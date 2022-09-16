Read full article on original website
WLUC
TV6 and Fox UP programming change Monday for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, September 19, TV6 and Fox-UP will air coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Sunday night’s Late News will air Monday morning at 5:00 a.m. with the Queen’s funeral coverage beginning at 5:30 a.m. There will be no TV6 Morning News on...
WLUC
Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prior to the pandemic, the policy at the Marquette Women’s Center allowed survivors to stay in their temporary shelters for 30 days. Program director Hannah Holma said those stays are stretching to months-long, and a primary cause is unavailable housing. Holma said the center has...
jack1065.com
Fall color viewing on Michigan’s back roads begins now: Here’s the list of the best areas
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The County Road Association of Michigan has released it’s 2022 “don’t miss” list of local roads for fall colors. Officials with the association telle drivers that peak viewing conditions are expected beginning now, Sunday, September 18 up to Saturday, October 29, with Mid-Michigan and West Michigan experiencing peak colors in the same three week-period.
UPMATTERS
When to expect snow in the U.P.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Fall is approaching which means it’s time for pumpkin picking, autumn leaves, sweater weather and preparing for snow. The Michigan Upper Peninsula typically starts to see snow in the fall and it doesn’t stop until well into the spring months. The first day of measurable snow changes every year and is different based on where you are in the U.P. So, when can we expect to see snow this year?
wnmufm.org
Two people suspected of bringing fentanyl to Baraga County arrested near Covington
BARAGA, MI— Two people were arrested in Baraga County last week as part of an Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team investigation. Detectives learned the suspects had been bringing large quantities of fentanyl to the area. They determined the suspects were traveling back from Milwaukee on Thursday and set up surveillance.
