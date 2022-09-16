Read full article on original website
Connecticut parents, students call for school anti-racism policies
During one day in May, Mekhi Watson, a biracial senior at Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham, heard two students use the n-word while he walked the halls. At his junior high school, it wouldn’t have been tolerated. The consequences would have been swift. But it’s different at Coginchaug, he said.
Keeping culture alive: remembering the New Haven Arena and preserving folkloric memory
Culture is a living thing. It evolves and changes as we evolve and change. But sometimes we want to hold onto culture of the past because it’s rich with meaning and memory for us. Today we’re taking a deep dive into culture. We speak with an educator and a...
What will stop racism in Connecticut schools?
Connecticut schools are struggling to address racism and bias in their classrooms. Can just policy change the culture?. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Ginny Monk to discuss her article, “CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
Political, community leaders in Springfield meet to discuss helping Puerto Rico after hurricane
Political and community leaders in and around Springfield, who have ties to Puerto Rico, are meeting virtually Monday evening to discuss how to help the people of the island after it was struck by a hurricane. Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico over the weekend and knocked out power across the...
Fairfield County continues to train more preschool teachers to get parents back to work
Alliance For Community Empowerment will begin training new preschool teachers in Fairfield County to rebuild the education workforce that has steadily declined since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bridgeport-based nonprofit has been a longtime supporter of its local community. The Alliance For Community Empowerment aim to end poverty through institutional change...
FEMA grant helps protect New Haven Union Station neighborhoods from flooding
The City of New Haven received a $25 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to protect the city’s train station and surrounding neighborhoods from flooding during severe weather. The project calls for construction of an underground pipe, a pump and a wall along the Interstate 95 corridor...
