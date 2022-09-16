ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Louis Vuitton owner urges staff to stop using elevators and take the stairs in new plan to slash energy bills

By Sophie Mellor
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAyLY_0hy0d0Rh00

LVMH, the fashion giant conglomerate behind such brands as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Moet Hennessey, is planning a number of new energy saving measures to cut down on its electricity consumption over winter

Even the luxury world isn’t immune to the energy crisis descending on Europe.

LVMH, the luxury conglomerate behind such brands as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Moet Hennessey, is planning to turn off store lights overnight and is advising its workers to take the stairs rather than the elevator as it tries to cut down on electricity consumption.

As part of an EU-wide initiative to voluntarily cut gas consumption by 15%, French President Emmanuel Macron’s government has called on the country to prepare for an energy “sobriety” era as the winter sets in and cold weather pushes people to turn up their heating.

LVMH is doing its part by cutting 10% of its energy demand between October 2022 and the following October. It plans to do this by making the thermostat temperature in all its stores 1°C colder in winter and 1°C warmer in summer. The group will also shut off the lights in its French stores between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., so window shoppers will no longer see into the shop as they walk past at night.

The move to cut energy use will also impact the behavior of the 34,000 French employees of LVMH, who together use enough electricity to power a city of 150,000 inhabitants. They have been asked by LVMH to turn off the lighting and their computer screens when they leave the office, unplug chargers from their sockets, and choose self-powered alternatives when available, like taking stairs instead of the elevator.

To further “reduce the current tensions on the electricity market,” LVMH is also pushing its employees to take these behaviors home by encouraging them to use the EcoWatt app, which will help them manage their residential energy consumption.

Nuclear option

LVMH notes that as part of its LIFE360 plans it intends to power its workshops, stores, and offices with 100% renewable or low-carbon energy by 2026.

While this may seem like a daunting challenge, in France the business is almost entirely there.

Home the world’s largest network of nuclear reactors after the U.S., France has historically produced more than 75% of its electricity from low-carbon nuclear power—making it more insulated than other EU countries from the price shocks that came after Russia cut its gas supplies to the bloc.

But after an unusual number of reactor outages drove France’s nuclear power output to a 30-year low, the country quickly found itself in the headwinds of the continent-wide energy crunch—and while grid operator RTE believes there is no risk of a total blackout in France, power cuts during peak demands might be expected.

French climate activists will welcome LVMH’s news as they have campaigned against Parisian stores keeping their lights on past midnight, despite a law introduced almost a decade ago requiring them to go dark after 1 a.m.

In the face of rising energy bills and surging inflation, France’s left-leaning politicians have called for a broad windfall tax, not just on energy producers, but on any company judged to be earning excessive profits. The hope among far-left leaning campaigners is to win back support among working-class voters, who in recent years have turned away from left-wing policies and instead backed Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party.

Macron’s government has so far resisted calls for a broad windfall tax on companies, as one would clash with his pro-business, tax-cutting policies. Instead, it had turned toward a price cap on electricity. France’s Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday that the government would cap power and gas prices for households at 15% next year to prevent household bills from doubling—a move which will cost the state €16 billion.

Comments / 3

Related
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Slash
Person
Christian Dior
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Renewable Energy#Energy Saving#New Energy#Linus Business#Lvmh#Eu#French
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
Fortune

Zillow: Home prices to fall in these 123 housing markets—while 780 markets will go higher in 2023

This summer, the U.S. housing market entered into a sharp slowdown. That only intensified last month. On a year-over-year basis, new-home sales and existing-home sales are now down 17.4% and 20.2%, respectively. While single-family housing starts and mortgage purchase applications in July were 18.5% and 18.4% below levels they hit a year ago. Simply put: One-fifth of housing activity just got shaved off.
BUSINESS
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
INDIA
Fortune

Fortune

214K+
Followers
9K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy