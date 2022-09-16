Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Iowa City man wanted on several warrants arrested Saturday
An Iowa City man who was wanted on several warrants, including a failure to appear for a case management conference on a drug and weapons charge, was taken into custody Saturday. Police arrested 32-year-old Victor Curry of Beach View Drive a little after 1:30 am in the 20 block of...
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with burglary after attempting to enter a previous residence
A North Liberty man who reportedly knew he wasn’t allowed at a Swisher residence allegedly attempted to let himself in Saturday afternoon. According to the arrest report, 61-year-old Kurt Kramer of Lily Pond Road reportedly called one of the victims and angrily inquired about property at the Swisher residence, and remarked about specific property.
KCJJ
Burlington man allegedly involved in shootings arrested in North Liberty following high speed pursuit
A Burlington man who allegedly committed two shootings early Sunday was arrested following a high-speed pursuit in North Liberty later that morning. Authorities named 31-year-old Wesley Chamblee as a suspect in two separate shootings; the first one was in Burlington just before 4 am. Police found a 29-year-old man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound; he was transported to a local hospital. Chamblee was identified as the shooter, and he reportedly took a 28-year-old woman with him against her will. She was reportedly shot by Chamblee in Louisa County as she tried to run away from him. She too suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
KCJJ
Second suspect arrested on riot charges from July incident outside IC convenience store
A second suspect has been arrested on Riot charges stemming from a July incident outside an Iowa City convenience store. Iowa City Police say just after 4:15am on July 24th four or five subjects were waiting for two victims to pull up to the L&M Mighty Shop on East Burlington Street. When the victims arrived, the suspects assaulted and robbed the pair. A firearm was reported stolen, and the suspects allegedly tried to steal a purse by punching one victim in the head.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police arrest car burglary suspect awaiting trial on similar charges in Washington County
Iowa City Police have arrested a car burglary suspect who is currently awaiting trial on similar charges in Washington County. Arrest records indicate 50-year-old Trevor Gast of Sycamore Street in Iowa City was observed entering a vehicle that did not belong to him at RISE at Riverfront Crossings on South Linn Street just after 5:45 Friday morning. Police say Gast admitted to entering at least two unlocked cars and taking items from inside. He’s charged with two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary of a Motor Vehicle – 2nd Offense. If convicted, he faces a maximum of ten years in prison.
kciiradio.com
Traffic Violation Leads to Arrest in Henry County
On Wednesday at 10:15 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near mile marker 229 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation. It was discovered that 32-year-old Oscar Daniel Leyva Sandoval of Ottumwa currently held a suspended driving status...
KBUR
Ottumwa resident arrested following traffic stop
Mt. Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of an Ottumwa resident as the result of a traffic stop. According to a news release, on Wednesday, September 14th, at about 10:15 PM, Henry County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
ktvo.com
Man arrested following early morning shooting in southeast Iowa
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — An arrest has been made following an early morning shooting in southeast Iowa. Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Mt. Pleasant police officers and Henry County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Hamlin Street. When they arrived,...
KCJJ
UI student could face over two decades in prison after reported early Sunday morning break-in, assault
A University of Iowa business student faces over two decades in prison if convicted on charges that he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and assaulted her early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police were called to the Telluride Apartments on East Court Street just after 12:45am for a...
KCJJ
UI student, IC man charged in Ped Mall beating
A University of Iowa student and an Iowa City man face charges that they beat another man on the Ped Mall early Saturday morning. Iowa City Police reported seeing a group of men chasing another man through the Ped Mall across Clinton Street to the Capitol Street parking ramp just after 1:45am. As officers approached the ramp, two of the men…identified as 22-year-old Momen Kago of Rushmore Drive and 18-year-old UI freshman Ahmed Hamad…came walking out. Kago reportedly admitted that the two men had been involved in a fight outside the Fieldhouse bar and another one near Wells Fargo bank. He allegedly admitted to punching another subject, while police say Hamad only admitted to being involved in a verbal altercation.
KCJJ
Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm
An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
KCJJ
IC Police: Downtown assault suspect defecated in his own pants
Iowa City Police say a downtown assault suspect had defecated in his own pants upon his arrest. Officers were called to the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street just after 1:15 Saturday morning for an unruly subject who had been kicked out of the bar. The suspect…identified as 19-year-old University of Iowa student Haydn Mahoney of Wheaton, Illinois…had reportedly punched a bouncer in the face. Police say Mahoney refused their commands and had to be taken to the ground and arrested by force. He allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to being drunk, and had defecated in his shorts. His breath alcohol level was measured at .195%.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect damaged bank ATM, took $10,000-plus in cash
A 32-year-old Burlington man is behind bars after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank and took more than $10,000 cash earlier this year. Kendall Campbell, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect, now in custody, beat victim during burglary
A 50-year-old Bettendorf man is behind bars after police say he and another suspect beat and stabbed a victim during a burglary earlier this month. Shawn King, whose address also is listed as Cordova, Ill., faces felony charges of first-degree burglary and willful injury – causing bodily injury, court records say.
KCJJ
Stopping to urinate on roadside leads to OWI arrest of North Liberty man
A North Liberty man who reportedly stopped to urinate on the side of the interstate has been charged with his second OWI. 44-year-old Charles Johnson of North Front Street was observed by a deputy at the 1 mile mark of I380 southbound, urinating alongside the roadway. The deputy stopped and allegedly noticed that Johnson had signs of impairment. He performed poorly on field testing and gave a PBT with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit to drive.
KCRG.com
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
KCJJ
IC Police: Illinois man aimed gun at group of women and children, fired shot into the air
Iowa City Police say an Illinois man faces charges that he aimed a gun at a group of women and children after firing a shot into the air. Officers were initially called to an address on Bittersweet Court just after 2:30 Friday afternoon for a fight between a male and multiple women. As police were on their way to the scene, the male reportedly produced a handgun, fired a shot into the air, then fled eastbound on foot.
KCJJ
UI student accused of beating man into unconsciousness
A University of Iowa student faces charges that he beat another man into unconsciousness early Saturday morning. Iowa City Police say security video shows 20-year-old Franklin Homb of East Jefferson Street running across the street near the intersection of Gilbert and Market Streets to confront the victim just before 1:45am. Homb then reportedly punched the man with no warning and jumped on top of him.
KCJJ
21-year-old convicted robber dies at UIHC
A 21-year-old convicted robber has died at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections, prison inmate Keyote Dean Smith was pronounced dead at 6:20 Wednesday night after being admitted to the UIHC earlier in the week for an acute illness related to a chronic medical condition. An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man convicted after 7 years on the run
A Cedar Rapids man who was extradited from brazil in January was convicted Monday. Mohammad Al Sharairei was convicted by a jury following a four day trial of one count of maintaining a premises for the distribution of controlled substance analogues and one count of conspiring to distribute controlled substance analogues.
Comments / 4