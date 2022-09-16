ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prior to the pandemic, the policy at the Marquette Women’s Center allowed survivors to stay in their temporary shelters for 30 days. Program director Hannah Holma said those stays are stretching to months-long, and a primary cause is unavailable housing. Holma said the center has...
jack1065.com

Fall color viewing on Michigan’s back roads begins now: Here’s the list of the best areas

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The County Road Association of Michigan has released it’s 2022 “don’t miss” list of local roads for fall colors. Officials with the association telle drivers that peak viewing conditions are expected beginning now, Sunday, September 18 up to Saturday, October 29, with Mid-Michigan and West Michigan experiencing peak colors in the same three week-period.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

When to expect snow in the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Fall is approaching which means it’s time for pumpkin picking, autumn leaves, sweater weather and preparing for snow. The Michigan Upper Peninsula typically starts to see snow in the fall and it doesn’t stop until well into the spring months. The first day of measurable snow changes every year and is different based on where you are in the U.P. So, when can we expect to see snow this year?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Marquette, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Marquette, MI
Education
City
Marquette, MI
City
Ishpeming, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy