Tucson, AZ

Latinas on both sides of the border for 'Las Hermanas' brewing history

By Lydia Camarillo
 3 days ago
The number of women and Latinas in the brewing industry is growing. Starting today you can get a taste of a very special beer.

"Really we're here to honor and celebrate all women and all minorities in the craft beer industry, said Ayla Kapahi brewer with Borderlands Brewing Company.

Women on both sides of the U.S. Mexico border are coming together to brew beer.

"This is Arizona's bi-national all women's crew," said Kapahi. This is the second Las Hermanas project, a beer making history in Arizona.

"This collaboration is different than many beer collaborations because we are brewing the same beer on both sides of the border. And both sets of women are traveling to each respective facility," said Kapahi.

"It's been great to be a woman in the brewing industry," said Mariana Dominguez, owner and distributor of Cerveceria Morenos. It wasn't always easy for these women in Southern Arizona and across the border in Mexico.

"At times, it felt like a little bit of a lonely journey because I just had never seen anyone who looked like me in this role or in this profession," said Kapahi. "But nowadays ten years later we are recognized, and we are more than 300 women brewers in Mexico all over the country," said Dominguez.

Now, the day is here to give the community a taste of their new west coast style IPA. "This beer is going to be a little citrusy and have some pin notes to it as well IPAs of course are a fan favorite on both sides of the border on both sides of the border," said Kapahi.

The women hope to brew more than just a refreshing drink. "Hopefully, inspire and empower other women to be part of the industry as well," said Kapahi.

Brewing a bit of inspiration one beer at a time. "Next year we want to try to introduce Canada to the collaboration as well," said Dominguez.

"I've seen the industry change quite a bit in Southern Arizona over the last seven years that's very rewarding," said Kapahi.

Cheers to that.

Las Hermanas new brew is being released today at the Borderlands Brewery taproom. It will be sold to local bars and restaurants.

——-
Lydia Camarillo is an anchor and reporter for KGUN 9 . Lydia is no stranger to the Old Pueblo. She has been reporting in Tucson for more than a decade and has been involved in numerous projects highlighting folks in the community. Share your story ideas and important issues with Lydia by emailing lydia.camarillo@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

