inaugural Rock 'n' Ribs festival features all-you-can-eat food, music and more
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Get ready, music and food fans: The inaugural Rock 'n' Ribs Music & BBQ Fest is coming next month to Hilton Head Island. The two day event will take place Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at Coligny...
Hostilo Hoops Community Classic set to take place at Savannah Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The annual Hostilo Hoops Community Classic is coming to the Enmarket Arena this Thanksgiving. The Division 1 college basketball tournament will feature schools from all over the country. Basketball fans will be able to purchase tickets starting on Sept. 22, and...
Savannah Quarterback Club honoring defensive and offensive Players of Week 3 & 4
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club honored week three and four players of the week, handing out the hardware at their weekly meeting on the Southside. Week 3 Defensive Player of the Week: Terry Simmons DT, Calvary Day. Week 4 Offensive Player of the Week: Amarion Johnson RB,...
Georgia Southern looks to bounce back against Ball State this week
STATESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Southern University Eagles look to bounce back this Saturday at home against the Ball State University Cardinals. The Eagles fell in week 3 to UAB with a final score of 35-21. Georgia Southern's first loss of the 2022 season. After a two-game road trip,...
