ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

‘Americans and the Holocaust’ exhibit runs through October in Amarillo Public Library

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fcv6b_0hy0cCux00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Library announced that community members will have a unique opportunity to learn more about one of the darkest times in American history with the “Americans and the Holocaust” traveling exhibition, which will be on display at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library from Sept. 17 through Oct. 23 during library hours.

Created by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association, “Americans and the Holocaust” is meant to examine the motives, pressures, and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war, and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. According to organizers, the Amarillo Public Library is one of only 50 libraries nationwide, and the only public library in Texas, to host the touring exhibition.

Organizers described that the exhibition is based on “extensive new research” of that period, and both addresses important themes in American history and explores a number of factors that influenced the decisions made by the government, media, organizations, and individuals as they responded to Nazism. The exhibition is meant to “challenge the commonly held assumptions that Americans knew little and did nothing about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as the Holocaust unfolded,” according to organizers.

Library officials said that the exhibit is self-guided and admission is free, as are all the related programs held by the library. Related programs are expected to include the “Modern Perspectives on the Holocaust” lecture series, which will offer presentations by journalists, historians, and students from the Amarillo College Presidential Scholars Program. The lectures will take place weekly in the Amarillo Civic Center’s Heritage Room on Saturday afternoons, from Sept. 24 through Oct. 15, with doors opening at 2 p.m.

Further, organizers said that the documentary film series “Americans and the Holocaust in Film” will take place on Thursday evenings from Sept. 22 through Oct. 20 at the Amarillo Public Library’s Southwest Branch. Each film will focus on one or more aspects of the exhibition and include an audience discussion after the screenings. The films will begin at 7 p.m., and the doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

More information about the exhibit and its related programs, as well as other events and programs from the Amarillo Public Library, can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WTAMU to host fall career, internship fair for students

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University are calling on local employers to participate in its career fair, occurring on the university’s Canyon campus in early October. According to a news release from the university, employers who want to participate in the event can register on the university’s website by Thursday. The […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT professor publishes Austrian composer’s work

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A West Texas A&M University music professor has published the first modern edition of an Austrian composer’s work, according to officials with WTAMU. Officials detailed that Kimberly Hieb, an associate professor of music in WT’s School of Music, published two volumes of scores by Andreas Hofer, a church composer who worked […]
CANYON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TPWMC honors Pvt. Charles Roan

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is honoring Private First Class Howard Roan, who received the Medal of Honor after he gave his life fighting in the Pacific Ocean During World War II on September 18, 1944. According to a press release, officials with the TPWMC provided the Medal of Honor Citation. The […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade presented Saturday

The full livestream of the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade can be viewed below: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Amarillo College#American History#Nazism#Jews
hppr.org

I Could Do Without the Names

Hello fellow HPPR Radio Book Club listeners. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. As someone who grew up in Amarillo but lived in several different cities in the U.S. and two years in South Korea, I found Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole a mixed bag of farcical and observational storytelling.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Comptroller to visit conservation district Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will make an additional stop in Amarillo Tuesday after appearing at the Texas Panhandle Legislative Summit. According to a release from Hegar’s office, Hegar will visit the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District Tuesday to discuss “the importance of maintaining and investing in (the state’s) water management infrastructure.” Hegar […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Report: TTUHSC named as a great college to work for

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center announced that the university was recently named one of the best colleges in the nation to work for from the Great Colleges to Work For® program. Officials noted that the results were released in a special insert of “The Chronicle of Higher Education” […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

McDonald’s charity to benefit Turn Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with McDonald’s announced that the next “Gives Back Days” charity promotion on Sept. 27 will benefit Turn Center in Amarillo. Officials detailed that on Sept. 27 a portion of McDonald’s sales at participating locations in Amarillo, Canyon, Borger, Dalhart and Dumas will go towards Turn Center. “The Turn Center provides […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy