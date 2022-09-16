ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Connecticut parents, students call for school anti-racism policies

During one day in May, Mekhi Watson, a biracial senior at Coginchaug Regional High School in Durham, heard two students use the n-word while he walked the halls. At his junior high school, it wouldn’t have been tolerated. The consequences would have been swift. But it’s different at Coginchaug, he said.
What will stop racism in Connecticut schools?

Connecticut schools are struggling to address racism and bias in their classrooms. Can just policy change the culture?. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Ginny Monk to discuss her article, “CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
Fairfield County continues to train more preschool teachers to get parents back to work

Alliance For Community Empowerment will begin training new preschool teachers in Fairfield County to rebuild the education workforce that has steadily declined since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bridgeport-based nonprofit has been a longtime supporter of its local community. The Alliance For Community Empowerment aim to end poverty through institutional change...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

