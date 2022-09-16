ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced College celebrates new agriculture building

By Juanita Adame
 3 days ago

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the opening of a new agriculture building on the Merced College campus.

“When I walked in, I was actually shocked it did not look like a Merced College campus it looked like a Fresno State, a big UC or CSU,” said Emily Duvall.

Duvall is a first-year student at the school and said the building is impressive.

“When I saw this, I was like wow this is Merced College.”

She said she remembered the former agriculture building and said it was long overdue for an upgrade.

“We only have a projector and a computer no one has their own personal computers no one has the big space and the big room we have,” she said of the old building.

The $25 million dollar complex that spans nearly 30,000 acres will be home to several of the school’s academic programs.

“It’s really great to finally see it be built and open,” said Andrew Codd.

Codd is a teacher at the college.

“This new facility means a whole lot to us and the students because we’re going to be able to use better technology,” he said.

