‘Americans and the Holocaust’ exhibit runs through October in Amarillo Public Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Library announced that community members will have a unique opportunity to learn more about one of the darkest times in American history with the “Americans and the Holocaust” traveling exhibition, which will be on display at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library from Sept. 17 through Oct. 23 during library hours.

Created by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association, “Americans and the Holocaust” is meant to examine the motives, pressures, and fears that shaped Americans’ responses to Nazism, war, and genocide in Europe during the 1930s and 1940s. According to organizers, the Amarillo Public Library is one of only 50 libraries nationwide, and the only public library in Texas, to host the touring exhibition.

Organizers described that the exhibition is based on “extensive new research” of that period, and both addresses important themes in American history and explores a number of factors that influenced the decisions made by the government, media, organizations, and individuals as they responded to Nazism. The exhibition is meant to “challenge the commonly held assumptions that Americans knew little and did nothing about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as the Holocaust unfolded,” according to organizers.

Library officials said that the exhibit is self-guided and admission is free, as are all the related programs held by the library. Related programs are expected to include the “Modern Perspectives on the Holocaust” lecture series, which will offer presentations by journalists, historians, and students from the Amarillo College Presidential Scholars Program. The lectures will take place weekly in the Amarillo Civic Center’s Heritage Room on Saturday afternoons, from Sept. 24 through Oct. 15, with doors opening at 2 p.m.

Further, organizers said that the documentary film series “Americans and the Holocaust in Film” will take place on Thursday evenings from Sept. 22 through Oct. 20 at the Amarillo Public Library’s Southwest Branch. Each film will focus on one or more aspects of the exhibition and include an audience discussion after the screenings. The films will begin at 7 p.m., and the doors will open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

More information about the exhibit and its related programs, as well as other events and programs from the Amarillo Public Library, can be found here.