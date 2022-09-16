Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Related
milwaukeerecord.com
26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022
After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza;' made by Palermo's in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Buckle up your taste buds, there's a new frozen pizza making a splash – and it's made in Milwaukee. It is called the Stranger Things Surfer Boy Pizza – and it is the creation of Palermo's Pizza. "They can bring a piece of the show into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Quinceañera dress specialist; family-owned boutique
Tucked away near Milwaukee’s 13th and Oklahoma neighborhood is a buzzing boutique. It’s family-owned and bursting at the seams with everything you need for a special occasion.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Milwaukee Introduces New Automotive Hammers
Milwaukee Tool has introduced new striking solutions built for by introducing a new line of automotive hammers. Milwaukee’s Dead Blow Hammers provide maximum impact with minimal rebound when striking surfaces and feature a precision balanced design to deliver forceful blows with less effort. The Dead Blow Hammer is also designed to provide maximum durability with a steel-reinforced handle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stepping into fall footwear
MILWAUKEE - Fall shoes and boots are here! When you're ready to put your sandals back into storage and transition to fall footwear, Stan's Fit for Your Feet has you covered.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southside Dining Week: Milwaukee restaurants offer deals on meals
MILWAUKEE - More than 30 local restaurants on Milwaukee's south side are taking part in a week of great deals and great meals during North Shore Bank’s Southside Dining Week. FOX6's Brhett Vickery has a preview of what to expect throughout the next week. Try something new during Southside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southside Dining Week: Brew’d Burger Shop
MILWAUKEE - Brhett Vickery is celebrating Southside Dining Week with Brew'd Burger Shop at Zócalo Food Truck Park. Southside Dining Week, sponsored by North Shore Bank, features over 30 local restaurants and runs from September 17-24.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Zoo Brew: Milwaukee beer, food tasting event returns
MILWAUKEE - Zoo Brew, a beer and food tasting event at the Milwaukee County Zoo, returns Thursday night, Oct. 7. It has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. Dozens of food and drink vendors will be set up near the exhibits – including outside near the penguin exhibit, inside the Peck Welcome Center and inside the big cat building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trouble on concert stage and a 'Frozen' apology
MILWAUKEE - Trouble on a concert stage – and a "Frozen" apology. Gino Salomone joined the WakeUp News team with the latest Hollywood headlines.
WISN
Panic! At the disco cancels Milwaukee show at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco has canceled the promotion of their new album "Viva Las Vengeance" in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum and Chicago at the United Center. Through stories on their Instagram account, they announced that due to COVID-19 both shows have been postponed. The social media post also said that ticket holders will be emailed with more information.
'Zoo Brew' to return to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Oct. 6
If you're looking to taste-test new beer flavors, head over to Zoo Brew on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Milwaukee County Zoo!
Panic! At The Disco postpones Friday's show at Fiserv Forum
Fiserv Forum announced Panic! At The Disco is postponing its Friday night show. According to a statement from the band, Covid-19 has made it "impossible" to play both its Milwaukee and Chicago shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wanderingeducators.com
Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee
The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Makers Market; small businesses share their wares
MILWAUKEE - Small businesses took over part of Discovery World in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 18 for the Milwaukee Makers Market. Brianne Mallo runs BB Cakes in Milwaukee. "OK, these are our half-pound, stuffed cookies," Mallo said. "I have five different flavors." Mallo had a collection of sweet treats available...
CBS 58
Hispanic Heritage Month: Award-winning Mexican American barber's positive impact across Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jose Perez, known as JP, is an award-winning barber, who is also barber to several players of the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers, but beyond that, JP has had a big impact in Wisconsin as a Mexican American by giving back to his community and being a positive example to those around him and those who step in his well-known barbershop Flashy Faded.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Briggs & Al's Run and Walk back in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - It is an event supporting a great cause – and it's returning to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 17. FOX6's Brhett Vickery tells you much more about the Briggs & Al's Run and Walk for Children's Wisconsin.
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 115-year-old monument in Union Cemetery restored | By Darren Schacht
Washington County, WI – Diane Hupfer (nee Schloemer) of West Bend and Darren Schacht of Milwaukee, two passionate genealogists, meet by chance at the Washington County Historical Society and discover not only do they have a distant family connection but they each possess information that could help the other flesh out a clearer picture of their shared relatives, nearly 80 years since that generation had passed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Gino at the Movies: 'Reboot'
MILWAUKEE - An early 2000s sitcom with a dysfunctional cast is revived in the new Hulu comedy series, ‘Reboot.’ Gino Salomone sits down with Rachel Bloom to talk about her role. The star-studded parody is available to stream on Hulu on September 20.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harvest Fest Classic Car Show
Car and auto enthusiasts can gather to enjoy the annual Classic Car and Tractor Show presented by the North Prairie Harvest Festival. Event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 18th at Veterans Park. 130 N Harrison St., North Prairie. Visitors can attend a chicken dinner, foods, carnival, car...
Comments / 0